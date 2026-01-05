Galen Clavio delivers a full Indiana vs Alabama preview as the Hoosiers head to Pasadena for the Rose Bowl CFP Quarterfinal.After a quick update on the Stampede To Pasadena Road Trip and other Rose Bowl events, Galen dives into the matchup using advanced statistics and trendlines—what Alabama has (and hasn’t) been consistently this season, why Indiana’s profile looks so strong across opponent-adjusted metrics, and where the game will swing in the trenches. He breaks down the schedule/strength-of-record debate, what we learned from Alabama’s win over Oklahoma, and the biggest tactical pressure points: Indiana’s need to establish the run with Kaelon Black and Roman Hemby, Alabama’s path to disruption via pressure on Fernando Mendoza, and how Indiana’s defense under Bryant Haines can challenge Ty Simpson and Alabama’s receiving threats (Germie Bernard, Isaiah Horton, Ryan Williams, Josh Cuevas)—with D’Angelo Ponds and Louis Moore spotlighted on the back end. Plus: the latest Rose Bowl weather outlook and what rain could change (and who it might favor). - Sponsored by Homefield Apparel. Happy 10th anniversary to the Good Brand! Use HOME23 for 15% off your first order.- The Stampede to Pasadena Road Trip is brought to you in part by Bluegrass Toasted Oak Tournament of Roses bourbon, which was produced in partnership with the Pasadena Tournament of Roses! Indiana residents can get it shipped to them directly via several retailers. Drink Responsibly.