Ep 1297 - Live Transfer Portal Reaction
1/05/2026 | 56 mins.
Galen Clavio is joined by Rhett Lewis of The Big Red Carpet and Trent McGee of the Kirkwood & Dunn podcast to talk about the first wave of Indiana's 2026 portal haul, including discussions about the addition of QB Josh Hoover, WR Nick Marsh, and many more players.
Ep 1296 - The Official Rose Bowl Victory Recap Show
1/04/2026 | 1h 31 mins.
Indiana is the Rose Bowl champions — and Galen Clavio and Scott Caulfield finally get to sit down for the full, official breakdown after an unforgettable trip to Pasadena and a 38–3 demolition of Alabama in the CFP quarterfinal.They relive the week in L.A. (including the parade/rain chaos and just how completely IU fans took over the city), then dive into what made the win so overwhelming: Indiana’s commitment to the run with Roman Hemby and Kaelon Black, Fernando Mendoza’s surgical efficiency, and a defense that played with violence and discipline while forcing Alabama into desperation mode under Kalen DeBoer and Ty Simpson.They also hit “Recite the Drives,” spotlight key performances like Charlie Becker, Elijah Sarratt, Devin Boykin, and D'Angelo Ponds, and and talk about the mental reset needed after the Rose Bowl high with Oregon (and Dan Lanning) waiting in the Peach Bowl semifinal.
Rose Bowl Victory Thoughts - Live From Altadena
1/02/2026 | 35 mins.
Indiana wins the Rose Bowl with a dominant 38-3 victory over Alabama. We should talk about it!
Live from Altadena - New Year's Eve Eve Chat
12/31/2025 | 52 mins.
A late night live podcast on December 30, talking Indiana vs Alabama and answering listener questions.
Ep 1295 - CFP Quarterfinal Rose Bowl Preview | Evaluating Indiana's Matchup versus Alabama
12/27/2025 | 1h 16 mins.
Galen Clavio delivers a full Indiana vs Alabama preview as the Hoosiers head to Pasadena for the Rose Bowl CFP Quarterfinal.After a quick update on the Stampede To Pasadena Road Trip and other Rose Bowl events, Galen dives into the matchup using advanced statistics and trendlines—what Alabama has (and hasn’t) been consistently this season, why Indiana’s profile looks so strong across opponent-adjusted metrics, and where the game will swing in the trenches. He breaks down the schedule/strength-of-record debate, what we learned from Alabama’s win over Oklahoma, and the biggest tactical pressure points: Indiana’s need to establish the run with Kaelon Black and Roman Hemby, Alabama’s path to disruption via pressure on Fernando Mendoza, and how Indiana’s defense under Bryant Haines can challenge Ty Simpson and Alabama’s receiving threats (Germie Bernard, Isaiah Horton, Ryan Williams, Josh Cuevas)—with D’Angelo Ponds and Louis Moore spotlighted on the back end. Plus: the latest Rose Bowl weather outlook and what rain could change (and who it might favor). - Sponsored by Homefield Apparel. Happy 10th anniversary to the Good Brand! Use HOME23 for 15% off your first order.- The Stampede to Pasadena Road Trip is brought to you in part by Bluegrass Toasted Oak Tournament of Roses bourbon, which was produced in partnership with the Pasadena Tournament of Roses! Indiana residents can get it shipped to them directly via several retailers. Drink Responsibly.
