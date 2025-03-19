Lauren Giddings was a promising law graduate with her whole future ahead of her — until she vanished without a trace. In this episode, I explore the chilling story of her disappearance, the shocking discovery that followed, and the investigation that gripped a community.
56:12
MURDERED: Emmett Corrigan
Emmett Corrigan was an up-and-coming attorney just starting his career in the criminal defense world. His life seemed picture perfect, until it wasn't.
Listen to his story now!
This episode was recorded previously for the purpose to be used on my old podcast. New introduction and ending have since been recorded and added, audio levels may reflect the different recordings. Thanks for understanding!
25:29
MISSING MONDAYS: Patricia Otto [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
Patricia "Patty" Otto was a 24-year-old mother of two, who went missing in August 1976 after an argument with her husband Ralph Otto. While Ralph wanted to make it seem like Patty ran off, her family knew she would never leave behind her two daughters with him.
In this episode I sit down with Patty's youngest daughter Suzanne, who witnessed things at the young age of 3-years-old, that would haunt her forever. After many loses in her life Suzanne was left wondering what happened to her mother. But in 2021 she stumbled across something that would light a new fire and drive to find answers.
Listen to her story now and follow Suzanne's quest for answers by following all of the Patty's Voice social medias!
1:04:44
MURDERED: Dru Sjodin
In November 2003, 22-year-old Dru Sjodin had just gotten off her shift at Victoria Secret at the Columbia Mall in Grand Forks, North Dakota. While talking on the phone with her boyfriend the call would abruptly ended and then she vanished. Days after he disappearance a suspect would emerge and her story would unfold. Dru's death however has gone on to change lives and the National Sex Offenders Registry list.
Listen to her story now!
35:40
UNSOLVED: MMIP Joseph Bruce Sr. with Least of These
Please enjoy this episode from Leah Dee of Least of These Podcast.
The last phone call, an abandoned van, and keys in the ignition.
On June 25th, 2018, Joe Bruce left Devil’s Lake, North Dakota to be at his son’s bedside after the 12-year-old was airlifted to a children’s hospital due to a medical emergency.
The last time Joe talked to his long time partner, Miranda, he told her he was on his way but he never made it to the hospital.
Joe’s van was located at Spirit Lake Reservation with the keys still in the ignition days later and after a year-long search headed by his family, partial remains were found.
"Devil's Lake" - The Murder of Joseph "Joe" Bruce - Grand Forks, North Dakota
What happened to Joseph Bruce?
