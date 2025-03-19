UNSOLVED: MMIP Joseph Bruce Sr. with Least of These

Please enjoy this episode from Leah Dee of Least of These Podcast. The last phone call, an abandoned van, and keys in the ignition. On June 25th, 2018, Joe Bruce left Devil's Lake, North Dakota to be at his son's bedside after the 12-year-old was airlifted to a children's hospital due to a medical emergency. The last time Joe talked to his long time partner, Miranda, he told her he was on his way but he never made it to the hospital. Joe's van was located at Spirit Lake Reservation with the keys still in the ignition days later and after a year-long search headed by his family, partial remains were found. "Devil's Lake" - The Murder of Joseph "Joe" Bruce - Grand Forks, North Dakota What happened to Joseph Bruce? If you have any information about the disappearance or death of Joseph "Joe' Bruce please contact the FBI's Minneapolis Field Office at (763) 569-6011