Crime with Holly
Crime with Holly

Crime with Holly
  • MURDERED: Lauren Giddings
    Lauren Giddings was a promising law graduate with her whole future ahead of her — until she vanished without a trace. In this episode, I explore the chilling story of her disappearance, the shocking discovery that followed, and the investigation that gripped a community. Stephen’s News Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VSK47WlZ6Ac Stephens Interrogation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ma0wDl10bT0 NOW AVAILABLE: CRIME WITH HOLLY PATREON! www.patreon.com/crimewithholly Enjoy ad free for just $2 a month! Enjoying the show?  Here's a way to find out where else you can follow CrimeaHolly! https://linktr.ee/CrimeaHolly Crime with Holly Case Suggestion Form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScGdPu4AWAoG_-cmznwcNxnNQlEyX9nxxOwZNZfqpprL3TaUQ/viewform Episode Sources: https://www.peacocktv.com/watch/playback/vod/GMO_00000000519797_01/72b0d404-5ac4-3fad-8b7e-0d6d283af4ef?orig_ref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com%2F&paused=true https://wgxa.tv/news/local/the-girl-next-door-lauren-giddings-family-remembers-her-10-years-after-brutal-murder https://www.13wmaz.com/article/news/crime/giddings-case/stephen-mcdaniel-case-file-released/93-419292086 https://www.cbsnews.com/baltimore/news/investigators-reveal-evidence-in-law-grad-killing/ https://abovethelaw.com/2011/08/probable-cause-found-against-stephen-mcdaniel-in-lauren-giddings-murder-case/?utmsource=feedburnerutmmedium=feedutmcampaign=Feed3Aabovethelaw28AbovetheLaw29 https://middlegeorgiaceo.com/features/2024/11/mercer-law-school-host-8th-annual-lauren-giddings-5k-benefit-scholarships/ https://www.13wmaz.com/article/news/crime/giddings-case/new-evidence-arises-after-mcdaniel-plea/93-299127383 https://www.cbsnews.com/news/georgia-man-pleads-guilty-to-strangling-dismembering-woman/ https://www.nowtolove.com.au/lifestyle/stephen-mcdaniel-murdered-sister-lauren-giddings/ http://southernorderspage.blogspot.com/2014/04/the-anatomy-of-pyschopathic-murderer.html https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2610044/Student-admits-donning-mask-creeping-room-female-classmate-strangling-death-watching-web-cam.html https://www.41nbc.com/mcdaniels-defense-files-motions-to-drop-evidence/ https://www.courthousenews.com/law-school-graduate-chargedin-classmates-gruesome-murder/ https://www.13wmaz.com/article/news/crime/giddings-case/giddings-bathtub-hauled-away-to-crime-lab/93-378271420 https://www.macon.com/news/special-reports/lauren-giddings-murder/article30127413.html https://www.onlineathens.com/story/news/state/2011/12/12/boyfriend-slain-macon-woman-describes-last-email/15625556007/ https://medium.com/@crimedesk/the-nightmare-next-door-the-tragic-murder-of-lauren-giddings-f28161efbda8 https://www.donaldsonlaurel.com/obituary/Lauren-Giddings https://www.macon.com/news/special-reports/lauren-giddings-murder/article28616965.html https://www.macon.com/news/special-reports/lauren-giddings-murder/article28629202.html https://medium.com/the-candid-cuppa/a-law-student-murdered-after-rejecting-her-classmates-romantic-advances-d5acd7a59b62 https://www.macon.com/news/special-reports/lauren-giddings-murder/article28615000.html https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DIFtCVs35A8 https://www.onlineathens.com/story/news/state/2011/12/12/boyfriend-slain-macon-woman-describes-last-email/15625556007/ https://allthatsinteresting.com/lauren-giddings https://www.macon.com/news/special-reports/lauren-giddings-murder/article30127413.html https://www.13wmaz.com/article/news/local/update-stephen-mcdaniels-former-attorney-believed-he-was-innocent-until-his-confession/93-585079729 https://www.13wmaz.com/article/news/local/stephen-mcdaniel-loses-another-appeal/93-bff77d64-efce-43bf-b943-f2468623debc https://www.13wmaz.com/article/news/local/macon/family-of-murdered-mercer-law-student-lauren-gidding-renew-search-body/93-9fda7367-e568-4c50-924e-8f4d1148631d https://www.13wmaz.com/article/news/local/stephen-mcdaniel-loses-another-appeal/93-bff77d64-efce-43bf-b943-f2468623debc https://www.powerslawgroup.com/powers-beecher-law-firm-proudly-sponsors-lauren-giddings-5k/ https://www.macon365.com/public-art/laura-giddings-memorial-bench/ https://middlegeorgiaceo.com/features/2024/11/mercer-law-school-host-8th-annual-lauren-giddings-5k-benefit-scholarships/ https://wgxa.tv/news/local/the-girl-next-door-lauren-giddings-family-remembers-her-10-years-after-brutal-murder https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/macon-ga/lauren-giddings-4734864 https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/stolen-condoms-help-catch-killer-000032648.html?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuZ29vZ2xlLmNvbS8&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAGfk3v1XeX2dpKW-ZpHcwCO19Nbe4EGEksX9Eg9oRfL2V0a2-gTkUWP5BmDSsIqYyT80Cm8gaiq_r_rqAFWCpdVuGe8JVxWPXUTD70KQcUF15QD79D9ANAFPrCeHJJDXwol4HD_2DCfWCekHo8xPtUuJUpPQTvgKmX3gXaeAGDDa https://www.ajc.com/news/georgia-news/family-of-slain-georgia-law-grad-launches-new-search-for-remains/VCO2GGRZXFC2ZGTWSC443YLBVE/ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DIFtCVs35A8
    56:12
  • MURDERED: Emmett Corrigan
    Emmett Corrigan was an up-and-coming attorney just starting his career in the criminal defense world.  His life seemed picture perfect, until it wasn't.   Listen to his story now! Dr. Phil Episode:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_49JB7eoPTo NOW AVAILABLE: CRIME WITH HOLLY PATREON! www.patreon.com/crimewithholly Enjoy ad free for just $2 a month! Enjoying the show?  Here's a way to find out where else you can follow CrimeaHolly! https://linktr.ee/CrimeaHolly Crime with Holly Case Suggestion Form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScGdPu4AWAoG_-cmznwcNxnNQlEyX9nxxOwZNZfqpprL3TaUQ/viewform This episode was recorded previously for the purpose to be used on my old podcast.  New introduction and ending have since been recorded and added, audio levels may reflect the different recordings.  Thanks for understanding! EPISODE SOURCES: https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/hjnews/name/emmett-corrigan-obituary?pid=149347552 https://caselaw.findlaw.com/id-supreme-court/1754221.html https://www.lovewhatmatters.com/are-you-emmetts-wife-maam-theres-been-an-accident-your-husband-was-killed-heart-stops-murdered-affair-gun-father-of-5-woman-learns-to-be/ https://www.investigationdiscovery.com/tv-shows/til-death-do-us-part/full-episodes/three-pops-and-a-pause https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n1fL4X1xIpU&t=195s https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=41TxQ7-yPvc https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q6kTLsmbwdk&t=346s https://www.chillingcrimes.com/blogs/news/kandi-hall https://www.eastidahonews.com/2021/08/docu-series-examines-case-of-idaho-father-shot-to-death-in-walgreens-parking-lot/ https://thecinemaholic.com/emmett-corrigan-murder-where-is-rob-hall-now/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3055261/Mom-five-husband-shot-dead-lover-s-spouse-faces-mistress-time-Dr-Phil.html https://thecinemaholic.com/where-is-kandi-hall-now/ https://idahonews.com/news/local/wife-to-murder-suspect-hall-admits-affair-with-victim https://idahonews.com/news/local/kandi-hall-sentenced-to-prison-in-theft-case https://thecinemaholic.com/where-are-ashlee-birk-and-her-kids-now/ https://www.brownstonelaw.com/blog/sordid-love-affair-emmett-corrigan-kandi-hall/ https://www.idahopress.com/news/meridian-murder-suspect-identified/article_5addebc6-4e08-11e0-a280-001cc4c03286.html
    25:29
  • MISSING MONDAYS: Patricia Otto [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
    Patricia "Patty" Otto was a 24-year-old mother of two, who went missing in August 1976 after an argument with her husband Ralph Otto. While Ralph wanted to make it seem like Patty ran off, her family knew she would never leave behind her two daughters with him.  In this episode I sit down with Patty's youngest daughter Suzanne, who witnessed things at the young age of 3-years-old, that would haunt her forever. After many loses in her life Suzanne was left wondering what happened to her mother. But in 2021 she stumbled across something that would light a new fire and drive to find answers. Listen to her story now and follow Suzanne's quest for answers by following all of the Patty's Voice social medias! Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@pattysvoice22?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100077422495262 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pattysvoice2022?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet&igsh=ZDNlZDc0MzIxNw== https://www.lightthewaymissing.com/pattyotto?fbclid=IwY2xjawJpDmFleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHmy92zU_ikkRYeE37oDcS4u8AIbVmz3u5U92G91azVP-LwCCKn4jxW5OnP4p_aem_ZYrniUlaU51pMn4mBssKDA NOW AVAILABLE: CRIME WITH HOLLY PATREON! www.patreon.com/crimewithholly Enjoy ad free for just $2 a month! Enjoying the show?  Here's a way to find out where else you can follow CrimeaHolly! https://linktr.ee/CrimeaHolly Crime with Holly Case Suggestion Form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScGdPu4AWAoG_-cmznwcNxnNQlEyX9nxxOwZNZfqpprL3TaUQ/viewform
    1:04:44
  • MURDERED: Dru Sjodin
    In November 2003, 22-year-old Dru Sjodin had just gotten off her shift at Victoria Secret at the Columbia Mall in Grand Forks, North Dakota.  While talking on the phone with her boyfriend the call would abruptly ended and then she vanished.  Days after he disappearance a suspect would emerge and her story would unfold.  Dru's death however has gone on to change lives and the National Sex Offenders Registry list.  Listen to her story now! Dru Sjodin National Sex Offender Public Website: https://www.nsopw.gov/ Dru's Voice FB page: https://www.facebook.com/DrusVoice/ Alfonso Rodriguez Appeal: https://wwws.law.northwestern.edu/legalclinic/macarthur/projects/deathpenalty/documents/rodriguezpublicversion.pdf Jodi Huisentruit Episode: https://audioboom.com/posts/8696929-missing-mondays-jodi-huisentruit NOW AVAILABLE: CRIME WITH HOLLY PATREON! www.patreon.com/crimewithholly Enjoy ad free for just $2 a month! Enjoying the show?  Here's a way to find out where else you can follow CrimeaHolly! https://linktr.ee/CrimeaHolly Crime with Holly Case Suggestion Form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScGdPu4AWAoG_-cmznwcNxnNQlEyX9nxxOwZNZfqpprL3TaUQ/viewform *This episode was recorded previously for the purpose to be used on my old podcast.  New introduction and ending have since been recorded and added, audio levels may reflect the different recordings.  Thanks for understanding!* Episode Sources: https://deathpenaltyinfo.org/federal-government-announces-withdrawal-of-intent-to-seek-death-in-north-dakota-case https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Murder_of_Dru_Sjodin https://www.nbcnews.com/id/wbna14348581 https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/grandforks/obituary.aspx?n=dru-sjodin&pid=2144789 https://www.nsopw.gov/en/About/DruSjodin https://caselaw.findlaw.com/us-8th-circuit/1272237.html https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/dru-sjodin/ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jx_EDBImYq8 https://apnews.com/article/death-penalty-dru-sjodin-alfonso-rodriguez-jr-ca6d8a688408455839888a33670feaa7 https://www.kiro7.com/news/trending/death-penalty-tossed-2003-abduction-murder-north-dakota-college-student-dru-sjodin/AU3554TNTJAIXKBLRSCBOZXX2A/ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KtzoZuXRvhI https://www.tapatalk.com/groups/missing87975/remembering-dru-sjodin-obituary-t1011.html https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q-cGTEXquV0 https://www.kare11.com/article/news/crime/feds-drop-rodriguez-appeal-dru-sjodin-killing-still-seek-death-penalty/89-933be33c-184d-4e84-b817-6d7da4c5a924 https://www.twincities.com/2013/09/25/dru-sjodins-blood-matched-stain-in-suspects-car-sources-say/ https://www.grandforksherald.com/newsmd/evidence-may-link-rodriguez-drus-car https://abcnews.go.com/GMA/story?id=128141&page=1 https://www.inforum.com/newsmd/the-suspect-in-dru-sjodins-death-was-a-quiet-teenager-but-then-his-private-struggles-became-public
    35:40
  • UNSOLVED: MMIP Joseph Bruce Sr. with Least of These
    Please enjoy this episode from Leah Dee of Least of These Podcast. The last phone call, an abandoned van, and keys in the ignition. On June 25th, 2018, Joe Bruce left Devil’s Lake, North Dakota to be at his son’s bedside after the 12-year-old was airlifted to a children’s hospital due to a medical emergency. The last time Joe talked to his long time partner, Miranda, he told her he was on his way but he never made it to the hospital. Joe’s van was located at Spirit Lake Reservation with the keys still in the ignition days later and after a year-long search headed by his family, partial remains were found. "Devil's Lake" - The Murder of Joseph "Joe" Bruce - Grand Forks, North Dakota What happened to Joseph Bruce? If you have any information about the disappearance or death of Joseph "Joe' Bruce please contact the FBI’s Minneapolis Field Office at (763) 569-6011 Listen to Least of These Podcast wherever you listen to your podcasts! Or check these links below: Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/leastofthesepodcast Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/288046119723080/ Least of These on Instagram: www.instagram.com/least_ofthese/ Lease of These on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/least-of-these/id1551568238 Least of These on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7wz1JaEUP1SzVO82IWF8mP?si=7f7a3565504d47f9 NOW AVAILABLE: CRIME WITH HOLLY PATREON! www.patreon.com/crimewithholly Enjoy ad free for just $2 a month! Enjoying the show?  Here's a way to find out where else you can follow CrimeaHolly! https://linktr.ee/CrimeaHolly Crime with Holly Case Suggestion Form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScGdPu4AWAoG_-cmznwcNxnNQlEyX9nxxOwZNZfqpprL3TaUQ/viewform
    25:14

About Crime with Holly

A true crime podcast with Tiktoker CrimeaHolly! Featuring lesser known cases including the missing, murdered and unsolved.
True Crime

