Carol Costello Presents: The God Hook

Carol Costello Presents is back on April 29th with an all new season exploring the Ohio Craigslist killings. Carol Costello, along with the prosecutor who put Richard Beasley on death row, are determined to tell this cautionary tale in all of its tawdry and poignant details. After 20 years reporting on domestic and international stories for CNN, Carol broke into the podcast space with Series One: Blind Rage, a multi-award winning true crime podcast in 2022 (ranked #22 on Apple) about the story of Phyllis Cottle, who survived an attack in which she was assaulted, burned, and blinded, determined to put her attacker behind bars. Now, with an established following, Carol has uncovered a case that exposes the dark side of prison ministries who send chaplains into thousands of prisons across the country in an effort to reduce recidivism. "This is a story about the Christian belief in redemption - and how that belief is exploited by criminals like Richard Beasley," says host, Carol Costello. About the Host: Carol Costello is an award-winning journalist and a former CNN anchor known for her in-depth reporting and engaging storytelling. With a career spanning several decades, Carol has become a respected voice in the news industry, covering some of the most significant historical events. Tune in on April 29th for season two: The God Hook.