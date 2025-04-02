In Akron, Ohio, Richard Beasley gains the ear of the most powerful and the faith of the most vulnerable.
A twist of fate provides him the opportunity to purchase a home that he puts to nefarious use.
Amy, a familiar face at the Summit County Jail, falls prey to Beasley’s scheme. But she ultimately makes a courageous choice that she hopes will bring him to justice.
43:33
1 | The False Prophet
In this premiere episode of "The God Hook," host Carol Costello introduces the chilling story of Richard Beasley, infamously known as the Ohio Craigslist Killer.
In previously unreleased jailhouse recordings, Beasley portrays himself as a devout Christian, concealing his manipulative and predatory behavior.
As the story unfolds, it becomes clear that Beasley's deceitfulness extends beyond the victims he buried in shallow graves.
Listen to the preview of a bonus conversation between Carol and Emily available after the episode.
34:56
A Sneak Preview of Season Two! Carol Costello Presents: The God Hook
Carol Costello Presents is back on April 29th with an all new season exploring the Ohio Craigslist killings.
Carol Costello, along with the prosecutor who put Richard Beasley on death row, are determined to tell this cautionary tale in all of its tawdry and poignant details. After 20 years reporting on domestic and international stories for CNN, Carol broke into the podcast space with Series One: Blind Rage, a multi-award winning true crime podcast in 2022 (ranked #22 on Apple) about the story of Phyllis Cottle, who survived an attack in which she was assaulted, burned, and blinded, determined to put her attacker behind bars.
Now, with an established following, Carol has uncovered a case that exposes the dark side of prison ministries who send chaplains into thousands of prisons across the country in an effort to reduce recidivism.
“This is a story about the Christian belief in redemption - and how that belief is exploited by criminals like Richard Beasley,” says host, Carol Costello.
About the Host: Carol Costello is an award-winning journalist and a former CNN anchor known for her in-depth reporting and engaging storytelling. With a career spanning several decades, Carol has become a respected voice in the news industry, covering some of the most significant historical events.
Tune in on April 29th for season two: The God Hook.
2:17
Why That Case? An Interview with The Ohio Innocence Project
In this episode of Blind Rage, Carol gains insight into Samuel Herring's bid for exoneration from the man who heads Ohio's Innocence Project, attorney Mark Godsey.
Despite the initial intrigue, DNA evidence led to a perplexing ending: Herring's guilt was confirmed beyond a shadow of a doubt.
Godsey, a former prosecutor turned innocence advocate, explains how and why the organization took up Herring's case, reveals how DNA evidence was discovered, shares the history of the nationwide effort to overturn wrongful convictions, and addresses the emotional toll on victims' families.
28:51
Update: DNA Results | "I'm a Gun Man"
Carol shares the results of DNA testing on newly recovered evidence in the case of Phyllis Cottle’s brutal assault.
The results are infuriating and…baffling.
The Ohio Innocence Project prompted a forensic review of evidence, raising the possibility that Samuel J. Herring, the man convicted of the crime, may be innocent.
Herring, now 67 years old and wheelchair-bound, has spent nearly 40 years behind bars. He has maintained his innocence.
Today we know the truth.
And while it leads to a man who is definitely guilty, it also raises questions.
Coming Soon: In Season Two of her true crime series, The God Hook, journalist Carol Costello investigates the complex case of the Ohio Craigslist Killings—and in doing so, unearths the untold story of the crimes that preceded the murders—and the victims who’ve never received justice. Richard Beasley was convicted of murdering three men and attempting to kill a fourth in the fall of 2011, but before that heinous spree, authorities were building a human trafficking case against him. Now, working with the case's prosecutor, a county sheriff, and many closely involved sources, Carol examines previously unknown details of Beasley’s alleged crimes, and how he used the God Hook to lure his victims and bend them to his will.
In Season One of this podcast, Blind Rage, journalist Carol Costello revisits the first big assignment she covered as a 22-year-old, novice reporter: Phyllis Cottles’ brutal attack. Psychologists call them “Triumphant Survivors,” but Phyllis Cottle was more than a survivor, she used this crime to better herself and the world around her.
