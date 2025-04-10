https://www.wtoc.com/story/35190770/phillip-kirby-found-guilty-of-2002-murder-of-emily-mason/, https://caselaw.findlaw.com/court/ga-supreme-court/1953658.html, https://meaww.com/injustice-with-nancy-grace-emily-mason-phillip-kirby-murder-cold-case, https://www.wjcl.com/article/ga-supreme-court-rules-on-appeal-in-east-georgia-college-professors-brutal-killing/23402234, https://www.oxygen.com/injustice-with-nancy-grace/crime-time/walter-mason-split-personality-murder-wife-emily, https://www.augustachronicle.com/story/news/2015/04/26/family-murder-victim-still-seeks-answers-after-more-decade/14370771007/, https://www.statesboroherald.com/local/arrest-made-in-13-year-old-murder-case/
The Man Who Murdered His Postal Worker - April 28 2025
The American Jack The Ripper - April 27 2025
April 27th: William Dean Christenson's Victims’ Bodies Found (1982)
Sometimes a criminal’s most gruesome crimes take place after a prison sentence. On April 27th 1982 remains were found in Canada. Remains that belonged to the victims of a dangerous serial killer who managed to get released from custody not once, not twice, but 4 times.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_Dean_Christensen, https://murderpedia.org/male.C/c/christenson--william-dean.htm https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/local/1985/03/05/suspected-serial-killer-early-reputation-for-violence/8fd3f4e4-38c4-4d77-9bbd-3520aea16806/, https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/local/1989/08/25/md-court-adds-40-years-to-murderers-life-term/b0c56b16-7351-4988-ae10-23d7f2edd590/, https://www.findagrave.com/memorial/259211662/william-dean-christensen
A Killer Husband Whose Still On The Run - April 26 2025
April 26th: Jose Fernando Corona Kills (2010)
Sometimes, even if a crime is solved, justice remains elusive. On April 26th 2010 a woman was killed just outside her home in Texas. A crime that, though solved, has yet to see an arrest.
Ever wonder what crime took place on today's date in true crime history? If so, sit back and grab a cup of coffee as you enjoy your daily dose of True Crime. Your host, Korina Biemesderfer, guides you through a dark history lesson, with tales of murder, abduction, serial killers, cults, and more in this short-form DAILY true crime podcast, that has been downloaded over 30 Million times. Remember, stay safe.