Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsTrue CrimeMorning Cup of Murder
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Morning Cup of Murder
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Morning Cup of Murder

Morning Cup of Murder
True CrimeHistorySociety & CultureDocumentary
Morning Cup of Murder
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 2288
  • The Murder of Emily Mason - April 29 2025
    https://www.wtoc.com/story/35190770/phillip-kirby-found-guilty-of-2002-murder-of-emily-mason/, https://caselaw.findlaw.com/court/ga-supreme-court/1953658.html, https://meaww.com/injustice-with-nancy-grace-emily-mason-phillip-kirby-murder-cold-case, https://www.wjcl.com/article/ga-supreme-court-rules-on-appeal-in-east-georgia-college-professors-brutal-killing/23402234, https://www.oxygen.com/injustice-with-nancy-grace/crime-time/walter-mason-split-personality-murder-wife-emily, https://www.augustachronicle.com/story/news/2015/04/26/family-murder-victim-still-seeks-answers-after-more-decade/14370771007/, https://www.statesboroherald.com/local/arrest-made-in-13-year-old-murder-case/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    8:49
  • Introducing - Deviant
    Check out Deviant wherever you listen to podcasts! https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/deviant/id1749207304 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    8:28
  • The Man Who Murdered His Postal Worker - April 28 2025
    https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/man-who-killed-indianapolis-postal-worker-sentenced-to-30-years-in-federal-prison/, https://www.wthr.com/article/news/crime/man-sentenced-to-30-years-in-killing-of-indianapolis-postal-worker-tony-cushingberry-angela-summers/531-696e385a-1375-4f05-b7c8-4e3a78a0f2f7, https://nypost.com/2022/07/07/man-angry-over-mail-pleads-guilty-to-killing-postal-worker/, https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/indianapolis-man-pleads-guilty-to-murder-of-mail-carrier/, https://postalemployeenetwork.com/news/2023/07/04/man-that-shot-and-killed-an-indiana-letter-carrier-allegedly-did-so-because-he-thought-she-had-his-stimulus-check-and-was-refusing-to-give-it-to-him/, https://www.wrtv.com/news/local-news/crime/man-who-killed-mail-carrier-in-2020-will-serve-30-years-in-federal-prison, Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    5:07
  • The American Jack The Ripper - April 27 2025
    April 27th: William Dean Christenson's Victims’ Bodies Found (1982) Sometimes a criminal’s most gruesome crimes take place after a prison sentence. On April 27th 1982 remains were found in Canada. Remains that belonged to the victims of a dangerous serial killer who managed to get released from custody not once, not twice, but 4 times. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_Dean_Christensen, https://murderpedia.org/male.C/c/christenson--william-dean.htm https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/local/1985/03/05/suspected-serial-killer-early-reputation-for-violence/8fd3f4e4-38c4-4d77-9bbd-3520aea16806/, https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/local/1989/08/25/md-court-adds-40-years-to-murderers-life-term/b0c56b16-7351-4988-ae10-23d7f2edd590/, https://www.findagrave.com/memorial/259211662/william-dean-christensen Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    8:50
  • A Killer Husband Whose Still On The Run - April 26 2025
    April 26th: Jose Fernando Corona Kills (2010) Sometimes, even if a crime is solved, justice remains elusive. On April 26th 2010 a woman was killed just outside her home in Texas. A crime that, though solved, has yet to see an arrest. https://www.cityoflewisville.com/city-hall/city-departments/police-department/pd-general-information/lewisville-s-most-wanted, https://www.dallasnews.com/news/2010/04/27/police-found-chainsaw-still-running-at-grisly-lewisville-murder-scene/, mom, https://amw.fandom.com/wiki/Jose_Fernando_Corona, https://starlocalmedia.com/lewisvilleleader/news/no-1-story-of-2010-corona-becomes-most-wanted-man-in-america/article_716fe528-91f5-55b0-bd4f-4d7d1fdd10d9.html, https://www.cbsnews.com/news/texas-woman-decapitated-in-street-by-chainsaw-police-searching-for-husband/, https://abc13.com/insy-cruz-flores-channelview-murder-jose-corona-wanted-womans-body-found/12187747/, https://www.wfaa.com/article/syndication/instagram/truth-is-stranger-than-fiction-lewisville-police-recount-2010-case-of-woman-killed-chain-saw-attack/287-afb2c1f2-fe2d-46c5-904b-70674e371bf2 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    6:45

More True Crime podcasts

Trending True Crime podcasts

About Morning Cup of Murder

Ever wonder what crime took place on today's date in true crime history? If so, sit back and grab a cup of coffee as you enjoy your daily dose of True Crime. Your host, Korina Biemesderfer, guides you through a dark history lesson, with tales of murder, abduction, serial killers, cults, and more in this short-form DAILY true crime podcast, that has been downloaded over 30 Million times. Remember, stay safe.
Podcast website
True CrimeHistorySociety & CultureDocumentary

Listen to Morning Cup of Murder, SEQUESTERED Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.16.2 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/29/2025 - 6:20:41 PM