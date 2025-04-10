April 26th: Jose Fernando Corona Kills (2010) Sometimes, even if a crime is solved, justice remains elusive. On April 26th 2010 a woman was killed just outside her home in Texas. A crime that, though solved, has yet to see an arrest. https://www.cityoflewisville.com/city-hall/city-departments/police-department/pd-general-information/lewisville-s-most-wanted, https://www.dallasnews.com/news/2010/04/27/police-found-chainsaw-still-running-at-grisly-lewisville-murder-scene/, mom, https://amw.fandom.com/wiki/Jose_Fernando_Corona, https://starlocalmedia.com/lewisvilleleader/news/no-1-story-of-2010-corona-becomes-most-wanted-man-in-america/article_716fe528-91f5-55b0-bd4f-4d7d1fdd10d9.html, https://www.cbsnews.com/news/texas-woman-decapitated-in-street-by-chainsaw-police-searching-for-husband/, https://abc13.com/insy-cruz-flores-channelview-murder-jose-corona-wanted-womans-body-found/12187747/, https://www.wfaa.com/article/syndication/instagram/truth-is-stranger-than-fiction-lewisville-police-recount-2010-case-of-woman-killed-chain-saw-attack/287-afb2c1f2-fe2d-46c5-904b-70674e371bf2 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

April 27th: William Dean Christenson's Victims' Bodies Found (1982) Sometimes a criminal's most gruesome crimes take place after a prison sentence. On April 27th 1982 remains were found in Canada. Remains that belonged to the victims of a dangerous serial killer who managed to get released from custody not once, not twice, but 4 times. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_Dean_Christensen, https://murderpedia.org/male.C/c/christenson--william-dean.htm https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/local/1985/03/05/suspected-serial-killer-early-reputation-for-violence/8fd3f4e4-38c4-4d77-9bbd-3520aea16806/, https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/local/1989/08/25/md-court-adds-40-years-to-murderers-life-term/b0c56b16-7351-4988-ae10-23d7f2edd590/, https://www.findagrave.com/memorial/259211662/william-dean-christensen

About Morning Cup of Murder

Ever wonder what crime took place on today's date in true crime history? If so, sit back and grab a cup of coffee as you enjoy your daily dose of True Crime. Your host, Korina Biemesderfer, guides you through a dark history lesson, with tales of murder, abduction, serial killers, cults, and more in this short-form DAILY true crime podcast, that has been downloaded over 30 Million times. Remember, stay safe.