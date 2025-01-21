Where Did Steven Go? The Yuba County Five, Missing 411 Cases and Evil Ghosts

Steven didn't just vanish and suddenly find himself, he lost 15 months of his life and still has no idea what happened to him. Kelsey and Pamela want to know if Steven's story is related to other Missing 411 disappearances. To do this, they deep dive into the unsolved case of The Yuba County Five, stories of ghosts who make people go missing like La Llorona and related 411 vanishings and deaths.