What Really Happened? Season Seven Wrap up, Discussion and Listener Questions.
Throughout season Seven, Kelsey and Pamela investigated Steven Kubacki's mysterious disappearance and reappearance. There were so many questions and possibilities like government experiments, sinister triangles and dissociative amnesia. Join us for the season finale and come to your own conclusion about what happened to Steven!
44:11
Why Did Steven Forget? The Tromp Family, Dissociative Amnesia and Traumatic Brain Injuries
Steven Kubacki forgot what happened for 15 months and there are many paranormal or psychological reasons this could happen. On this week's episode Pamela takes the reins to lead Kelsey through some key diagnostic points and causes for amnesia, dissociative fugue disorder and traumatic brain injury induced psychosis. To fully investigate these theories they deep dive into the cases of Hannah Upp, Lars Mitank and the Tromp family.
45:20
Does the Michigan Triangle Have a Portal? Haunted Towns, Slenderman and Leylines.
Steven Kubacki's disappearance might go hand in hand with experiments that the CIA was doing at the time, like MKUltra...But, what if these experiments were just the catalyst? This week on the Haunted Detective Podcast, Kelsey and Pamela set out to investigate the phenomena of Ley-Lines, Portals and Energy Vortexes in relation to other weird cases like Dudleytown, Connecticut , the Hoia Baciu Forest in Romania and the Suicide Forest in Japan.
39:39
Was Steven Kidnapped by the Government? The Multiverse, MKultra and Time Travel
Flashback to Pam's first episode on the podcast: Steven's disappearance is bizarre, but what the CIA could have done to him and other missing people is just plain disturbing. In this episode Kelsey and Pamela travel down the rabbit hole of illegal government experiments, time travel and the multiverse theory. Could this be an explanation for where Steven was in those 15 months
54:13
Where Did Steven Go? The Yuba County Five, Missing 411 Cases and Evil Ghosts
Steven didn't just vanish and suddenly find himself, he lost 15 months of his life and still has no idea what happened to him. Kelsey and Pamela want to know if Steven's story is related to other Missing 411 disappearances. To do this, they deep dive into the unsolved case of The Yuba County Five, stories of ghosts who make people go missing like La Llorona and related 411 vanishings and deaths.