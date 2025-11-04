Creative Moves: Left Career, Right Path

From SOAS to suites to scripts, Zuza Zak talks through her creative moves from Uni to post bookings, to promo producing. After which she rewired her storytelling as a food & culture author and broadcaster. Zuza unpacks transferable creative skills, DIY learning (editing, design), and how culinary heritage can carry the same narrative charge as a 30‑second trailer. Learn how her passion for her homeland and it’s cooking inspired a journey which led to the publication of 4 cookbooks. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Daniel Sapiano’s route wasn’t linear: city jobs, temp gigs, post‑production, and then a two‑part life he actually loves: postman by morning, professional beehive installer/keeper by afternoon. He talks about neurodiverse learning, walking away from a high-flying career generating new business, and finding meaning in steady service. Pounding the streets as a postman, where he found absolute job satisfaction, he also tells us about his latest passion; bees. A gentle manifesto for designing your own day. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

From sixth‑form fan to touring keys, Benjy Giddings lived the musical dream as a member of Morning Parade, who released two albums on major labels and toured all over the UK, Europe and the US supporting bands like The Smashing Pumpkins and The Wombats. Benjy shares the truth about momentum, collaboration, and keeping the creative tap open, as we learn from the inside how harsh the music business can be and how Benjy rediscovered his love of music, and is now pursuing a career as a sound engineer. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Manish Chauhan works as a Finance Lawyer specializing in Derivatives and always had a passion for writing. At 17, he was told by his creative writing teacher to go and live life before he should even think about writing a novel. Now his first book is slated with Faber (Jan 2026), he talks community and critique circles. His is the story of someone who took the ‘sensible’ path, all the while making space for the work he truly loved, that wouldn’t let go. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

In the final episode of Creative Moves, things come full circle as our host Kabir Malik steps into the guest chair. This time, it’s his old boss and friend, Joce Capper, asking the questions. From his early days working at the Passport Office to becoming the go-to sales guy for post-production houses across Soho, Kabir’s career has been anything but ordinary. He shares stories from along the way, in a candid chat about resilience, self-retraining and how his love of music, and his gift for really listening, have led him into a whole new chapter where he’s finally following his true passions. ** TRIGGER WARNING: This episode contains discussion around mental health, addiction and childhood trauma ** Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

About Creative Moves: Left Career, Right Path

Join host Kabir Malik as he explores career pivots and unexpected second, third or even fourth, acts. Each episode features him in conversation with someone who made their mark in their chosen profession, before stepping away to pursue something entirely different. These are stories of reinvention, risk and reward.We start by diving in to what drove their initial success, hearing about the professional highs and personal challenges of their first career, to the moment they realised it was time for a change, and how they made the transition into their next role.Whether you’re starting out and wondering how to get your ideal job, or you’ve felt the pull of a new direction and wondered what it might involve to take the first step, we hope you’ll be inspired by the conversations we have, as we hear about the creative moves each guest made in their career that led them to the path they’re on.Visit www.creativemoves.co.uk for more information. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.