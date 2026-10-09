Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
142 episodes
The Climate Cost of AI Prophecies: How Data Centers Fuel Big Fossil w/ Ketan Joshi10/09/2026 | 46 mins.Tech companies keep telling us that the answer to solving climate change lies in AI. Meanwhile, the data centers required to power AI are keeping coal plants open longer, bringing in gas turbines, and driving plans for power stations bigger than anything we’ve built before.
More like this: The Colossus Crossroads: Fighting for the Future of Memphis w/ KeShaun Pearson
In this episode, Ketan Joshi, an independent climate analyst based in Oslo who tracks the climate impact of data centers and AI, explains how we got from facilities that drew the power of a suburb to facilities that consume as much electricity as Nigeria’s entire power grid.
A former wind industry advocate, Ketan breaks down how a company can claim to run on 100% renewable energy while still driving up fossil fuel use, why Big Tech stopped talking about offsets and started promising that AI itself will solve the climate crisis, and what you find when you read the footnotes of their sustainability reports.
He also argues that the real winners of the AI boom aren't even the tech companies... but fossil fuel companies like Chevron, who still come out ahead even if the bubble pops.
Further reading & resources:
Ketan Joshi’s Big Tech Annual Emissions + Energy Data Reports
The AI Climate Hoax Report — Ketan Joshi
The real energy use of agentic AI — Zeke Hausfather
Microsoft and Chevron plan one of the largest gas-powered data center projects in US — TechCrunch, June 2026
Join The Maybe Collective for our first event: How to Resist AI in Schools: Learnings on Local Action with recent podcast guest, Ifeoma Ozoma on Thursday, October 15th 12-1pm ET for a participatory conversation about turning activation into action. This event is free to register HERE.
Computer Says Maybe is produced by Kushal Dev, Marion Wellington, Van Newman, and Zoe Trout.
Beware the AI Prophets: Hype, Doom, and Prediction as Tools of Control w/ Carissa Véliz10/02/2026 | 44 mins.When a tech executive says AI will be doing your job next year, it sounds like a forecast. Dr. Carissa Véliz argues it's something else: a command, delivered in advance, that works only if enough of us obey it. If you believe the prediction, you buy the product, reorganize your company, and bet the economy on it, and the prediction comes true because you made it so. So who gets to make predictions that stick? And what would it take to stop treating them as news and start hearing them as orders?
More like this: AGI is Scientifically Impossible w/ Adam Becker
In this episode, Alix Dunn talks with Carissa Véliz, associate professor at Oxford's Institute for Ethics in AI and author of Prophecy: Prediction, Power, and the Fight for the Future, From Ancient Oracles to AI. Carissa explains why a prediction is a command disguised as a description, how powerful people use algorithms to fulfill their own forecasts, and why the alternative just might be being relying on preparation over prediction.
Further reading & resources:
Prophecy: Prediction, Power, and the Fight for the Future, From Ancient Oracles to AI — Carissa Véliz
Beware the Power of Prediction — Carissa Véliz, TED Talk
The Origins of Totalitarianism — Hannah Arendt
The Dangerous Ideas of “Longtermism” and “Existential Risk” — Émile P. Torres, Current Affairs
Join The Maybe Collective to unpack this month's series on AI, elections, and who gets to shape the future with us. Sign up for monthly insights, access to exclusive digital events, and real ways to get more involved on issues you care about.
Computer Says Maybe is produced by Kushal Dev, Marion Wellington, Van Newman, and Zoe Trout
The Kids Are Online: Are Social Media Bans the Answer? w/ Cori Crider and Pamela Wisniewski09/25/2026 | 52 mins.Almost everyone studying kids’ safety online agrees that a blanket social media ban won't work. And nearly every government moving on the issue is passing one anyway. This week, a researcher and a policy lawyer dig into why - and what could actually work instead.
More like this: When Kids Can’t Consent: The Case Against Tech in the Classroom w/ Andrew Liddell
This is the final episode in our back-to-school series on tech and kids. Pamela Wisniewski, a principal research scientist at the International Computer Science Institute, spends the first half of the conversation dismantling the myths that are driving most kids-online safety policies: that teens are victims with no agency, that we're all "addicted" in the same way, and that “bad kids” are seeking risk rather than connection. Her research suggests that safety isn't the absence of risk; it's having the agency and support to navigate it. She also explains why age verification often strips that agency from kids and parents alike, without making anyone safer.
Cory Crider, executive director of the Future of Tech Institute, picks up where Pam leaves off. She walks us through Europe's Kids Act, the political pressure that is pushing Brussels to act, and why she'd rather fix toxic feed design than wall kids off from platforms that remain exactly the same underneath. She also gets into how easily an age-check system built for social media could creep into every corner of the internet if nobody's watching.
Further reading & resources:
Promoting Adolescent Online Safety and Privacy through Human-Centered Computing [VIDEO] — Pam Wisniewski, University of Waterloo CrySP Speaker Series on Privacy
EU KIDS Act to restrict social media platforms’ access to children in the EU — European Commission
What is in the EU's planned KIDS Act? — Reuters
Protection of persons under 18: Seven out of ten children, aged between 10 and 14, think that setting the digital age of majority at 15 is a good idea — Arcom
Join The Maybe Collective to explore the politics of technology through fresh ideas that you won't hear anywhere else. Sign up for monthly insights, access to exclusive digital events, and real ways to get more involved on issues you care about.
Computer Says Maybe is produced by Kushal Dev, Marion Wellington, Van Newman, and Zoe Trout
When Kids Can’t Consent: The Case Against Tech in the Classroom w/ Andrew Liddell09/18/2026 | 49 mins.No tech that your kid uses in the classroom was designed for their benefit. Not the tablet, not the "learning app," not the AI chatbot helping with homework. It was designed to benefit the company that made it — and your kid's data, attention, privacy, and, most importantly, safety, are the price.
More like this: Meet the Mom Winning Against AI in Schools w/ Ifeoma Ozoma
This week, Andrew Liddell, co-founder of the EdTech Law Center, walks us through exactly how EdTech works, why it made its way into schools with so little oversight, who it actually serves, and the cases his firm has fought against the companies putting these devices into classrooms.
His firm has gone after student-data pipelines it flagged as hackable — and later watched get hacked — laws like FERPA and COPPA being twisted into loopholes that bypass parental consent entirely, and school-issued AI tools pulling kids into the same crises we’ve watched play out among adults.
What ties it together, Liddell says, is a business model that was never built with kids in mind, and a legal system that’s still trying to catch up.
Andrew’s looking for parents in California who are concerned about their kids’ usage of AI chatbots. If that’s you, get in touch here: https://chatgptlitigation.com/
Further reading & resources:
EdTech Law Center
Parents’ Consent at the Heart of Ed Tech Lawsuits — The 74
Google's work in schools aims to create a 'pipeline of future users,' internal documents say — NBC News
Children's Screen Time Action Network
Mothers Against Media Addiction
Phone Free Schools Movement
Fair Play
Schools Beyond Screens
Join The Maybe Collective to explore the politics of technology through fresh ideas that you won't hear anywhere else. Sign up for monthly insights, access to exclusive digital events, and real ways to get more involved on issues you care about.
Computer Says Maybe is produced by Kushal Dev, Marion Wellington, Van Newman, and Zoe Trout
The Battle for Power Inside Big Tech: Against Tech Oligarchy w/ JS Tan & Clarissa Redwine09/15/2026 | 56 mins.Over the last decade, tech workers have staged walkouts, signed open letters by the tens of thousands, and built more than a dozen new unions across the industry. And yet, over that same decade, tech companies have ramped up carbon emissions, raced to militarize AI, signed contracts with the Trump administration, rolled back protections for marginalized users, and, in some ways, engineered their platforms to be protest-proof.
In Against Tech Oligarchy, authors JS Tan and Clarissa Redwine ask the question: did tech workers ever actually learn how to fight?
More like this: Meet the Mom Winning Against AI in Schools w/ Ifeoma Ozoma
JS Tan and Clarissa Redwine are both former tech workers who spent years organizing from the inside. This week, they join Alix to map the last decade of tech labor organizing: the walkout era of 2018, when public pressure and shame campaigns actually worked; the pivot toward formal unionization after Kickstarter's breakthrough; and the sharp turn after 2022, when rising interest rates gave bosses cover to stop pretending they cared what workers thought.
They get into why revenue-based leverage barely applies to an industry that runs on perceived valuation, why AI researchers and rank-and-file engineers may need very different organizing strategies, and the line that anchors the whole conversation: you can spend years organizing for power, and the moment you actually have it, realize you have no idea how to use it.
Further reading & resources:
Buy the book: Against Tech Oligarchy — JS Tan & Clarissa Redwine
How a Tech Worker Fought Back from Being Fired as a Union Organiser — Clarissa Redwine, Branch
Why the Balance of Power in Tech is Shifting Towards Workers — Jane Lytvynenko, MIT Technology Review
Join The Maybe Collective to explore the politics of technology through fresh ideas that you won't hear anywhere else. Sign up for monthly insights, access to exclusive digital events, and real ways to get more involved on issues you care about.
Computer Says Maybe is produced by Kushal Dev, Marion Wellington, Van Newman, and Zoe Trout
More Society & Culture podcasts
- The Shawn Ryan ShowPhilosophy, Society & Culture
- The Ezra Klein ShowGovernment, News, Society & Culture
- This American LifeArts, News, Politics, Society & Culture
- The Dr. John Delony ShowHealth & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Society & Culture
- Stuff You Should KnowSociety & Culture
- Brooke and Connor Make A PodcastComedy, Leisure, Relationships, Society & Culture
- CriminalDocumentary, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Sword and ScaleBusiness, Documentary, Entrepreneurship, History, Society & Culture, True Crime
- The Oprah PodcastSociety & Culture
- Next Question with Katie CouricDocumentary, Entertainment News, Health & Wellness, News, Society & Culture
Trending Society & Culture podcasts
- The Gray Area with Sean IllingNews, Philosophy, Politics, Society & Culture
- Higher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel LindsaySociety & Culture
- The Wirecutter ShowEducation, Home & Garden, Leisure, Society & Culture, Tutorials
- Joy 101 with Hoda KotbSociety & Culture
- American HysteriaHistory, Society & Culture
- The Lila Rose ShowSociety & Culture
- It's Me, TinxSociety & Culture
- So SupernaturalSociety & Culture
- Freakonomics RadioDocumentary, Society & Culture
- Cleared Hot - Powered By BRCCSociety & Culture
- Keeping It Real: Conversations with Jillian MichaelsEducation, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Nutrition, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Stay TranquiloSociety & Culture
- Talk Easy with Sam FragosoFilm Interviews, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- Code SwitchSociety & Culture
- The Documentary PodcastDocumentary, Society & Culture
- People I (Mostly) AdmireSociety & Culture
- Dalton Fischer PodcastDocumentary, Education, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture, True Crime
- The Andrew Klavan ShowNews, News Commentary, Society & Culture
- Life HaxEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Cults to ConsciousnessSociety & Culture
About Computer Says Maybe
Technology is changing fast. And it's changing our world even faster. Host Alix Dunn interviews visionaries, researchers, and technologists working in the public interest to help you keep up. Step outside the hype and explore the possibilities, problems, and politics of technology. Learn more at www.themaybe.org/podcast.Podcast website
Listen to Computer Says Maybe, The Shawn Ryan Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Computer Says Maybe
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Computer Says Maybe: Podcasts in Family