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326 episodes
- A dramatization of Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass for the stage. In this version, Alice goes through the looking glass and encounters a variety of strange and wonderful creatures from favorite scenes of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland the Through the Looking Glass.Author: Lewis CarrollLength: 1 hours 40 minutesGenre: Action & Adventure, Myths, Legends & Fairy Tales, ComedyChapters:00:00 - Chapter 102:05 - Chapter 240:13 - Chapter 301:13:38 - Chapter 4#FullAudiobook #ClassicAudiobook #ClassicLiterature #AdventureAudiobook #PublicDomain This audiobook recording is from LibriVox.org.All LibriVox recordings are in the public domain.Text and narration are public domain.Narration provided by LibriVox volunteers.Curated, packaged, and distributed by 🟡 Free Audiobooks: Classic Books.Discover more free classic audiobooks at https://thefreeaudiobooklibrary.com.Support the Free Audiobook Library and help us release more audiobooks at https://patreon.com/freeaudiobooklibrary.
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- Part 2 of 2.\n\nThe Aeneid is the most famous Latin epic poem, written by Virgil in the 1st century BC. The story revolves around the legendary hero Aeneas, a Trojan prince who left behind the ruins of his city and led his fellow citizens to Italy, where he became the ancestor of the Romans.Author: VirgilLength: 10 hours 42 minutesGenre: Classics (Greek & Latin Antiquity), EpicsChapters:00:00 - Chapter 102:40 - Chapter 224:46 - Chapter 356:22 - Chapter 401:22:52 - Chapter 501:52:54 - Chapter 602:15:48 - Chapter 702:35:53 - Chapter 803:00:49 - Chapter 903:22:35 - Chapter 1003:52:49 - Chapter 1104:18:12 - Chapter 1204:49:37 - Chapter 1305:25:49 - Chapter 1405:51:19 - Chapter 1506:13:36 - Chapter 1606:38:35 - Chapter 1707:02:26 - Chapter 1807:22:23 - Chapter 1907:46:36 - Chapter 2008:16:37 - Chapter 2108:47:49 - Chapter 2209:13:05 - Chapter 2309:39:35 - Chapter 2410:12:00 - Chapter 25#FullAudiobook #ClassicAudiobook #ClassicLiterature #FreeAudiobook #PublicDomain This audiobook recording is from LibriVox.org.All LibriVox recordings are in the public domain.Text and narration are public domain.Narration provided by LibriVox volunteers.Curated, packaged, and distributed by 🟡 Free Audiobooks: Classic Books.Discover more free classic audiobooks at https://thefreeaudiobooklibrary.com.Support the Free Audiobook Library and help us release more audiobooks at https://patreon.com/freeaudiobooklibrary.
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- Part 1 of 2.\n\nThe Aeneid is the most famous Latin epic poem, written by Virgil in the 1st century BC. The story revolves around the legendary hero Aeneas, a Trojan prince who left behind the ruins of his city and led his fellow citizens to Italy, where he became the ancestor of the Romans.Author: VirgilLength: 10 hours 42 minutesGenre: Classics (Greek & Latin Antiquity), EpicsChapters:00:00 - Chapter 102:40 - Chapter 224:46 - Chapter 356:22 - Chapter 401:22:52 - Chapter 501:52:54 - Chapter 602:15:48 - Chapter 702:35:53 - Chapter 803:00:49 - Chapter 903:22:35 - Chapter 1003:52:49 - Chapter 1104:18:12 - Chapter 1204:49:37 - Chapter 1305:25:49 - Chapter 1405:51:19 - Chapter 1506:13:36 - Chapter 1606:38:35 - Chapter 1707:02:26 - Chapter 1807:22:23 - Chapter 1907:46:36 - Chapter 2008:16:37 - Chapter 2108:47:49 - Chapter 2209:13:05 - Chapter 2309:39:35 - Chapter 2410:12:00 - Chapter 25#FullAudiobook #ClassicAudiobook #ClassicLiterature #FreeAudiobook #PublicDomain This audiobook recording is from LibriVox.org.All LibriVox recordings are in the public domain.Text and narration are public domain.Narration provided by LibriVox volunteers.Curated, packaged, and distributed by 🟡 Free Audiobooks: Classic Books.Discover more free classic audiobooks at https://thefreeaudiobooklibrary.com.Support the Free Audiobook Library and help us release more audiobooks at https://patreon.com/freeaudiobooklibrary.
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- Growing up on the banks of the Mississippi river, a mischievous boy named Tom Sawyer spends his days getting into one scrape after another. Tom's constant cleverness, superstition, trickery, and daring make him a handful to raise, and his Aunt Polly declares that she has "never seen the beat of that boy.Author: Mark TwainLength: 7 hours 59 minutesGenre: Dramatic Readings, Action & AdventureChapters:00:00 - Chapter 103:49 - Chapter 219:40 - Chapter 332:18 - Chapter 446:55 - Chapter 501:09:51 - Chapter 601:22:26 - Chapter 701:45:24 - Chapter 801:57:56 - Chapter 902:09:58 - Chapter 1002:25:14 - Chapter 1102:39:45 - Chapter 1202:50:27 - Chapter 1303:02:12 - Chapter 1403:19:21 - Chapter 1503:33:33 - Chapter 1603:45:10 - Chapter 1704:06:55 - Chapter 1804:15:35 - Chapter 1904:35:24 - Chapter 2004:40:16 - Chapter 2104:51:57 - Chapter 2205:08:09 - Chapter 2305:15:46 - Chapter 2405:29:17 - Chapter 2505:32:45 - Chapter 2605:45:56 - Chapter 2706:04:09 - Chapter 2806:10:22 - Chapter 2906:17:04 - Chapter 3006:34:29 - Chapter 3106:53:36 - Chapter 3207:13:42 - Chapter 3307:20:34 - Chapter 3407:40:56 - Chapter 3507:47:05 - Chapter 3607:58:24 - Chapter 37#FullAudiobook #ClassicAudiobook #ClassicLiterature #AdventureAudiobook #PublicDomain This audiobook recording is from LibriVox.org.All LibriVox recordings are in the public domain.Text and narration are public domain.Narration provided by LibriVox volunteers.Curated, packaged, and distributed by 🟡 Free Audiobooks: Classic Books.Discover more free classic audiobooks at https://thefreeaudiobooklibrary.com.Support the Free Audiobook Library and help us release more audiobooks at https://patreon.com/freeaudiobooklibrary.
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🟡 Romeo and Juliet (Alternative Reading) (Full Audiobook) | William Shakespeare10/06/2026 | 3h 5 mins.Two households, both alike in dignity, In fair Verona, where we lay our scene, From ancient grudge break to new mutiny, Where civil blood makes civil hands unclean. From forth the fatal loins of these two foes A pair of star-cross'd lovers take their life; Whose misadventured piteous overthrows Do with their death bury their parents' strife.Author: William ShakespeareLength: 3 hours 5 minutesGenre: TragedyChapters:00:00 - Chapter 142:35 - Chapter 201:20:08 - Chapter 302:09:02 - Chapter 402:36:04 - Chapter 5#FullAudiobook #ClassicAudiobook #ClassicLiterature #FreeAudiobook #PublicDomain This audiobook recording is from LibriVox.org.All LibriVox recordings are in the public domain.Text and narration are public domain.Narration provided by LibriVox volunteers.Curated, packaged, and distributed by 🟡 Free Audiobooks: Classic Books.Discover more free classic audiobooks at https://thefreeaudiobooklibrary.com.Support the Free Audiobook Library and help us release more audiobooks at https://patreon.com/freeaudiobooklibrary.
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🟡 Free Audiobooks: Classic Books features free audiobooks, classic audiobooks, full audiobooks, full-length audiobooks, complete audiobook recordings, classic books, public domain books, public domain audiobooks, classic novels, classic literature, and famous works of world literature. Listen to complete classic audiobooks from some of the greatest authors in history, including Jane Austen, Charles Dickens, Bram Stoker, Mary Shelley, Mark Twain, Alexandre Dumas, Arthur Conan Doyle, H. G. Wells, Jules Verne, Robert Louis Stevenson, and more. Episodes include mystery audiobooks, adventure audiobooks, science fiction audiobooks, gothic horror audiobooks, romance audiobooks, philosophy classics, historical fiction, children’s classics, timeless novels, and public domain stories. Whether you are looking for a free audiobook, a full audiobook, a classic audiobook, a public domain audiobook, a classic novel, or a complete classic book in audio form, Free Audiobooks: Classic Books gives you a simple audiobook library of timeless stories to stream anytime. Perfect for bedtime listening, relaxing, studying, long drives, quiet background listening, and discovering famous classics you may have missed. New free classic audiobooks are added regularly. 📚 Explore the complete Free Audiobook Library in one convenient place and help us keep classic audiobooks freely available: https://www.patreon.com/freeaudiobooklibraryBecome a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/free-audiobooks-classic-books--7224393/support.Podcast website
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