5. Kim Davis Protection Act? (WV Legislative Session Preview)
Civil Fights is back for 2018! In this episode, Jamie sits down with ACLU-WV Policy Director Eli Baumwell, to talk about what we have ahead of us for 2018's WV Legislative session--some good, some bad, and some very, very ugly.
26:47
4. Can a FOIA request be angry?
In this episode, Jamie and Eli Baumwell (ACLU-WV Policy Director) give an update on what the ACLU-WV has been up to. We talk about DACA, ICE raids and arrests, your rights during an ICE raid, “nuisance” ordinances proliferating around West Virginia, writing angry FOIA requests, federal judges writing footnotes about Dr. Evil, and more.
14:33
3. Everyone is allowed to have dreams, Bob.
This week, Jamie and Noah talk about Jamie's now-famous amicus brief in the defamation case coal baron Bob Murray filed against John Oliver for his coal segment on HBO show Last Week Tonight. Listen in as we talk about the case, why we filed this brief, and what's going to happen next.
26:36
2. You can't ban Grandma
For our first shorter, off-week episode, Jamie and Noah give you an update on the current status of Donald Trump's Muslim Ban and what the Supreme Court's recent order means for people from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Sudan, and Somalia.
20:38
1. Willful Disruption of Government Process
In our first episode, we examine the importance of a free press to our democracy in the wake of recent attacks on the First Amendment by the Trump administration, including the arrest of journalist Dan Heyman at the West Virginia Capitol.
Guests: Eli Baumwell (ACLU-WV), Gene Policinski (Newseum), Dan Heyman (Public News Service).
