Have you ever wondered why people fast and if it even matters? The Bible talks about fasting, but is it even still relevant to us today? In this episode, Christy is joined by Dr. Darren Whitehead, pastor, author, and founder of Church of the City, to teach you why we fast, what the Bible says about it, and how getting uncomfortable can open the door to God's blessings in unexpected ways.

Does your phone feel like it's taking over your life? In this episode, Christy continues her conversation with Dr. Darren Whitehead, pastor, author, and founder of Church of the City, about the power of a digital fast and how it can help you break free from screens and reclaim your time, focus, and relationships.

Some of you are trying to think your way through what God has called you to do, and it's just not working. In this episode, Christy teaches why thinking keeps us stuck and the key to moving forward instead.

Sometimes, following God feels absolutely crazy. One minute, you're confident in what He's calling you to do, and the next, you're questioning everything. In this episode, Christy teaches five things you can expect when you follow God into the crazy—because stepping out in faith is never easy, but it's always worth it. For more information on the new school Christy is starting, visit https://www.bridgechristianschool.com/.

Do you ever feel like your brain is in a constant fog where even simple tasks feel overwhelming? In this episode, Christy sits down with Hannah Keeley, America's #1 Mom Coach, to uncover the truth about "Mom Brain" and why so many moms struggle with exhaustion, anxiety, and burnout. You'll learn what's really causing the overwhelm and how small shifts can bring clarity, energy, and joy back into your life.

About Get Your Hopes Up with Christy Wright

Get Your Hopes Up is a podcast by Christy Wright where she invites you to get to know God, get closer to Him, and get your hopes up again. The truth is life can get you down. Between setbacks and heartbreaks, discouragement creeps in, and we stop letting ourselves hope for more. We say things like, "I'll believe it when I see it" and "Don't get your hopes up." But Romans 15:13 says, "May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in Him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit." That’s exactly what this show is about. Christy is a #1 bestselling author, speaker, and business coach. She has been featured on The Today Show, Fox News, and in Success, Entrepreneur, and Woman's Day magazines. Whether she’s running around on stage or running after her kids, Christy lives out her faith and loves helping others do the same. She lives in Nashville, Tennessee, with her husband, Matt, and their three children: Carter, Conley, and Mary Grace. Join her every Monday to start your week with motivation, faith, and—most of all—hope.