Dr. Ben Carson
Dr. Ben Carson is slow to anger and amazingly quiet, even when being interviewed. But, in the midst of his interview, he giggled about something and that's when we got to see the precious personality of Dr. Ben Carson. His story begins with a broken family...a mother trying to balance two jobs every day while having to leave two boys alone. Ben Carson is who he is today because of his amazing mother who made sure he was educated, polite and staying away from the gangs!
5/18/2023
25:58
Tiffany Matthews
Tiffany Matthews addresses very personal, very touching issues about miscarriage, and she uncovers the pain and loss many women have experienced without much support. There is no celebration with miscarriage. There is no baby shower, and there is no baby. Tiffany touches the hearts of many women who have experienced this loss.
5/11/2023
25:58
John Stonestreet
Yes, John Stonestreet is a close friend of Choose Life Radio. And his interview today is about our culture. He weighs in on the topic of schools influencing our youth and the presure to accept gender changes in young lives. Listen in, and you will be better able to influence your school board.
5/4/2023
25:58
Connie Hagan
Connie Hagen shares in her book, Drinking the Cup, the story of being an ordained pastor and a professional counselor--helping women recover from trauma. Through her ministry she has cultivated an ability to connect with women who have experienced suffering, loss, brokenness, grief and shame. This is a strong story from a strong woman!
5/1/2023
25:58
Jimmy Graham
Jimmy Graham (CEO of Able Shepherd and Veteran U.S. Navy Seal) talks about firearm suicide prevention. Please listen and share this important interview with your school board. Your children deserve to be protected.
Choose Life Radio Network (CLRN) is a faith-based radio passion project focusing on the sanctity of human life. The show is hosted by Jill Taylor. Her commitment to Christ and passion for life issues led her to found the Choose Life Radio Network. The ½ hour weekly AM / FM broadcast, features interviews with persons known for their strong commitment to life. For more information and to support this life affirming ministry, visit www.chooseliferadio.com