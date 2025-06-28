Open app
Podcasts
Music
Chill Out Session
Chill Out Session
Zoltan Biro
Music
Latest episode
Zoltan Biro - Chill Out Session 500
14 Years, 500 Episode of Chill Out Session Thank You for all my followers and listeners! Special Mix with 100 oriental sound. The podcast from now is suspended for a while. /financial problems/ All the Best! 1. Chris Le Blanc - Journey To Mandurai (Buddha Bar Edit) 2. Satin Sound System - Flashback Oasis (Del Mar Mix) 3. Morgentau - Ganges 4. Sami Sivananda - Temple Tunes 5. Bliss - Reveal 6. Seoan, Buddha Sounds, Alejandro Seoane - Why 7. Yin And Yang - Laila 8. Jasmon - Oriental Cafe 9. The Dao Poets - Eastern Promises 10. Jens Buchert - Bamboo Beach 11. Talvin Singh - Butterfly 12. Above The Sky - India 13. Akoviani - Ancienne 14. Fragile State - Every Day a Story 15. Rue du Soleil - We Can Fly 16. Kuba - District 6 17. Deeper Sublime - Orange Sky 18. Dewi Lestari - Bunga Mawar 19. Faro - Shadows 20. Persia Beatz - Abessinia (Hindi Cut) 21. Sven Van Hees - Indian Summer 22. Aaron Boy - Buddha Sense 23. Sunyata Project - Mystic Adventures 24. White Indi - Vision of Soul 25. Persia Beatz - Princess of Persia (Miracle Mixxx) 26. Le Voyage - A Trip to India (BBC Mix) 27. Somchai - Dxb-Bkk ( Do Not Fly Emirates Mix) 28. Alexandra Hampton - Eastern Treasure 29. The Inharmonic Orchestra - Spiritual Peace (Yoga Stretching 90 Cm Mix) 30. Second Sky - Dragonfly 31. Persia Beatz - Sha Hai (Morgenland Miles Cut) 32. Aqua Mundi - Imagining 33. Dune Raiders - Sahara (Oriental String Orchestra Mix) 34. Dharma Frequency - Kamasutra Chill 35. Khaled Faris - Island Gossip 36. Amar Lidan - Arabic World (Buzuq Edit) 37. Yantra Mantra - Early Morning Fog 38. Brass - Gange 39. Durga Amata - Nabazhen 40. Thievery Corporation - Lebanese Blonde 41. Ganga & Sophie Tusnelda - Golden Lightfalls 42. Le Voyage - African Daydreamer (Ethno Mix) 43. Karunesh - Caravanserai 44. Mirage of Deep - The Breath of Ganges 45. Alex Cortiz - Muerte De Un Torero 46. Alex Cortiz - Trippin Thru Tokyo 47. PNFA - A Break In The Clouds 48. Thievery Corporation - Indra 49. Kundalini Project - Facing The Sun 50. P Project - Modart 51. The Lushlife Project - Futujara Lake (Zoohacker Exotic Lounge Remake) 52. Indian Dawn - Predictions 53. Satyameva Jayate - Old Spices (Hindu Mantra Kashmir Mix) 54. Ravi and the Tabla Masters - Believe in Something (Dancing India Mix) 55. Triangle Sun - Buddha 56. Sean Hayman - Fly Underwater (Worldwide Cut) 57. Alpha X - First Transmission 58. Chad - Wall Sitar 59. Gushi & Raffunk - Indy 60. Karuan feat. Metin Yilmaz Kendal - Chocolate Distance 61. Bahramji, Mashti - Lovers 62. Oz - Si tard 63. The Lushlife Project - Budapest Eskimos 64. Sunyata Project - Bamboo Girl 65. Deepak Rajesh - Mystic Vibes 66. Discey - Ashram (John Teki Remix) 67. Kaya Project - Nightflower (Kaya Project Remix) 68. Shambala - Fantasy 69. Paolo Rossini - Floating to the sun 70. Persia Beatz - Outback Runner (Australian Monks Mix) 71. Satin Sound System - Sierra Shadow (Buddha Deluxe Cut) 72. Dzihan & Kamien - Homebase 73. Eskadet - Jade 74. Kaya Project - Good Morning London 75. Karma Visions - Pure Thoughts 76. Obsqure - Rabbath 77. Persia Beatz - Opium Oriental (Kalifah Cut) 78. Billy Esteban - Desert Rose 79. Kin Klavé - Dancing With Hanuman 80. Faro - Bahia 81. Asian Chill Art - Rainbow Rhythm (Sakuhachi Mix) 82. Sonic Scope - Hang Dream 83. Kaya Project - The Fearless Path (Hibernation Remix) 84. Bruce Maginnis - Vertigo 85. Akoviani - Nens de la Terra 86. Sambox - African Dream 87. Green Empathy - The Tourist 88. Kuba - Suddenly 89. Indian Dawn, Sergio Poggi - Modern Earth 90. The Smokering - Sativa 91. Afterlife - Blue Bar 92. Ganga - Gaia 93. Jenova 7 & Mr. Moods feat. Hal McMillen - The Falling Sky 94. Sunyata Project - Samadhi State 95. Asian Chill Art - Rainbow Rhythm (Sakuhachi Mix) 96. Armand Amar - La Genese 97. Bliss - Dunia 98. Fragile State - Every Day a Story 99. Zina Rao feat. Chillwalker - Spiritual Dreams (Mystic Vocal Mix) 100. Merge Of Equals - Take You There © Chill Out Session 2011 - 2025 Cover : Ashish Joshi / unsplash.com https://chilloutsessionworld.blogspot.com https://facebook.com/zoltanbiroChillOutSession Spotify Playlist: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/2Qv3nb0C1qiVFZD68VktfJ?si=JtUpLYy3RISgvzsbL8-Luw&nd=1 Keep This Podcast Alive, Revolut Donation: https://revolut.me/zoltansjt4 © All Rights Reserved to the artists! The Podcast is for the promotion use only!
4:17:52
4:17:52
Zoltan Biro - Chill Out Session 499
1. Henrik T. - Espiral 2. Royskopp - Remind Me 3. Felka - Sightseeing In Paradise 4. Angie Stone - Wish I Didn't Miss You 5. Lemongrass - Bee (Minus 8 Remix) 6. Shakedown - At Night (Afterlife Remix) 7. Satin Embers - Memory 8. Searchlight feat. Tolu Makay - Breathe 9. 4 Hero - Star Chasers 10. Rheingold Ensemble - Passing Clouds 11. N.E.R.D. - Provider (Zero 7 Mix) 12. Magnus Moone - Library (No Percussion Ambient Version) 13. Jakatta - One Fine Day 14. Bloomfield - Surfing Cote D'azur 15. Kosheen - Harder © Chill Out Session 2011 - 2025 Cover : James Chan / unsplash.com https://chilloutsessionworld.blogspot.com https://facebook.com/zoltanbiroChillOutSession Spotify Playlist: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/2Qv3nb0C1qiVFZD68VktfJ?si=JtUpLYy3RISgvzsbL8-Luw&nd=1 Keep This Podcast Alive, Revolut Donation: https://revolut.me/zoltansjt4 © All Rights Reserved to the artists! The Podcast is for the promotion use only!
57:45
57:45
Zoltan Biro - Chill Out Session 498
1. Latin Vibe - Viver A Vida Com Voce 2. Nightmares On Wax - Rise 3. Wax Tailor - Ungodley Fruit 4. Bassface Sascha - Perfect Day 5. Faberge - Close Your Eyes 6. Praful - One Day Deep 7. Mark Oakland - Live Forever 8. Lounge Conjunction - Composite Five 9. Living Room - Feel the Sun 10. Smooth Deluxe, Claude Chagall - Sunset Buddha 11. Yonderboi - Amor 12. Water - Evolution 13. Jurr & Roussia - 7 Diamonds 14. Faithless - Muhammed Ali 15. A Thousand Vows - Monster in My Pocket 16. Sunset Boulevard Project - Enough Is Enough 17. Collective Sound Members - A Touch Of Jazz 18. Petalpusher - Breaking It Down 19. Sombra Modos - Inflorescencia 20. Monte La Rue - Amsterdam Amazone © Chill Out Session 2011 - 2025 Cover : Rochelle Lee / unsplash.com https://chilloutsessionworld.blogspot.com https://facebook.com/zoltanbiroChillOutSession Spotify Playlist: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/2Qv3nb0C1qiVFZD68VktfJ?si=JtUpLYy3RISgvzsbL8-Luw&nd=1 Keep This Podcast Alive, Revolut Donation: https://revolut.me/zoltansjt4 © All Rights Reserved to the artists! The Podcast is for the promotion use only!
1:02:58
1:02:58
Zoltan Biro - Chill Out Session 497
1. Green Point Orchestra - Leo Tramp 2. 351 Lake Shore Drive feat. Noella - Summerbreezze 3. Project Blue Sun - Dream with Me (Late Night Mix) 4. Diviance - Deception 5. The Soul Crusaders - Time 6. HAUA - Pagan Tribe 7. Living Room - Restart 8. Gamma Orionis - Spring Trees 9. Kodium - Meandering Rivers 10. Leisure Pleasure - Beneath the Banister 11. Ambitio Mentis - Unleashing Emotions 12. Premasara Council - Assertiveness 13. Shaded Explorer - Attunement © Chill Out Session 2011 - 2025 Cover : Annie Spratt / unsplash.com https://chilloutsessionworld.blogspot.com https://facebook.com/zoltanbiroChillOutSession Spotify Playlist: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/2Qv3nb0C1qiVFZD68VktfJ?si=JtUpLYy3RISgvzsbL8-Luw&nd=1 Keep This Podcast Alive, Revolut Donation: https://revolut.me/zoltansjt4 © All Rights Reserved to the artists! The Podcast is for the promotion use only!
58:29
58:29
Zoltan Biro - Chill Out Session 496
1. Vakanzregel - Snow Crystals 2. Proxy Brides - Cold Fire 3. Leisure Pleasure - Beneath the Banister 4. Almohnke - Abat-Jour 5. Proba Merx - Just for Instance 6. Kieloval - Pondering Thoughts 7. Pindaric Spleen - Growing Aspirations 8. Kieloval - Collecting Memories 9. Gesolreut - Bake & Shake 10. Random Classes - Some Pretty Good Rules 11. Lichterloh - Escaping Pressure 12. Converted Specifications - A Classy Atmosphere 13. Pique Dame - Calm Mind © Chill Out Session 2011 - 2025 Cover : Guille Pozzi / unsplash.com https://chilloutsessionworld.blogspot.com https://facebook.com/zoltanbiroChillOutSession Spotify Playlist: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/2Qv3nb0C1qiVFZD68VktfJ?si=JtUpLYy3RISgvzsbL8-Luw&nd=1 Keep This Podcast Alive, Revolut Donation: https://revolut.me/zoltansjt4 © All Rights Reserved to the artists! The Podcast is for the promotion use only!
57:22
57:22
About Chill Out Session
Every week new session - Listen and Relax Style: ambient, chill out, oriental, lounge, eclectic and alternative For more info check out the official page: http://chilloutsessionworld.blogspot.com Copyright © 2011 - 2025 Chill Out Session © All Rights are Reserved to the artists!
Podcast website
Music
Generated: 7/2/2025 - 7:03:21 PM