How St. Thérèse Found Strength in Her Littleness - An Advent Reflection

St. Thérèse of Lisieux exemplifies profound confidence in God’s merciful love, illustrated through her metaphor of the little bird. This imagery highlights her humility in recognizing spiritual poverty and her bold trust in God’s strength rather than personal efforts. Her example demonstrates that confidence in God is accessible to all, as it rests entirely on His goodness, not human perfection. Through the bird’s gaze fixed on the Divine Sun, she reveals a spirituality centered on God’s love and the hope of being lifted to holiness by His grace. Rooted in Advent’s themes of waiting and trusting in God’s promises, her life inspires a deeper awareness of the need for Christmas. This video is for the second week of Advent and accompanies an online retreat:http://www.retreat-online.karmel.atPresenter: Br. John-Magdalene, O.C.D.Voiceover for St. Therese: Emma Self