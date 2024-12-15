The Meaning Behind St. Therese's "Everything is a grace" - An Advent Reflection
St. Thérèse of Lisieux’s life reminds us that everything is grace, even in moments of suffering or deprivation. Her profound Eucharistic spirituality teaches us how to trust in God’s love, offering our lives to Him with confidence and humility. As we journey through Advent, her “Little Way” inspires us to await Christ’s coming with hope, knowing that His grace transforms all things. At Christmas, we celebrate the ultimate gift of grace: God made flesh, dwelling among us.This video is for the third week of Advent and accompanies an online retreat:http://www.retreat-online.karmel.atPresenter: Br. Isaiah of the Holy Face, O.C.D.Voiceover for St. Therese: Emma Self
How St. Thérèse Found Strength in Her Littleness - An Advent Reflection
St. Thérèse of Lisieux exemplifies profound confidence in God’s merciful love, illustrated through her metaphor of the little bird. This imagery highlights her humility in recognizing spiritual poverty and her bold trust in God’s strength rather than personal efforts. Her example demonstrates that confidence in God is accessible to all, as it rests entirely on His goodness, not human perfection. Through the bird’s gaze fixed on the Divine Sun, she reveals a spirituality centered on God’s love and the hope of being lifted to holiness by His grace. Rooted in Advent’s themes of waiting and trusting in God’s promises, her life inspires a deeper awareness of the need for Christmas. This video is for the second week of Advent and accompanies an online retreat:http://www.retreat-online.karmel.atPresenter: Br. John-Magdalene, O.C.D.Voiceover for St. Therese: Emma Self
Spiritual Childhood: Who's First? - An Advent Reflection with St. Thérèse
Saint Thérèse of the Child Jesus exemplified spiritual childhood, but its ultimate model is Christ Himself, who eternally receives everything from the Father. This filial receptivity is the essence of Christian prayer, as seen in Christ’s relationship with the Father and reflected in contemplative prayer, which St. John of the Cross describes as pure receptivity. Thérèse lived this deeply, seeing prayer as a heartfelt aspiration, even amid dryness, and trusting God’s guidance in her daily life. Her spiritual path mirrors Christ’s, who always turned to the Father, doing only what He saw the Father doing (John 5:19).This video is for the first week of Advent and accompanies an online retreat:http://www.retreat-online.karmel.atSt. Therese of the Child Jesus and the Holy Face will help us prepare for ChristmasPresenter: Br. Nathanael of Jesus, O.C.D.
St. Teresa of Avila—Episode 7: Spiritual Writer
This season of CarmelCast explores the life of St. Teresa of Avila, foundress of the Discalced Carmelites and Doctor of the Church. In this episode, we discuss the legacy of St. Teresa passed down to us through her spiritual works.For more information:http://www.icspublications.orghttp://www.discalcedcarmel.orghttp://ocdfriarsvocation.org Contact us with comments, questions, and suggestions at [email protected]
St. Teresa of Avila—Episode 6: The Foundations
This season of CarmelCast explores the life of St. Teresa of Avila, foundress of the Discalced Carmelites and Doctor of the Church. In this episode, we are joined by Fr. Celedonio Martinez, OCD to discuss the passion and genius of St. Teresa in her challenging adventures founding monasteries throughout Spain.For more information:http://www.icspublications.orghttp://www.discalcedcarmel.orghttp://ocdfriarsvocation.org Contact us with comments, questions, and suggestions at [email protected]
