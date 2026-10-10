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155 episodes
BYU-Idaho 25th Anniversary Devotional | Elder David A. and Sister Susan K. Bednar | October 8, 202610/09/2026This Devotional address with Elder David A. and Sister Susan K. Bednar was delivered on Thursday, October 8, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. MDT in the BYU-Idaho Center. This devotional was held as part of the university's Spirit Week events commemorating 25 years since Ricks College became Brigham Young University-Idaho.
- This Devotional address with Rob Garrett was delivered on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. MST in the BYU-Idaho Center. Brother Garrett has served as Chief of Staff and Vice President of Executive Strategy and Planning at Brigham Young University-Idaho since 2016.
- This Devotional address with Elder James O. Fantone was delivered on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. MST in the BYU-Idaho Center. Elder Fantone was sustained as a General Authority Seventy in April 2026. At the time of his call, he was serving as a member of the Eighth Quorum of the Seventy in the Philippines Area.
- This Devotional address with President Alvin F. Meredith III was delivered on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. MST in the BYU-Idaho Center. President Meredith III became the 18th president of Brigham Young University-Idaho on August 1, 2023. He was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on April 3, 2021, and continues to serve in that role today.
Remember, Seek Revelation, and Prepare to Change | Sister Jennifer E. Meredith | September 15, 202609/15/2026This Devotional address with Sister Jennifer E. Meredith was delivered on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. MST in the BYU-Idaho Center. Sister Meredith received a bachelor’s degree in communications from Brigham Young University.
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About Devotionals and Speeches
Weekly devotionals at BYU-Idaho give listeners a chance to learn and be inspired. Weekly speakers share experiences and personal testimonies of the Lord Jesus Christ. Speakers include BYU-Idaho presidents, Church leaders, teachers, staff and more.Podcast website
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