BWAAA! a King of the Hill Podcast

King of the Hill's Own John Redcorn aka Jonathan Joss Interview at The Green Room Austin
On the heels of the cringe at the ATX TV Festival King of the Hill Panel, we Interview Arlen's Own John Redcorn aka Jonathan Joss at The Green Room Austin. The people couldn't have been nicer, and the interview was great! Looking forward to the new seasons and seeing Redcorn on screen again! Thank You Jonathan!
That Ain't Right Friday; We got the First Poster!!!
IT'S ALMOST HERE
Season 7 Episode 19: "Be True to Your Fool" (Apr 27, 2003)
Bill spreads lice to Hank, Dale, and Boomhauer. When Hanks gets his head shaved, he's surprised to discover he has a tattoo on his scalp.
That Ain't Right Friday: Mike is so excited he thought ATX was this week....
title speaks for itself, WE WILL BE ATX NEXT WEEK, SUPER EXCITED
Season 7 Episode 18: "I Never Promised You an Organic Garden" (Apr 13, 2003)
Peggy convinces Principal Moss to hire her as the new full-time organic gardening teacher by promising the vegetables to the football team. However, organic gardening proves much harder than it sounds.
