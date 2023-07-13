Build Your Tribe | Grow Your Business with Social Media

What You Need To Know Before Buying Your Next Course - 705

In the episode of Build Your Tribe Chalene and Brock share how to avoid spending thousands of dollars on the wrong courses or programs. Throughout both of their entrepreneurial journeys, they realized the importance of taking courses to enhance skills and knowledge. However, it's crucial to choose the right program that suits your unique needs, rather than blindly following someone else's recommendations. Chalene and Brock will give you the knowledge to help you select your next perfect course, membership, or coach for your personal and professional growth. Learn from their mistakes and discover strategies to make the most out of the programs you choose. They will discuss the pitfalls of selecting the wrong course and how it can potentially waste your precious time and hard-earned money. By narrowing down your specific needs and understanding the different types of programs available, you can make an informed decision that aligns with your goals. Whether you're just starting out on your entrepreneurial journey or looking to expand your skill set, this episode will provide valuable insights to help you choose the right educational resources. Watch this episode on YouTube!! Check out the ULTIMATE business resource!! MarketingImpactAcademy.com To Get Your 50 FREE Stories Ideas go to instaclubhub.com/story Check out InstaClubHub!! For Just $7!! The ONLY All-In-One Instagram Resource Community Designed To...Grow Your Following and Reach More Customers on Instagram™(All in Just Five Minutes a Day!) Go to InstaClubHub.com/Trial We would love to hear from you! Leave your questions or messages for Chalene RIGHT HERE Join me on Patreon 7 Days for FREE!! THE ULTIMATE show for Lifers who want insider-girlfriend-relatable content. In other words, lots more tea! Go to http://chalene.com/more Sign Up For MY WEEKLY NEWSLETTER Subscribe to The Chalene Show!! Links you may want to check out: Check out Bret’s ALL NEW Course Money Matters 101 at Chalene.com/moneymatters Check out MarketingImpactAcademy.com Join our awesome PodSquad on Facebook here! Be sure to check out the Push Journals and Notebooks!! Go to PushJournal.com Leave Chalene or Brock a message or ask them a question at (619) 500-4819 Leave Chalene or Brock a question or message RIGHT HERE Connect with us on your fav social platform: Chalene: Instagram: www.Instagram.com/ChaleneJohnson Facebook: www.Facebook.com/Chalene TikTok: @chaleneOfficial Twitter: www.Twitter.com/ChaleneJohnson Brock: Instagram: @Brock11Johnson TikTock: @brock11johnnson Be sure to follow Brock on his travel adventures @tayandbrock Be sure you are subscribed to this podcast to automatically receive your episodes!!! Get episode show notes here: www.chalenejohnson.com/podcast Hey! Send me a DM & tell me what you think about the show! (Use the Hashtag) #BuildYourTribe so I know you’re a homie! XOXO Chalene