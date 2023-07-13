Build Your Tribe | Grow Your Business with Social Media

Whether you’re a seasoned entrepreneur or desperate to quit your day job, this show has you covered. Hosts Chalene and Brock Johnson bring both perspectives - w...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 707
Work Life Balance | Hustle, Family & Social Media with Chalene Johnson & Sean Cannell - 709
In this episode of the Build Your Tribe, Chalene and guest Sean Cannell who are both successful entrepreneurs have an honest and candid discussion on the critical topic of social media's effects on mental health, family, parenting, and more! They dive into the negative impacts of social media on mental well-being, including burnout, and explore concerns surrounding parents exploiting their children for profit on social platforms. The conversation also delves into the trend of apology videos, the pressure to appear perfect, and the glamorization of the hustle grind over parenting choices. With valuable insights on managing social media use and avoiding extremes in various aspects of life, this episode offers practical advice for maintaining balance and staying level-headed. Don't miss out on this thought-provoking discussion – hit that subscribe button and join the Build Your Tribe community today! Watch this episode on YouTube!! Learn More about Sean at ThinkMediaTV Sean’s morning listen: The Miracle Morning Check out InstaClubHub!! For Just $7!! The ONLY All-In-One Instagram Resource Community Designed To...Grow Your Following and Reach More Customers on Instagram™(All in Just Five Minutes a Day!) Go to InstaClubHub.com/Trial We would love to hear from you! Leave your questions or messages for Chalene and Brock RIGHT HERE Join me on Patreon 7 Days for FREE!! THE ULTIMATE show for Lifers who want insider-girlfriend-relatable content. In other words, lots more tea! Go to http://chalene.com/more Sign Up For MY WEEKLY NEWSLETTER Subscribe to The Chalene Show!! Links you may want to check out: Check out Bret’s ALL NEW Course Money Matters 101 at Chalene.com/moneymatters Check out MarketingImpactAcademy.com Join our awesome PodSquad on Facebook here! Be sure to check out the Push Journals and Notebooks!! Go to PushJournal.com Leave Chalene or Brock a message or ask them a question at (619) 500-4819 Leave Chalene or Brock a question or message RIGHT HERE Connect with us on your fav social platform: Chalene: Instagram: www.Instagram.com/ChaleneJohnson Facebook: www.Facebook.com/Chalene TikTok: @chaleneOfficial Twitter: www.Twitter.com/ChaleneJohnson Brock: Instagram: @Brock11Johnson TikTock: @brock11johnnson Be sure to follow Brock on his travel adventures @tayandbrock Be sure you are subscribed to this podcast to automatically receive your episodes!!! Get episode show notes here: www.chalenejohnson.com/podcast Hey! Send me a DM & tell me what you think about the show! (Use the Hashtag) #BuildYourTribe so I know you’re a homie! XOXO Chalene
7/27/2023
46:09
10 Instagram Hacks That Actually Work In 2023 - 708
In this episode of Build Your Tribe, Brock reveals 10 Instagram hacks that actually work in 2023. If you're looking to boost your Instagram engagement, gain more followers, and achieve remarkable Instagram growth, then this episode is a must-watch for you. Brock dives into these Instagram hacks with incredible insight and expertise. From exploding confetti on Stories to controlling the length of photo/text slides, he uncovers the secrets behind maximizing your Instagram potential. Discover how to leverage the pulsing engagement sticker and conduct polls without prompts, empowering you to create captivating and interactive content that hooks your audience. You'll also learn how to utilize the wide-angle camera, create a bigger "follow" button, and use the hidden font (papyrus) to make your Instagram profile stand out from the crowd. Don't miss out on Brock's tips on answering multiple questions and using the hidden countdown sticker for recording engaging content. These hacks are game-changers for anyone seeking to elevate their Instagram presence. Watch this episode on YouTube!! Check out InstaClubHub!! For Just $7!! The ONLY All-In-One Instagram Resource Community Designed To...Grow Your Following and Reach More Customers on Instagram™(All in Just Five Minutes a Day!) Go to InstaClubHub.com/Trial We would love to hear from you! Leave your questions or messages for Chalene and Brock RIGHT HERE Join me on Patreon 7 Days for FREE!! THE ULTIMATE show for Lifers who want insider-girlfriend-relatable content. In other words, lots more tea! Go to http://chalene.com/more Sign Up For MY WEEKLY NEWSLETTER Subscribe to The Chalene Show!! Links you may want to check out: Check out Bret’s ALL NEW Course Money Matters 101 at Chalene.com/moneymatters Check out MarketingImpactAcademy.com Join our awesome PodSquad on Facebook here! Be sure to check out the Push Journals and Notebooks!! Go to PushJournal.com Leave Chalene or Brock a message or ask them a question at (619) 500-4819 Leave Chalene or Brock a question or message RIGHT HERE Connect with us on your fav social platform: Chalene: Instagram: www.Instagram.com/ChaleneJohnson Facebook: www.Facebook.com/Chalene TikTok: @chaleneOfficial Twitter: www.Twitter.com/ChaleneJohnson Brock: Instagram: @Brock11Johnson TikTock: @brock11johnnson Be sure to follow Brock on his travel adventures @tayandbrock Be sure you are subscribed to this podcast to automatically receive your episodes!!! Get episode show notes here: www.chalenejohnson.com/podcast Hey! Send me a DM & tell me what you think about the show! (Use the Hashtag) #BuildYourTribe so I know you’re a homie! XOXO Chalene
7/25/2023
15:00
How To Fire Someone And Not Get Sued - 707
In this episode of the Build Your Tribe, Chalene delves into the challenging task of firing employees. Gain valuable insights from Chalene's personal experiences and expert advice to streamline the process. Discover the importance of documenting issues, considering personal circumstances, and fostering open conversations. Learn how to evaluate performance, avoid defensiveness, and involve employees in decision-making. Find out how to salvage valuable team members through role restructuring and contract renegotiation. Don't miss this essential guide to building a strong and productive team. Hit the subscribe button now for more valuable content! Watch this episode on YouTube!! Sign up for a one dollar-per-month trial period at shopify.com/tribe (all lower case) Check out InstaClubHub!! For Just $7!! The ONLY All-In-One Instagram Resource Community Designed To...Grow Your Following and Reach More Customers on Instagram™(All in Just Five Minutes a Day!) Go to InstaClubHub.com/Trial We would love to hear from you! Leave your questions or messages for Chalene RIGHT HERE Join me on Patreon 7 Days for FREE!! THE ULTIMATE show for Lifers who want insider-girlfriend-relatable content. In other words, lots more tea! Go to http://chalene.com/more Sign Up For MY WEEKLY NEWSLETTER Subscribe to The Chalene Show!! Links you may want to check out: Check out Bret’s ALL NEW Course Money Matters 101 at Chalene.com/moneymatters Check out MarketingImpactAcademy.com Join our awesome PodSquad on Facebook here! Be sure to check out the Push Journals and Notebooks!! Go to PushJournal.com Leave Chalene or Brock a message or ask them a question at (619) 500-4819 Leave Chalene or Brock a question or message RIGHT HERE Connect with us on your fav social platform: Chalene: Instagram: www.Instagram.com/ChaleneJohnson Facebook: www.Facebook.com/Chalene TikTok: @chaleneOfficial Twitter: www.Twitter.com/ChaleneJohnson Brock: Instagram: @Brock11Johnson TikTock: @brock11johnnson Be sure to follow Brock on his travel adventures @tayandbrock Be sure you are subscribed to this podcast to automatically receive your episodes!!! Get episode show notes here: www.chalenejohnson.com/podcast Hey! Send me a DM & tell me what you think about the show! (Use the Hashtag) #BuildYourTribe so I know you’re a homie! XOXO Chalene
7/20/2023
16:40
How To Get More Followers On Threads | How To Grow - 706
In this episode of the Build Your Tribe, Brock dives deep into the realm of growing your following on Threads, the dynamic social media app from Instagram that mirrors Twitter. Join us as we uncover invaluable tips and tricks to amplify your following and make a lasting impact within the vibrant Threads community. Drawing upon a wealth of experience and expert insights, we explore ten powerful strategies that will propel your growth on Threads. Discover how finding your niche, sharing repostable content, and how incentivizing engagement can captivate the attention of Threads' passionate user base. Moreover, we unveil the secrets of effective community engagement, encouraging followers from other platforms, and the significance of bold and original content. We reveal the subtle yet persuasive techniques to ask for engagement, ensuring your followers actively participate and spread the word. Unlock your potential on Threads, and embark on a transformative journey of growth with Brock. Tune in to this episode and gain the knowledge, inspiration, and motivation you need to flourish on Instagram's new Twitter, Threads. Watch this episode on YouTube!! Check out InstaClubHub!! For Just $7!! The ONLY All-In-One Instagram Resource Community Designed To...Grow Your Following and Reach More Customers on Instagram™(All in Just Five Minutes a Day!) Go to InstaClubHub.com/Trial We would love to hear from you! Leave your questions or messages for Chalene RIGHT HERE Join me on Patreon 7 Days for FREE!! THE ULTIMATE show for Lifers who want insider-girlfriend-relatable content. In other words, lots more tea! Go to http://chalene.com/mor Sign Up For MY WEEKLY NEWSLETTER Subscribe to The Chalene Show!! Links you may want to check out: Check out Bret’s ALL NEW Course Money Matters 101 at Chalene.com/moneymatters Check out the ULTIMATE business resource!! MarketingImpactAcademy.com Join our awesome PodSquad on Facebook here! Be sure to check out the Push Journals and Notebooks!! Go to PushJournal.com Leave Chalene or Brock a message or ask them a question at (619) 500-4819 Leave Chalene or Brock a question or message RIGHT HERE Connect with us on your fav social platform: Chalene: Instagram: www.Instagram.com/ChaleneJohnson Facebook: www.Facebook.com/Chalene TikTok: @chaleneOfficial Twitter: www.Twitter.com/ChaleneJohnson Brock: Instagram: @Brock11Johnson TikTock: @brock11johnnson Be sure to follow Brock on his travel adventures @tayandbrock Be sure you are subscribed to this podcast to automatically receive your episodes!!! Get episode show notes here: www.chalenejohnson.com/podcast Hey! Send me a DM & tell me what you think about the show! (Use the Hashtag) #BuildYourTribe so I know you’re a homie! XOXO Chalene
7/18/2023
27:29
What You Need To Know Before Buying Your Next Course - 705
In the episode of Build Your Tribe Chalene and Brock share how to avoid spending thousands of dollars on the wrong courses or programs. Throughout both of their entrepreneurial journeys, they realized the importance of taking courses to enhance skills and knowledge. However, it's crucial to choose the right program that suits your unique needs, rather than blindly following someone else's recommendations. Chalene and Brock will give you the knowledge to help you select your next perfect course, membership, or coach for your personal and professional growth. Learn from their mistakes and discover strategies to make the most out of the programs you choose. They will discuss the pitfalls of selecting the wrong course and how it can potentially waste your precious time and hard-earned money. By narrowing down your specific needs and understanding the different types of programs available, you can make an informed decision that aligns with your goals. Whether you're just starting out on your entrepreneurial journey or looking to expand your skill set, this episode will provide valuable insights to help you choose the right educational resources. Watch this episode on YouTube!! Check out the ULTIMATE business resource!! MarketingImpactAcademy.com To Get Your 50 FREE Stories Ideas go to instaclubhub.com/story Check out InstaClubHub!! For Just $7!! The ONLY All-In-One Instagram Resource Community Designed To...Grow Your Following and Reach More Customers on Instagram™(All in Just Five Minutes a Day!) Go to InstaClubHub.com/Trial We would love to hear from you! Leave your questions or messages for Chalene RIGHT HERE Join me on Patreon 7 Days for FREE!! THE ULTIMATE show for Lifers who want insider-girlfriend-relatable content. In other words, lots more tea! Go to http://chalene.com/more Sign Up For MY WEEKLY NEWSLETTER Subscribe to The Chalene Show!! Links you may want to check out: Check out Bret’s ALL NEW Course Money Matters 101 at Chalene.com/moneymatters Check out MarketingImpactAcademy.com Join our awesome PodSquad on Facebook here! Be sure to check out the Push Journals and Notebooks!! Go to PushJournal.com Leave Chalene or Brock a message or ask them a question at (619) 500-4819 Leave Chalene or Brock a question or message RIGHT HERE Connect with us on your fav social platform: Chalene: Instagram: www.Instagram.com/ChaleneJohnson Facebook: www.Facebook.com/Chalene TikTok: @chaleneOfficial Twitter: www.Twitter.com/ChaleneJohnson Brock: Instagram: @Brock11Johnson TikTock: @brock11johnnson Be sure to follow Brock on his travel adventures @tayandbrock Be sure you are subscribed to this podcast to automatically receive your episodes!!! Get episode show notes here: www.chalenejohnson.com/podcast Hey! Send me a DM & tell me what you think about the show! (Use the Hashtag) #BuildYourTribe so I know you’re a homie! XOXO Chalene
About Build Your Tribe | Grow Your Business with Social Media
Whether you’re a seasoned entrepreneur or desperate to quit your day job, this show has you covered. Hosts Chalene and Brock Johnson bring both perspectives - whether your goal is to earn extra income on the side, or take the growth of your online business to the next level. Get top tips to build social media, grow your email list, develop digital marketing strategies, boost automated sales and create additional streams of income on a limited budget. Learn to share your story and convert followers into loyal customers with New York Times Best Selling Author, Business Coach & Serial Entrepreneur Chalene Johnson and her son Brock Johnson, Part-Time Entrepreneur, Speaker and Story-Telling Strategist. Enjoy expert guest interviews and quick episodes with actionable steps. Whether you’re a business owner, aspiring entrepreneur or someone who just wants to make extra money on the side, this is your show!