Joining Rob for the final episode of the series is renowned comedian and self-described national trinket, the one and only Julian Clary. In this candid and colourful conversation, Julian shares how his career began, reflects on the fallout from that infamous awards show joke, and recounts his journey to becoming the king of panto. He also discusses the inspiration behind his latest national tour, 'A Fistful of Clary' - giving a tantalising taste of what to expect. Witty, candid, and as fabulously outrageous as ever, Julian wraps up the series in style. Don't miss it!
Jason Isaacs
From casting spells to political chaos, Jason Isaacs has done it all! The legendary actor joins Rob this week to share behind-the-scenes stories from his incredible career, from working with comedy icons like Michael Palin and Paul Whitehouse on 'The Death of Stalin' to his latest projects. He gives us a sneak peek at his character's journey in 'The White Lotus' and teases 'The Salt Path', where he stars alongside Gillian Anderson. With fascinating insights, hilarious anecdotes, and plenty of movie magic, this is one episode you won't want to miss!
Bridget Christie
This week, Rob is joined by the brilliant comedian, actress, and creative powerhouse - Bridget Christie. They cover everything from how Bridget found her way into comedy, to finding joy in the small things, as well as the inspiration behind her acclaimed series, 'The Change'. Bridget also gives us a sneak peek at what to expect in the highly anticipated new season. Don't miss this warm and hilarious chat with one of comedy's most original voices!
Curtis Stigers
This week, Rob is joined by his longtime friend and brilliant singer songwriter- Curtis Stigers. The pair swap stories about how they met, the performances they've shared, and the famous faces they've encountered along the way. Curtis gives an inside look at life on the road, from Copenhagen to the legendary Ronnie Scott's, sharing stories from his incredible career. He also reveals what to expect from his latest album and even treats us to a special performance. Expect songs, laughter, and plenty of behind-the-scenes stories you won't hear anywhere else!
