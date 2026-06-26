Brains On Universe Presents….Puberty! (The Podcast)

Ovaries and testicles are like hormone factories — and they also make the cells needed to create new humans! But what exactly do these body parts do? And how do they work? In this episode, we're getting to know the reproductive organs: ovaries and testicles (because understanding your body gives you the confidence to take care of it!). Pediatrician Dr. Cara Natterson and health educator Chris Pepper are here to help us break it all down. Want to support the show? Join ⁠⁠⁠⁠Smarty Pass⁠⁠⁠⁠ to listen to ad-free Click here for a transcript of this episode

Periods. Menstruation. "That time of the month." Whatever you call it, periods are a big part of puberty for people with ovaries — and it's important for everyone to understand how they work. But what exactly is happening inside your body when you get a period? And how can you prepare for your first one? In this episode, we're following an egg on its journey from the ovaries to the uterus, learning why period blood looks different from the blood you'd see when you get a scrape, and getting practical tips — like how to build a period kit so you're ready whenever it shows up. Plus, sex educator Nora Gelperin from Advocates for Youth answers common questions about cramps, PMS, and more. Want to support the show? Join ⁠⁠⁠⁠Smarty Pass⁠⁠⁠⁠ to listen to ad-free episodes or donate! Click here for a transcript of this episode.

It's not just your body that changes during puberty — your brain is going through some major renovations, too. And you might notice those changes in your emotions and moods. One minute you're happy, the next you're sad, and sometimes you don't even know why! In this episode, we're digging into the science behind mood swings, finding out why your brain's emotional headquarters develops faster than its center for self-control and learning how hormones can act like amplifiers for your feelings. Plus, therapist Tim McLeod shares tips for handling big emotions — and how to know when it might be time to talk to a trusted adult. But don't worry — puberty isn't all overwhelming feelings. It's also your portal into a whole new world of independence, freedom and figuring out who you are. Want to support the show? Join ⁠⁠⁠⁠Smarty Pass⁠⁠⁠⁠ to listen to ad-free episodes or donate! Click here for a transcript of this episode.

During puberty, friendships can start to feel way more intense. A compliment from a friend might give you a rush. A fight with a friend might sting like a cut. And worrying about fitting in can feel like a full-time job. But why? In this episode, we’re exploring why social stuff gets so complicated during puberty — from the brain chemicals that make us crave connection to the reasons peer pressure feels so hard to resist. We’re tackling three big social challenges: FOMO, peer pressure, and self-consciousness, with practical advice for handling each one. Author and brain expert Erin Walsh from Spark & Stitch Institute is here to help. Think of puberty as Relationship Bootcamp — it’s your chance to practice and get good at the friendship skills you’ll use for the rest of your life. Want to support the show? Join ⁠⁠⁠⁠Smarty Pass⁠⁠⁠⁠ to listen to ad-free episodes or donate! Click here for a transcript of this episode.

Butterflies in your stomach. Blushing when someone walks into the room. Thinking about one person all the time. Sound familiar? That’s a crush — and there’s real science behind why it feels so intense. In this episode, we’re exploring why crushes make our bodies react the way they do, what it means to set boundaries, and how to ask for — and give — consent in all kinds of situations, not just romantic ones. Pediatrician Dr. Krupa Playforth helps us understand how to be assertive, respect other people’s limits, and speak up when something doesn’t feel right. Whether you’ve had a million crushes or none at all, this episode has something for you. Because when it comes to puberty… No two people go through it exactly the same way. There is no one normal! Want to support the show? ⁠Join ⁠⁠⁠⁠Smarty Pass⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ to listen to ad-free episodes or donate! Click ⁠here⁠ for a transcript of this episode.

About Brains On Universe Presents….Puberty! (The Podcast)

About Brains On Universe Presents….Puberty! (The Podcast)

About Brains On Universe Presents….Puberty! (The Podcast)