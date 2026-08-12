Spill the Milk Breastfeeding Podcast

This episode is for pregnant moms who are already worried about pumping and returning to work.

Let me be clear right from the start:

There is nothing wrong with choosing to be an exclusive pumper from day one. That is a valid, intentional feeding choice.

But this episode is specifically for those of you who plan to breastfeed and know pumping will eventually be part of your journey—most often because you’ll be returning to work.

And let’s also clear this up: not everyone needs to pump.

Pumping is a tool, not a requirement.

In this episode, I break down why pumping works best when breastfeeding has a strong foundation first—and why trying to “prepare for pumping” without understanding breastfeeding often leads to unnecessary stress, disappointment, and confusion.

We talk about:

Why pumping struggles often start before pumping even begins



How early breastfeeding sets your milk supply and pumping success



Why breastfeeding education belongs in pregnancy



Why pumping education makes more sense after baby arrives



The order that actually supports working moms long-term



If pumping has been weighing on your mind already, this episode will help you reset, refocus, and prepare in a way that actually supports your body and your goals.

The Breast Start – Breastfeeding Class (During Pregnancy)

👉 Click here

Responsive Pumping Class (After Birth)

👉 Click here

🌐 Website:

👉 www.babywhisperernicki.com

🔗 Linktree: