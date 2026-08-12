Spill the Milk Breastfeeding Podcast

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24 episodes
- What if some of the most common breastfeeding advice isn't helping moms at all?
In this episode, we're talking about the things we need to stop telling breastfeeding mothers. From "feed 8–12 times a day" and "don't feed your baby to sleep," to "pump to see how much milk you have" and "just push through the pain," we're taking a closer look at where these messages come from, why they can be misleading, and what evidence and normal infant behavior actually tell us.
We'll cover topics like:
Feeding by the clock vs. feeding your baby
Why "full feeds" aren't as simple as they sound
Normal night waking and cluster feeding
Why pump output doesn't measure your milk supply
The problem with routine triple feeding
Pain during breastfeeding
Tongue tie referrals
Feeding to sleep
And more...
My goal isn't to shame parents or healthcare providers—it's to replace fear and rigid rules with practical, evidence-based information that helps you better understand your baby and trust your instincts.
Whether you're expecting your first baby, currently breastfeeding, or supporting a breastfeeding family, this episode will help you separate breastfeeding facts from breastfeeding myths.
Connect with me:
Find my breastfeeding classes, virtual consultations, podcast episodes, and resources here:
https://linktr.ee/babywhisperer77
If you enjoyed this episode, please follow the podcast, leave a rating and review, and share it with another parent who could use evidence-based breastfeeding support.
Unfiltered & Raw: The Breastfeeding Advice I’m Calling Bullshit On Moms Aren’t Failing. The Advice Is.03/30/2026 | 29 mins.Moms Aren’t Failing. The Advice Is.
Let’s be honest — a lot of breastfeeding advice out there is just plain wrong.
In this unfiltered, no-sugarcoating episode, I’m calling out the most common advice that leaves moms overwhelmed, confused, and questioning their bodies.
From “feed every 3 hours” to “your baby should only nurse for 20 minutes” — we’re breaking down what’s actually happening and why this kind of guidance sets moms up to struggle.
After 20+ years as an IBCLC, I can tell you this with confidence:
most moms aren’t failing breastfeeding — they were failed by the advice they were given.
This episode is raw, honest, and yes… a little spicy.
But it comes from one place: making sure moms get the truth and the support they deserve.
If you’ve ever felt like breastfeeding “just didn’t work,” this one’s for you.
You’re not broken.
Your body didn’t fail.
You probably just got bad advice.
For all my breastfeeding help visit my website
Who told you that? Let’s Talk About the Advice Moms Never Question (But Should)03/09/2026 | 11 mins.New parents receive breastfeeding advice everywhere — from the hospital, family members, social media, and even well-meaning professionals. The problem? Much of that advice is given without anyone actually watching the baby feed.
In this episode, Nicki Davis, RN, BSN, IBCLC, breaks down some of the most common breastfeeding advice parents hear and explains why so many of these rules create more stress than solutions.
We talk about:
Why pumping more isn’t always the answer
The truth about babies “using you as a pacifier”
Why pain during breastfeeding should never be ignored
How weight checks without context can create unnecessary panic
Why triple feeding is often suggested far too quickly
Breastfeeding isn’t about rigid rules or watching the clock — it’s about understanding your baby, milk transfer, and feeding patterns.
If you’ve ever followed advice and thought, “Why does breastfeeding suddenly feel harder?” this episode will help you understand why — and what actually matters instead.
Visit my links below for more
Consultations
Website
Virtual Events
Find everything HERE
- This episode is for pregnant moms who are already worried about pumping and returning to work.
Let me be clear right from the start:
There is nothing wrong with choosing to be an exclusive pumper from day one. That is a valid, intentional feeding choice.
But this episode is specifically for those of you who plan to breastfeed and know pumping will eventually be part of your journey—most often because you’ll be returning to work.
And let’s also clear this up: not everyone needs to pump.
Pumping is a tool, not a requirement.
In this episode, I break down why pumping works best when breastfeeding has a strong foundation first—and why trying to “prepare for pumping” without understanding breastfeeding often leads to unnecessary stress, disappointment, and confusion.
We talk about:
Why pumping struggles often start before pumping even begins
How early breastfeeding sets your milk supply and pumping success
Why breastfeeding education belongs in pregnancy
Why pumping education makes more sense after baby arrives
The order that actually supports working moms long-term
If pumping has been weighing on your mind already, this episode will help you reset, refocus, and prepare in a way that actually supports your body and your goals.
The Breast Start – Breastfeeding Class (During Pregnancy)
👉 Click here
Responsive Pumping Class (After Birth)
👉 Click here
🌐 Website:
👉 www.babywhisperernicki.com
🔗 Linktree:
- Breastfeeding was never meant to be done alone.
I’m so excited to introduce Spill the Milk – Breastfeeding Collective — an in-person, small-group breastfeeding experience built around real education, real support, and real connection.
This isn’t a lecture. It’s a space where your questions guide the conversation, babies are welcome, and judgment stays at the door.
📍 Jacksonville, FL
📅 Feb 28–March 1, 2026
👩🍼 Limited spots
And this is just the beginning. I’ll be bringing Spill the Milk – Breastfeeding Collective to other cities, states — and possibly even other countries.
👉 If you want to be notified when I come to your area, make sure you’re signed up on my website.
Come spill the milk with us. 🤍
Register here https://www.babywhisperernicki.com/register
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About Spill the Milk Breastfeeding Podcast
Welcome to the Spill the Milk Podcast with Nicki Davis, BSN, RN, IBCLC — aka The Babywhisperer! With 20 years of helping moms and babies, I’m here to keep it real about breastfeeding, pumping, and everything in between. Expect expert tips, myth-busting, and plenty of laughs to make feeding your baby feel less overwhelming and a lot more doable. Grab your coffee (or pump parts) and let’s spill the milk together! 💛Podcast website
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