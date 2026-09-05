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12 episodes
- The wheels finally come off the goddamn wagon. DJ Sleazy T, Satan, and the Evil AI Robot are back digging through a radioactive pile of filthy 45s when Dr. Schlock-n-dock crawls out of whatever sewer he’s been hiding in to reclaim his creation. There’s betrayal, kidnapping, murder, resurrection, Satan doing Satan shit, and enough rock ’n’ roll to turn a church basement into a crime scene. By the end, Sleazy T is dead, alive again, and communicating with his kidnapped robot through songs and fucked up dreams.
Song Listing
1. Ted Jarrett & Band - Let's Twist Slow & Easy (Spar)
2. The Drivers - Mr. Astronaut (King)
3. Ty Terrell - The Scratch Part 1 (Lute Records)
4. The Sparkles - Oh Girls, Girls (Hickory Records INC)
5. JJ Jackson & The Jackles - Oo-Ma-Liddi (Prelude Records)
6. Jimmy McCracklin - What's That Part 2 (All City)
7. Brice Coefield - Tempted (Madison)
8. Young Jessie - Mary Lou (Obies Record Co.)
9. Solomon Burke - Maggies's Farm (Atlantic Records)
10. The Springers - Know My Baby loves Me So (Way Out Records)
11. Rev. Louis Overstreet - Black But Proud (Little Axe)
12. Rev. Louis Overstreet - Rather Fight Than Switch (Litle Axe)
13. The Turtles - You Showed Me (White Whale)
14. Otis Rush & His Band - Double Trouble (Blue Horizon)
15. Tony Clarke - They Call Me A Wrong Man (Soulwax)
16. Otis Rush & His Band - All Of Your Love (Blue Horizon)
17. Billy & The Moonlighters - Little Indian Girl (Crystal Ball)
18. Ronny Goode - Totem Pole (Demon)
19. Jackie Weaver - The Tingle (Forty 5)
20. Ornella Vanoni - Coccodrillo (Ricordi)
21. Ernie Washington - Lonesome Shack (Chattahoochee Record)
22. Tommy Hunt - The Work Song (Scepter Records)
23. Bobby Bland - Honey Child (Duke)
24. Baby Washington - I've Got A Feeling (Sue)
25. Freddie Scott - I'll Be Gone (Shout)
26. The Mighty Hannibal - Motha Goose Breaks (Pan World)
27. Miss Ann Fleming - You're Just One Man (Winley Records)
28. Cookie Jackson - Do You Still Love Me (Progress Records)
29. Larry Bright - Way Down Home (Jump & Shout)
30. The Miracles - Shop Around (Tamla)
31. Derek Martin - Don't Put Me Down Like This (Crackerjack Records)
32. Ronnie Goode - Crazy Bait (Demon)
33. Lee Rogers - You're The Cream Of The Crop (D-Town Records)
34. The Five Du-Tunes -The Gouster (One Derful)
35. King Richard & The Poor Boys - I'm Not Ashamed (Apollo)
36. The Sharps - Look At Me (Jamie Records)
37. The Chanteers - Mr. Zebra (Murcury Records)
38. Helen Troy - I Think I Love You (Outta Sight)
39. Helen Shapiro - Woe Is Me (Epic)
40. Ruth Brown - I Love Him and I Know It (Decca)
Contact: bornbadradio@gmail.com
- The wheels finally come off the goddamn wagon. DJ Sleazy T, Satan, and the Evil AI Robot are back digging through a radioactive pile of filthy 45s when Dr. Schlock-n-dock crawls out of whatever sewer he’s been hiding in to reclaim his creation. There’s betrayal, kidnapping, murder, resurrection, Satan doing Satan shit, and enough rock ’n’ roll to turn a church basement into a crime scene. By the end, Sleazy T is dead, alive again, and communicating with his kidnapped robot through songs and fucked up dreams.
Song Listing
1. Ted Jarrett & Band - Let's Twist Slow & Easy (Spar)
2. The Drivers - Mr. Astronaut (King)
3. Ty Terrell - The Scratch Part 1 (Lute Records)
4. The Sparkles - Oh Girls, Girls (Hickory Records INC)
5. JJ Jackson & The Jackles - Oo-Ma-Liddi (Prelude Records)
6. Jimmy McCracklin - What's That Part 2 (All City)
7. Brice Coefield - Tempted (Madison)
8. Young Jessie - Mary Lou (Obies Record Co.)
9. Solomon Burke - Maggies's Farm (Atlantic Records)
10. The Springers - Know My Baby loves Me So (Way Out Records)
11. Rev. Louis Overstreet - Black But Proud (Little Axe)
12. Rev. Louis Overstreet - Rather Fight Than Switch (Litle Axe)
13. The Turtles - You Showed Me (White Whale)
14. Otis Rush & His Band - Double Trouble (Blue Horizon)
15. Tony Clarke - They Call Me A Wrong Man (Soulwax)
16. Otis Rush & His Band - All Of Your Love (Blue Horizon)
17. Billy & The Moonlighters - Little Indian Girl (Crystal Ball)
18. Ronny Goode - Totem Pole (Demon)
19. Jackie Weaver - The Tingle (Forty 5)
20. Ornella Vanoni - Coccodrillo (Ricordi)
21. Ernie Washington - Lonesome Shack (Chattahoochee Record)
22. Tommy Hunt - The Work Song (Scepter Records)
23. Bobby Bland - Honey Child (Duke)
24. Baby Washington - I've Got A Feeling (Sue)
25. Freddie Scott - I'll Be Gone (Shout)
26. The Mighty Hannibal - Motha Goose Breaks (Pan World)
27. Miss Ann Fleming - You're Just One Man (Winley Records)
28. Cookie Jackson - Do You Still Love Me (Progress Records)
29. Larry Bright - Way Down Home (Jump & Shout)
30. The Miracles - Shop Around (Tamla)
31. Derek Martin - Don't Put Me Down Like This (Crackerjack Records)
32. Ronnie Goode - Crazy Bait (Demon)
33. Lee Rogers - You're The Cream Of The Crop (D-Town Records)
34. The Five Du-Tunes -The Gouster (One Derful)
35. King Richard & The Poor Boys - I'm Not Ashamed (Apollo)
36. The Sharps - Look At Me (Jamie Records)
37. The Chanteers - Mr. Zebra (Murcury Records)
38. Helen Troy - I Think I Love You (Outta Sight)
39. Helen Shapiro - Woe Is Me (Epic)
40. Ruth Brown - I Love Him and I Know It (Decca)
Contact: bornbadradio@gmail.com
- The wheels finally come off the goddamn wagon. DJ Sleazy T, Satan, and the Evil AI Robot are back digging through a radioactive pile of filthy 45s when Dr. Schlock-n-dock crawls out of whatever sewer he’s been hiding in to reclaim his creation. There’s betrayal, kidnapping, murder, resurrection, Satan doing Satan shit, and enough rock ’n’ roll to turn a church basement into a crime scene. By the end, Sleazy T is dead, alive again, and communicating with his kidnapped robot through songs and fucked up dreams.
Song Listing
1. Ted Jarrett & Band - Let's Twist Slow & Easy (Spar)
2. The Drivers - Mr. Astronaut (King)
3. Ty Terrell - The Scratch Part 1 (Lute Records)
4. The Sparkles - Oh Girls, Girls (Hickory Records INC)
5. JJ Jackson & The Jackles - Oo-Ma-Liddi (Prelude Records)
6. Jimmy McCracklin - What's That Part 2 (All City)
7. Brice Coefield - Tempted (Madison)
8. Young Jessie - Mary Lou (Obies Record Co.)
9. Solomon Burke - Maggies's Farm (Atlantic Records)
10. The Springers - Know My Baby loves Me So (Way Out Records)
11. Rev. Louis Overstreet - Black But Proud (Little Axe)
12. Rev. Louis Overstreet - Rather Fight Than Switch (Litle Axe)
13. The Turtles - You Showed Me (White Whale)
14. Otis Rush & His Band - Double Trouble (Blue Horizon)
15. Tony Clarke - They Call Me A Wrong Man (Soulwax)
16. Otis Rush & His Band - All Of Your Love (Blue Horizon)
17. Billy & The Moonlighters - Little Indian Girl (Crystal Ball)
18. Ronny Goode - Totem Pole (Demon)
19. Jackie Weaver - The Tingle (Forty 5)
20. Ornella Vanoni - Coccodrillo (Ricordi)
21. Ernie Washington - Lonesome Shack (Chattahoochee Record)
22. Tommy Hunt - The Work Song (Scepter Records)
23. Bobby Bland - Honey Child (Duke)
24. Baby Washington - I've Got A Feeling (Sue)
25. Freddie Scott - I'll Be Gone (Shout)
26. The Mighty Hannibal - Motha Goose Breaks (Pan World)
27. Miss Ann Fleming - You're Just One Man (Winley Records)
28. Cookie Jackson - Do You Still Love Me (Progress Records)
29. Larry Bright - Way Down Home (Jump & Shout)
30. The Miracles - Shop Around (Tamla)
31. Derek Martin - Don't Put Me Down Like This (Crackerjack Records)
32. Ronnie Goode - Crazy Bait (Demon)
33. Lee Rogers - You're The Cream Of The Crop (D-Town Records)
34. The Five Du-Tunes -The Gouster (One Derful)
35. King Richard & The Poor Boys - I'm Not Ashamed (Apollo)
36. The Sharps - Look At Me (Jamie Records)
37. The Chanteers - Mr. Zebra (Murcury Records)
38. Helen Troy - I Think I Love You (Outta Sight)
39. Helen Shapiro - Woe Is Me (Epic)
40. Ruth Brown - I Love Him and I Know It (Decca)
Contact: bornbadradio@gmail.com
- The Sleazlings have spoken and we have answered… But what were they even asking? Great question. We genuinely have no idea.
First came Episode 5: Songs of Satan, Death, Tragedy & Other Bad Stuff, a little masterpiece that basically conquered the planet. Then came the miracle nobody saw coming: Sleazy T & His Basement Dwelling Bad Boys’ hit single, the one that somehow saved the world from the dark shadows of a global economic wasteland. Yes, a single did that. We don’t make the rules. Naturally, after all that, everyone started begging for an easier way to hear it all at the flick or click of a button.
So we caved.
We handed it over.
Enjoy it, you glorious disasters. CLICK THE LINKTREE LINK AND GO FIND IT… pass it around 🚨🦇🚨
Contact: bornbadradio@gmail.com
- Episode Six is all about STYLE, not fashion, not trends, but the real thing: presence, taste, and knowing exactly when to let the music speak. DJ Sleazy T is joined by his co-hosts Satan (smug as ever) and the Evil AI Playlist Robot (glitching, spiraling, and possibly dealing with a minor substance issue) as they dig into the greasy mystery of what makes someone truly have it. Expect trashy R&B, soul stompers, ass shakers from beyond the moon, late-night philosophy, and Born Bad chaos in its purest form. Because style isn’t about being liked… It’s about the needle dropping and the room listening.
The Songs
1. Young Jessie - Shuffle In The Gravel ((ACTO Records))
2. James Duncan - Thee Little Pigs ((King))
3. Little Willie John - Don't Play With Love ((Jukebox Jam))
4. Benny Spellman - Fortune Teller ((Minit Records))
5. Clarence Henry- Come On And Dance ((ARGO))
6. The Antennas- Be Yourself ((Clay))
7. Jewel Akens - Around The Corner ((ERA Records))
8. Jimmy Shaw - Big Cheif Hug-em An' Kiss-Em ((Imperial))
9. Fats Domino - I'm Ready ((Imperial))
10. Don & Dewey - Jelly Bean ((Specialty))
11. Ronnie Goode - Hokus Pokus ((DEMON))
12. The Table Top - Talk To Me Baby ((Klondike))
13. Hank Ballard & The Midnighters - Nothing But Good ((King))
14. Tammy Reed - Needle In A Haystack ((Red Bird))
15. Slim Harpo - Shake Your Hips ((Excello))
16. Howlin Wolf - Wang Dang Doodle ((Chess))
17. Doctor Ross & The Orbits - Cat Squirrel ((Fortune))
18. Tarheel Slim - Number 9 Train ((Fury Records))
19. Elmore James - Stranger Blues ((Fire))
20. Muddy Waters - Got My Mojo Working ((Chess))
21. The Bad Habits - Night Owl ((Paula Records))
22. The Orlones - Not Me ((Cameo))
23. James Brown - Caldonia (Live) ((Smash))
24. The Capitols - We Got A thing That's In The Groove ((Karen))
25. Jimmy Vick - Take A Trip ((Cherry))
26. The Sheep - Hide & Seek ((Boom Records))
27. Little Richard - Whole Lotta Shakin Goin On ((Vee Jay))
28. Danny Cobb - My Isabella ((Jubilee))
29. Lil Ray - Shake! Shout! & Soul! ((Impact))
30. Don & Dewey - Koko Joe ((Specialty))
31. The Butlers - She Tried To Kiss Me ((ERIC Records))
32. Marty Hill - Red Lips ((Pop Corn))
33. The Dovells - You Can't Sit Down ((Parkway Records))
34. Larry Williams - Heeby Jeebies ((Specialty))
35. Jimmy McCracklin - The Wobble ((Mercury Records))
36. Bobby James - Going Back To Philly ((Lanor Records))
37. James Brown - Tell Me That You Love Me ((King))
Contact: bornbadradio@gmail.com
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About Born Bad Radio
Welcome to Born Bad Radio, hosted by DJ Sleazy T… record collector, audio engineer, and a man with better records than most people.This is an all-vinyl radio show tangled up in a fucked-up radio drama. Sleazy T, the Evil AI Robot and Satan spin 45s, talk shit, cause problems and occasionally get around to putting on another record.Soul, R&B, Rock ’n’ Roll, Garage, Punk, Outlaw Country, Gospel, Psychobilly, Doo Wop, Surf and whatever else deserves to be played loud.No algorithms. No requests. We already know what you need to hear.Contact: bornbadradio@gmail.comPodcast website
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