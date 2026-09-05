The wheels finally come off the goddamn wagon. DJ Sleazy T, Satan, and the Evil AI Robot are back digging through a radioactive pile of filthy 45s when Dr. Schlock-n-dock crawls out of whatever sewer he’s been hiding in to reclaim his creation. There’s betrayal, kidnapping, murder, resurrection, Satan doing Satan shit, and enough rock ’n’ roll to turn a church basement into a crime scene. By the end, Sleazy T is dead, alive again, and communicating with his kidnapped robot through songs and fucked up dreams.

Song Listing

1. Ted Jarrett & Band - Let's Twist Slow & Easy (Spar)

2. The Drivers - Mr. Astronaut (King)

3. Ty Terrell - The Scratch Part 1 (Lute Records)

4. The Sparkles - Oh Girls, Girls (Hickory Records INC)

5. JJ Jackson & The Jackles - Oo-Ma-Liddi (Prelude Records)

6. Jimmy McCracklin - What's That Part 2 (All City)

7. Brice Coefield - Tempted (Madison)

8. Young Jessie - Mary Lou (Obies Record Co.)

9. Solomon Burke - Maggies's Farm (Atlantic Records)

10. The Springers - Know My Baby loves Me So (Way Out Records)

11. Rev. Louis Overstreet - Black But Proud (Little Axe)

12. Rev. Louis Overstreet - Rather Fight Than Switch (Litle Axe)

13. The Turtles - You Showed Me (White Whale)

14. Otis Rush & His Band - Double Trouble (Blue Horizon)

15. Tony Clarke - They Call Me A Wrong Man (Soulwax)

16. Otis Rush & His Band - All Of Your Love (Blue Horizon)

17. Billy & The Moonlighters - Little Indian Girl (Crystal Ball)

18. Ronny Goode - Totem Pole (Demon)

19. Jackie Weaver - The Tingle (Forty 5)

20. Ornella Vanoni - Coccodrillo (Ricordi)

21. Ernie Washington - Lonesome Shack (Chattahoochee Record)

22. Tommy Hunt - The Work Song (Scepter Records)

23. Bobby Bland - Honey Child (Duke)

24. Baby Washington - I've Got A Feeling (Sue)

25. Freddie Scott - I'll Be Gone (Shout)

26. The Mighty Hannibal - Motha Goose Breaks (Pan World)

27. Miss Ann Fleming - You're Just One Man (Winley Records)

28. Cookie Jackson - Do You Still Love Me (Progress Records)

29. Larry Bright - Way Down Home (Jump & Shout)

30. The Miracles - Shop Around (Tamla)

31. Derek Martin - Don't Put Me Down Like This (Crackerjack Records)

32. Ronnie Goode - Crazy Bait (Demon)

33. Lee Rogers - You're The Cream Of The Crop (D-Town Records)

34. The Five Du-Tunes -The Gouster (One Derful)

35. King Richard & The Poor Boys - I'm Not Ashamed (Apollo)

36. The Sharps - Look At Me (Jamie Records)

37. The Chanteers - Mr. Zebra (Murcury Records)

38. Helen Troy - I Think I Love You (Outta Sight)

39. Helen Shapiro - Woe Is Me (Epic)

40. Ruth Brown - I Love Him and I Know It (Decca)

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