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763 episodes
- Mark Geragos and Lauren Conlin discuss the mysterious death of 18-year-old Nolan Wells, who disappeared during a Fourth of July trip to Mississippi’s Horn Island. They break down the state and private autopsies, the disputed timeline, the boat distress call, potential civil litigation and what could happen when the case reaches a grand jury.
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- LA Mag's Lauren Conlin and famed defense attorney Mark Geragos break down the biggest developments from the first week of D4vd's preliminary hearing. From graphic medical examiner testimony and digital evidence to DNA findings, text messages and the prosecution's theory of the case, they analyze what stood out most, what surprised them and what to watch as the hearing heads toward its conclusion.
Watch Beyond A Reasonable Doubt and all Reasonable Doubt video content on YouTube exclusively at YouTube.com/ReasonableDoubtPodcast and subscribe while you're there
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BARD - D4vd's Preliminary Hearing + Tate Brothers Arrest + House of Horrors Updates07/19/2026 | 30 mins.Mark Geragos and Lauren Conlin break down a big week in true crime. They preview the highly anticipated preliminary hearing in the D4vd case, discuss the latest legal developments involving Andrew and Tristan Tate, and cover new reporting in Ohio's "House of Horrors" case involving the Siders family. Join us as we unpack the evidence, legal strategy, and what to watch in the days ahead.
Watch Beyond A Reasonable Doubt and all Reasonable Doubt video content on YouTube exclusively at YouTube.com/ReasonableDoubtPodcast and subscribe while you're there
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Mark and Gary break down the latest developments in the Charlie Kirk murder case following Tyler Robinson’s preliminary hearing. They examine why prosecutors relied on Lance Twiggs’ recorded interview instead of live testimony, whether the evidence could support a conspiracy theory involving Twiggs, and how the hearing may have fueled more public questions than it answered.
Watch Beyond A Reasonable Doubt and all Reasonable Doubt video content on YouTube exclusively at YouTube.com/ReasonableDoubtPodcast and subscribe while you're there
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BARD - D4vd Returns to Court | Ohio "House of Horrors" Twist? | Tyler Robinson Prelim Hearing This Week07/05/2026 | 26 mins.Criminal defense attorney Mark Geragos joins LA Mag's Lauren Conlin to break down some majorly talked-about criminal cases. We discuss singer D4vd's upcoming status hearing in the murder case involving 14-year-old Celeste Hernandez, a possible new twist in the shocking Ohio "House of Horrors" investigation involving 16 rescued children, and what to expect at Tyler Robinson's upcoming preliminary hearing.
Watch Beyond A Reasonable Doubt and all Reasonable Doubt video content on YouTube exclusively at YouTube.com/ReasonableDoubtPodcast and subscribe while you're there
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Reasonable Doubt
World-renowned criminal defense lawyer Mark Geragos reveals the latest in our nation's most high-profile legal cases. In addition to examining how current law affects society, current events are brought to the forefront, as Geragos brings significant details from past and present experiences. Geragos has made notable marks on the legal system while representing Scott Peterson, Michael Jackson, Susan McDougal, Colin Kaepernick and more.Podcast website
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