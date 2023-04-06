World-renowned criminal defense lawyer Mark Geragos reveals the latest in our nation's most high-profile legal cases with podcast king Adam Carolla. In addition... More
BARD - Trump Indicted Federally + Glendale School Unrest
Mark and Gary link up for their Sunday tradition as they cover a range of stories including former President Donald Trump's Federal indictment on document handling charges as well as upheaval in locally in Glendale over school board choices on what should be included in curriculum when it comes to Pride issues.
6/11/2023
28:32
BARD - Masterson Guilty, New Cosby Lawsuit + Disney
Gary and Mark connect for their Sunday tradition as they look at the recent guilty verdict against Danny Masterson and his possible avenues for appeal and a new lawsuit against Bill Cosby dating back to the late 1960s. They also look at a few different lawsuits involving Disney as well as a new video posted on social media from Andrew Tate.
6/4/2023
21:11
BARD - SCOTUS on Wetlands + Chat GPT's Impact on Law
Mark and Gary link up for their Sunday tradition to discuss a unanimous Supreme Court decision limiting the power of the EPA as well as hundreds of pounds of pasta found in New Jersey and a lawyer in hot water for using Chat GPT in court filings.
5/28/2023
22:38
BARD - Stephen Vladeck on the SCOTUS 'Shadow Docket'
Mark and Gary are joined by University of Texas law professor Stephen Vladeck to discuss the contents of his new book 'The Shadow Docket: How the Supreme Court Uses Stealth Rulings to Amass Power and Undermine the Republic'
5/23/2023
25:20
BARD - Gorsuch's Order on Covid + Kohnerger's Impending Arraignment
Mark and Gary reunite after far too long to catch up on everything going on in the legal news world including an 8 page order on emergency declarations issued by Justice Gorsuch as well as the impending arraignment of Brian Kohberger and what may follow.
World-renowned criminal defense lawyer Mark Geragos reveals the latest in our nation's most high-profile legal cases with podcast king Adam Carolla. In addition to examining how current law affects society, current events are brought to the forefront, as Geragos brings significant details from past and present experiences. Geragos has made notable marks on the legal system while representing Scott Peterson, Michael Jackson, Susan McDougal, Colin Kaepernick and more.