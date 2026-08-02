LA Mag's Lauren Conlin and famed defense attorney Mark Geragos break down the biggest developments from the first week of D4vd's preliminary hearing. From graphic medical examiner testimony and digital evidence to DNA findings, text messages and the prosecution's theory of the case, they analyze what stood out most, what surprised them and what to watch as the hearing heads toward its conclusion.

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