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33 episodes
- In this episode we’re joined by therapist, author, and somatic practitioner Simone Saunders to explore what it means to truly feel our feelings and reconnect with our bodies. Simone shares how somatic therapy can help us understand safety, regulation, and connection as embodied experiences, and introduces the framework from her book Where Do You Feel That In Your Body?. We also dive into bell hooks’ The Will to Change and explore masculinity, emotional intimacy, and the ways patriarchy teaches men to disconnect from their emotions.
You can find us:
Instagram, Threads, TikTok, YouTube, SubStack: @booksfromyourtherapist
Podcast: Acast, iTunes, Spotify, wherever you listen!
Work with Amanda (California residents)
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- In this episode, Amanda and Tara explore the “fawn” response to trauma—the lesser-known fourth F alongside fight, flight, and freeze. We discuss Meg Josephson’s Are You Mad at Me?, a trauma-informed guide to people-pleasing, boundaries, and the fear of disappointing others, before turning to Sally Rooney’s Normal People to explore how fawning, self-worth, intimacy, and class anxiety show up in fiction. Plus, we ask the big question: will Connell and Marianne ever learn to be honest about what they really need?
You can find us:
Instagram, Threads, TikTok, YouTube, SubStack: @booksfromyourtherapist
Podcast: Acast, iTunes, Spotify, wherever you listen!
Work with Amanda (California residents)
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- This month, we're joined by award-winning journalist Amanda McCracken to talk about her debut book, When Longing Becomes Your Lover alongside the classic psychology text Love and Limerence by Dorothy Tennov.
In When Longing Becomes Your Lover, McCracken shares her personal experience with limerence and explores how this unfulfilled desire can quietly become central to our identity. The term limerence was introduced by Dorothy Tennov in her book, Love and Limerence. Through interviews and case studies, this book explores the obsessive thoughts, uncertainty and longing for reciprocation that characterise limerence, while distinguishing it from real love.
You can find us:
Instagram, Threads, TikTok, YouTube, SubStack: @booksfromyourtherapist
Podcast: Acast, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, wherever you listen!
Work with Amanda (California residents)
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- This month we're joined by Dr. Juli Fraga, psychologist and co-author of Parents Have Feelings, Too, to explore emotional honesty, why repair matters more than perfection and how understanding our own emotions helps us raise emotionally healthy children.
Our second book is Orenda Fink's memoir The Witch's Daughter, a beautifully written exploration of mother-daughter relationships, intergenerational trauma, creativity, and resilience. Together we discuss emotional regulation, inherited family patterns, and how storytelling and music can help us make sense of complicated emotional lives.
You can find us:
Instagram, Threads, TikTok, YouTube, SubStack: @booksfromyourtherapist
Podcast: Acast, iTunes, Spotify, wherever you listen!
Work with Amanda (California residents)
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- In this episode of Books From Your Therapist, we’re joined by therapist and author Dr. Han Ren to discuss her debut book The Hyphenated Life. Dr. Ren is committed to making mental health accessible and resonant, especially for historically overlooked communities and her book is a powerful reflection on navigating identity, belonging, and the complexities of living between cultures.
This conversation is paired with What My Bones Know by Stephanie Foo, a deeply personal memoir on complex PTSD, trauma, and resilience. We discuss the power of storytelling in healing, the realities of living with trauma, and why understanding your past doesn’t always mean you’re free from it.
You can find us:
Instagram, Threads, TikTok, YouTube, SubStack: @booksfromyourtherapist
Podcast: Acast, iTunes, Spotify, wherever you listen!
Work with Amanda (California residents)
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Books From Your Therapist
Join friends Amanda Throckmorton, LMFT and book industry professional Tara Cremin for thoughtful conversations about books and mental health.Discover what your therapists are reading and why it matters.Please note this podcast is for educational and entertainment purposes only.Music by David McMartinArtwork by Dylan Marcus McConnell Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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