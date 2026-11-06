In this episode of Books From Your Therapist, we’re joined by therapist and author Dr. Han Ren to discuss her debut book The Hyphenated Life. Dr. Ren is committed to making mental health accessible and resonant, especially for historically overlooked communities and her book is a powerful reflection on navigating identity, belonging, and the complexities of living between cultures.



This conversation is paired with What My Bones Know by Stephanie Foo, a deeply personal memoir on complex PTSD, trauma, and resilience. We discuss the power of storytelling in healing, the realities of living with trauma, and why understanding your past doesn’t always mean you’re free from it.



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