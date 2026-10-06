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8 episodes
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About Off the Cuff with Carson Kressley
Carson Kressley chats with friends about life, style, success, and the funny moments along the way. While we all know and love these celebrity guests, we'll focus more on who they are as real people, away from the cameras, and what makes them tick.Podcast website
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Off the Cuff with Carson Kressley
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