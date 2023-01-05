The BBU Podcast is a weekly podcast that teaches purposeful women how to be uncompromising in their faith, business, and total life success with God as the CEO.... More
Available Episodes
5 of 374
🫶🏽
In this episode, Tatum answers questions from the audience before going on maternity leave.Important links:Email: [email protected] things podcasting: www.anchoredmedia.comGrab your copy of She Is Uncompromising: www.tatumtemia.com/bookPrayer journal. devotionals, etc.: www.blessedandbossedup.comSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/blessed-bossed-up7264/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
5/1/2023
33:06
Revisiting: Marketplace and Ministry
In this episode, we take it back to an oldie, but goodie. Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/blessed-bossed-up7264/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
4/24/2023
1:38:06
Preparing Spiritually for Transitions
In this episode, Tatum discusses the trend she noticed that God does when preparing her for major life and business transitions, and what she's implementing as she prepares for maternity leave. Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/blessed-bossed-up7264/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
4/20/2023
8:53
The Spirit Filled Life
In this episode, Tatum discusses the importance of us understanding and surrendering to the Holy Spirit. Book discussed: The Spirit-Filled Life x Charles Stanley: https://amzn.to/3KIG5BY--Business Meetings with God Challenge: Sis, you've spent enough time collecting information, let's focus on seeking God and putting what you've learned into practice. Join us for our free 7-day challenge, from April 17-24, where we'll be seeking God on behalf of the businesses He's given us. https://www.blessedandbossedup.com/challengeSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/blessed-bossed-up7264/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
4/16/2023
19:03
Preparing My Business for Mat Leave
In this episode, Tatum shares 3 things she's been working on to prepare her business for a 3-month maternity leave.--Business Meetings with God Challenge: Sis, you've spent enough time collecting information, let's focus on seeking God and putting what you've learned into practice. Join us for our free 7-day challenge, from April 17-24, where we'll be seeking God on behalf of the businesses He's given us. https://www.blessedandbossedup.com/challengeSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/blessed-bossed-up7264/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
The BBU Podcast is a weekly podcast that teaches purposeful women how to be uncompromising in their faith, business, and total life success with God as the CEO. Get ready to be empowered, emboldened, and receive divine strategy to fulfill God’s plan for your life and business. Your host + sister in Christ and success, Tatum Temia Ayomike, is an award-winning entrepreneur, executive producer, author and devoted Christian who has committed her life to help women bridge the gap between faith and business. Her impact as the CEO of Anchored Media includes a global reach of millions of listeners across 75+ produced podcast shows in just 2 years. Through her personal brand, Tatum has cultivated a community of businesswomen who give God full authority to use their business as a vessel for the Kingdom. Using the word of God as her platform, Tatum's prayer journal and published books offer instrumental guidance to ‘boss up’ in any entrepreneurial venture. Tatum has been featured in several magazines and publications and has been named as a Top 30 under 30 in the Washington, DC area.