"You don't have to be the sharpest knife in a drawer. Just don't be a wooden spoon!" Dr. Myron Golden.
20:04
Ep. 3: Why An Attitude of Grattitude Will Elevate Your Altitude
Every day is Thanksgiving and I'm thankful for the discernment that God is giving me to let go and let him handle what I cannot.Thes 4:18 It is Gods will for me to be thankful in every situationPhil 4: 4-6 joyful, prayerful, mindfully aware of God's presence with you bigger than my problem. Then I will be peaceful and powerful in any situation
21:57
Ep. 2: Bible Reasons the Rich Get Richer and the Poor Get Poorer
"God doesn't expect you to compete with other people. He just expects you to do the best you can with what you've got"This teaching is taught with profundity. The talents were taught as (gifts,skills, ability) never taught as investment. This is elevation and enrichment wrapped in one.
35:53
Ep. 1: How To Seek The Kingdom of God First
Best definition of the Kingdom of God. Illuminating and liberating.Insight on how godly dominion happens, and tremendous revelation and release on fulfilling purpose...
This channel exists for the purpose of spreading the word of God, factually. Congratulations for being on this channel. I will consistently bring you great content on all things related to being apart of God's Kingdom.