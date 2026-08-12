Windows 11 ads, Samsung fridge ads, and pop-ups in your Jeep: you paid for all three devices, so why are they still selling to you?



You own your computer. You own your fridge. You own your car. Yet all three keep interrupting you with ads on screens you already paid for. In this episode, I walk you through an ordinary morning where your own smart devices start selling to you: from the Windows 11 start menu ads and lock screen promotions, to a widget on your Samsung smart fridge, to a pop-up on your dashboard before you've even left the driveway. One of them is even disguised as a warning.



None of it is an accident. And all of it was hidden in the fine print you agreed to. The good news? Today I'll show you exactly how to remove ads from all three devices and take back control of the screens you paid for.



What You Will Learn This Episode:

How to turn off ads in your Windows 11 start menu and lock screen

The fake "action advised" alert on your PC that's really a Microsoft sales pitch

How to stop the ads on your Samsung Family Hub refrigerator (the switch is buried three menus deep)

Why your car's dashboard started showing pop-ups, and whether they're coming back

The line in the fine print that makes all of this legal

How you quietly became the product these companies sell to

The exact settings to kill ads on your computer, fridge, and car



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