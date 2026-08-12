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45 episodes
- Jennifer had never even had a speeding ticket. Then she posted on Facebook about the dirty water coming out of taps in Trinidad, Texas, and two police officers showed up at her front door with a felony warrant.
She was handcuffed in her own front yard and held in the Navarro County Jail for 23 hours. Before the arrest, her post was mass-reported and wiped off Facebook by a group locals call the Cartel of Trinidad.
The one person inside city hall who stood up and said this had gone too far was the town's judge of 16 years, Judge Bivens. What happened to her next tells you everything about how far a small town will go to keep people quiet.
What You Will Learn This Episode:
How a small group can get your Facebook post erased in hours, even when everything in it is true
Why a mom of four with no criminal record was handcuffed in her front yard and jailed for 23 hours
What happened to the Trinidad judge who refused to go along with the arrest
How a man holding a protest sign outside city hall ended up in the back of a police car
Why the city's water clerk lost her job for refusing to sign a statement
What Judge Bivens says the police chief told her before Jennifer was arrested
Why families in this Texas town say the tap water is burning their kids
What Kurt and Judge Bivens would say to Mark Zuckerberg about the takedown that started all of this
Enjoying the show? Take a moment to rate, review, and subscribe. Head over to https://cyberguy.com/podcast/ to find the show on other platforms. Have a question for Kurt? Call 877-655-KURT and leave a voicemail.
- A phishing email disguised as a party invitation is installing malware on PCs and it arrives from a name you already trust in your inbox. Baby shower. Wedding. Retirement party. These are the emails you've opened a hundred times without a second thought. But this phishing attack hides a remote access tool behind a fake "download invitation" button and one click hands a hacker full control of your computer. I break down exactly what this email scam is hiding, why this malware skips your phone and targets computers only, and how it weaponizes your own contact list to spread to everyone you know. If you already clicked, I'll walk you through how to remove the virus from your PC and whether your computer has been compromised.🔔 Free scam alerts at https://cyberguy.com/subscribeWhat You Will Learn This Episode:- How to spot a phishing email before you click anything- Why the scam email always comes from a name you recognize- What the fake "download invitation" button actually installs- How to check a web address for the fake brand name trick- What to do if you already downloaded the file, and how to remove the virus from your PC- How to know if your PC is hacked after you clicked something you shouldn't have- Why this malware only runs on computers and skips your phone- How scammers use your contact list to send the same email to everyone you know
Enjoying the show? Take a moment to rate, review, and subscribe. Head over to https://cyberguy.com/podcast/ to find the show on other platforms. Have a question for Kurt? Call 877-655-KURT and leave a voicemail.
- Humanoid robot fails caught on camera, and these AI robots are not glitching safely in a lab.
One kicks two men out of an office. One punches a stranger in a crowd with a senior citizen standing feet away. One goes into full freak-out mode while the engineers who built it run for the door, held back by nothing but a crane cable. And one hits a small child in the gut at an outdoor event packed with families.
I watch all these videos with longtime friend and Emmy-Award-winning TV journalist Lu Parker, who walked out shocked by what she had just seen.
What You Will Learn This Episode:
Why humanoid robots still in test mode keep ending up in crowds of ordinary people
What happens when a robot turns on the engineers standing right beside it
Why the missing off button is the most alarming detail in every one of these clips
What Lu spotted in the robot's reaction that most viewers scroll right past
Why Kurt says a friendly food delivery robot could turn on you over something as small as a barking dog
How close that child at the festival came to something far worse than a bruise
Why "it's just a demo" stops being a defense the second these machines are near kids
Thank you to Lu Parker for coming on to the show. Please check out her:
Substack: https://luparkermedia.substack.com/
Instagram: @luparkerla
Enjoying the show? Take a moment to rate, review, and subscribe. Head over to https://cyberguy.com/podcast/ to find the show on other platforms. Have a question for Kurt? Call 877-655-KURT and leave a voicemail.
[Ep. 38] Your computer, car, and fridge are making MONEY off your screens (here's why)07/15/2026 | 10 mins.Windows 11 ads, Samsung fridge ads, and pop-ups in your Jeep: you paid for all three devices, so why are they still selling to you?
You own your computer. You own your fridge. You own your car. Yet all three keep interrupting you with ads on screens you already paid for. In this episode, I walk you through an ordinary morning where your own smart devices start selling to you: from the Windows 11 start menu ads and lock screen promotions, to a widget on your Samsung smart fridge, to a pop-up on your dashboard before you've even left the driveway. One of them is even disguised as a warning.
None of it is an accident. And all of it was hidden in the fine print you agreed to. The good news? Today I'll show you exactly how to remove ads from all three devices and take back control of the screens you paid for.
What You Will Learn This Episode:
How to turn off ads in your Windows 11 start menu and lock screen
The fake "action advised" alert on your PC that's really a Microsoft sales pitch
How to stop the ads on your Samsung Family Hub refrigerator (the switch is buried three menus deep)
Why your car's dashboard started showing pop-ups, and whether they're coming back
The line in the fine print that makes all of this legal
How you quietly became the product these companies sell to
The exact settings to kill ads on your computer, fridge, and car
Enjoying the show? Take a moment to rate, review, and subscribe. Head over to https://cyberguy.com/podcast/ to find the show on other platforms. Have a question for Kurt? Call 877-655-KURT and leave a voicemail.
- An audience member named Todd got a text saying he owed the California DMV $160 and his license was about to be suspended.
One problem: he hadn't lived in California for over ten years. So he sent it to Kurt with a simple question, is this real?
What Kurt found hidden inside that one text reveals exactly how the scam works, and the five red flags that give it away before you ever tap the link.
What You Will Learn This Episode:
How to spot the one detail in the phone number that proves the text is fake
Why the real DMV will never contact you about a violation by text
What actually happens in the 48 hours after you fill out that fake form
The reason replying with a single letter makes everything worse
How to verify a real DMV notice in under a minute, the safe way
What to do the moment you realize you tapped a scam link
How to block, report, and scrub your info so the texts finally stop
Enjoying the show? Take a moment to rate, review, and subscribe. Head over to https://cyberguy.com/podcast/ to find the show on other platforms. Have a question for Kurt? Call 877-655-KURT and leave a voicemail.
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About The CyberGuy Report
Welcome to The CyberGuy Report. I'm Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson, and my new podcast explores the surprising ways technology shapes our everyday lives - from the gadgets we trust to the risks we don't see coming. Each episode pulls back the curtain on the breakthroughs, stories, and people redefining how we live, work, and stay safe in a digital world.Podcast website
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