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Benny & Kate

Benny and Kate Johnson
Kids & FamilyNews
Benny & Kate
Latest episode

7 episodes

  • Benny & Kate

    The ‘Cornell 7’ Hoax Proves College is Designed to Destroy Your Child’s Life… Save Them

    10/12/2026 | 52 mins.
    Hey! I'd love to hear your thoughts, send me a voice note.
  • Benny & Kate

    Veteran Trauma Nurse Reveals Terrifying Reality of Bioweapon Plague Outbreak…‘We’re Dead’

    10/05/2026 | 38 mins.
    Hey! I'd love to hear your thoughts, send me a voice note.
  • Benny & Kate

    The State of The MAHA Movement: Did We Win or Lose?

    09/28/2026 | 47 mins.
    Hey! I'd love to hear your thoughts, send me a voice note.
    Benny and Kate talk about the state of MAHA.
  • Benny & Kate

    The Curse of Low-Effort Grandparents

    09/21/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    Hey! I'd love to hear your thoughts, send me a voice note.
    Benny and Kate reflect on the role grandparents should have in their families
  • Benny & Kate

    Secret Story About How Charlie Kirk Saved Our Lives

    09/15/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    Hey! I'd love to hear your thoughts, send me a voice note.
    Benny and Kate reflect on Charlie Kirk's legacy how he and changed their lives.
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About Benny & Kate
We’re building a show for American parents, by American parents.The Benny & Kate a show is for your family. People who are starting families believe in the future. We have ownership in civilization. What’s the point of fixing anything if you have no future? A Family anchors you to an eternal purpose. Mothers and fathers need better representation in culture beyond the insane, depressing nut cases reported on by the media. The entire reason we do any of this is to try and leave a functional, prosperous, clean America for our American children. The purpose of this show is to inspire other young Americans to get married and start families. Hard to do that if you don’t show the euphoria of parenthood to counteract the nihilism of childless culture. The only way we ‘save’ the West is not through some new law or policy — it’s through a baby boom of God-fearing Americans. We can give parents a voice on the Benny & Kate show. Fight for the future with us.
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