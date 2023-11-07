Join me today for my sister in love's birth story! She chose to switch care from a traditional OBGYN at the hospital to a midwife for a homebirth and having her home birth was one of the best decisions Shannon made for her labor and delivery experience. In this positive birth story episode we chat about how ANYONE can have a homebirth. So many women think you have to be a certain type of person to have a homebirth. The truth is, anyone can have a home birth and I think this story is a beautiful example of how true that is! Enjoy this podcast about giving birth at home!____________________________________FREE MINI ONLINE BIRTH CLASS: www.builttobirth.com/free-mini-birth-class/?el=podcastPURCHASE THE BUILT TO BIRTH ONLINE COURSE: www.builttobirth.com/?el=podcastDOWNLOAD THE BUILT TO BIRTH AFFIRMATION MEDITATIONS: www.builttobirth.com/meditate/?el=podcast
49:11
#15: Kastle's Birth Story
43:45
#14: Marieta's Birth Story
Speaking up for yourself and your birth preferences is hard to do as a pregnant and birthing woman especially when things don't go according to plan and you need more answers than you're getting. In this Episode of the Built To Birth Podcast, Marieta shares her POSITIVE BIRTH STORY including how she chose between an OBGYN and a Midwife for her hospital birth, her amniotic fluid leaking before labor began, and her induction without epidural using Cervidil. If you need some encouragement on how to speak up, be bold, and find courage in asking questions to your care provider, you are going to love Marieta's birth story. MORE RESOURCES FOR A HAPPIER, HEALTHIER, EASIER BIRTH: www.builttobirth.com/?el=podcast
55:33
#13: Kristina's Birth Story
In Episode 13 of the Built To Birth Podcast, Kristina shares her TWO birth experiences, both at a birthing center but the first being somewhat traumatic and the second being healing and empowering. Kristina talks about everything from raspberry leaf tea to induce labor, back labor, transition, different labor positions, to what do contractions feel like, postpartum care, and beyond! I absolutely LOVED chatting with Kristina and hearing her labor and delivery story and I know you will too!For more pregnancy, birth and postpartum resources check out: www.builttobirth.com/?el=podcast
42:46
#12: Melissa's Birth Story
Listen to Melissa’s captivating story as she shares her first birth experience which she described as traumatic and her most recent birth experience for which she could not get an epidural. Melissa shares her experiences with and without an epidural and also gives us powerful encouragement and insight on dealing with postpartum depression and miscarriage. Her positive birth story is one you won’t want to miss! Enjoy!MORE RESOURCES FOR A HAPPIER, HEALTHIER, AND EASIER BIRTH: www.builttobirth.com/?el=podcast
Preparing for birth can be overwhelming and many stories surrounding birth are scary. But the truth is, Birth is a NORMAL, NATURAL, and BEAUTIFUL event. This Built To Birth Podcast exists to share Mama's TRUE and POSITIVE birth stores to remind and inspire Mamas that they are BUILT TO BIRTH! I'm Bridget and I'm a childbirth educator, doula, and fellow mama and it's my passion to help women discover their strength and power in pregnancy, birth, and motherhood. Birth is the beginning of a new life for both a new baby and a new mother, so it's my goal to help you begin that journey in a positive and empowered way through education and real and uplifting stories from mamas just like you.
