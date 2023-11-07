#15: Shannon's Birth Story

Join me today for my sister in love's birth story! She chose to switch care from a traditional OBGYN at the hospital to a midwife for a homebirth and having her home birth was one of the best decisions Shannon made for her labor and delivery experience. In this positive birth story episode we chat about how ANYONE can have a homebirth. So many women think you have to be a certain type of person to have a homebirth. The truth is, anyone can have a home birth and I think this story is a beautiful example of how true that is! Enjoy this podcast about giving birth at home!____________________________________FREE MINI ONLINE BIRTH CLASS: www.builttobirth.com/free-mini-birth-class/?el=podcastPURCHASE THE BUILT TO BIRTH ONLINE COURSE: www.builttobirth.com/?el=podcastDOWNLOAD THE BUILT TO BIRTH AFFIRMATION MEDITATIONS: www.builttobirth.com/meditate/?el=podcast