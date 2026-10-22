Your twelve-year-old slams a door, and the person shaking on the other side of it is somehow eight-year-old you. Dr. Galit Atlas, the psychoanalyst whose Emotional Inheritance became a bestseller in 29 languages, joins Bridget and Leah Anne to talk about her brand-new Come Closer, and why raising a middle schooler brings your own childhood back to life. The feelings are old. The kid in front of you is new.

Galit shares the story of her childhood diary, the faithful friend of an invisible child, and what her grown son taught her about how hidden a child’s inner world can be. She explains why good-enough parents are tuned in only about 30% of the time, why a quiet home is not the same as a connected one, and how repair, not peace, is what makes a family feel secure. If you are healing backward and parenting forward at the same time, this one is for you.

In this episode:

Why raising kids brings your own childhood back to life

The childhood wound Galit’s grown son recognized in himself when he read her book

The myth of the peaceful home: quiet isn’t the same as connected

Good-enough parents are tuned in about 30% of the time, and the other 70% is where repair lives

Why middle schoolers hand us so much rejection, and the bravery of reaching out anyway

Galit’s childhood diary, and Zoe’s story from the Frightened Child chapter

What takes over when your kid slams the door: the frightened, ashamed, and guilty children inside the parent

Try this week:

After a hard moment, try: “Did you feel that I was with you today?” Then let the answer be whatever it is.

When the door slams, slow down and tell the kid inside you: it’s okay, you’re not in danger. You’re the parent now.

Reopen one conversation: “I keep thinking about what you said yesterday.” A dialogue doesn’t have to end the same day.

Gather information before taking it on: “You seemed upset when you got in the car. What’s going on?” It’s often not about you.

Quotes from Dr. Galit Atlas:

“There is no relationship without rupture, not between parents and children, and not between lovers, and not between friends.”

“It’s not about the noise . . . it is about the connection. And sometimes when it’s too quiet, it’s a little disconnected.”

“I have it. It’s on me. I can handle it. You are safe.”

Find Dr. Galit Atlas:

Instagram: @galit_atlas

Her Substack, Wild Analysis

Come Closer book

Emotional Inheritance book

About So Glad It’s You

So Glad It’s You is a show about the same kid in two rooms. Bridget KerMorris, a parent coach, takes the home side. Leah Anne Borrell, who spent 25 years in education, takes the classroom side. New episodes every Wednesday.



Want more help with the home side and the school side? Our membership for parents of middle schoolers has short videos, word-for-word scripts and email templates, live Q&As, and a place to ask about your own kid: https://sogladitsyou.com



Follow us on Instagram: @sogladitsyou · @bridget.sogladitsyou · @leahanne.sogladitsyou



This show is for education and encouragement. It is not a substitute for advice from your own doctor, therapist, or counselor.