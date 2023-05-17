“Nobody Actually Ate Tide Pods”

Erin’s Audio Corner is back! This week, we dig into a new segment from Erin called “Off the Top,” in which he teaches you how to form a first approximation of a speaker’s performance without ever having heard it. It’s not quite the same as reading the new edition of the Loudspeaker Design Cookbook, but it’s a better speaker education than most audio reviewers have. We also dig into some insanely expensive monoblock amps that were exhibited at High End 2023 and discuss the factors that contribute to their price and the justification for the same. Should we be treating uber-high-end audio gear as high-performance equipment or luxury goods? Should you believe a rave review of any amplifier? Lastly, Brent schools Dennis about the rising trend of sped-up music, why it exists, how it’s being used, and who stands to benefit. Dennis also gives Brent a crash course on LoFi Beats and the communities cropping up around the genre. Buy-now links for products mentioned herein (As Amazon Associates, we may earn a small cut from qualifying purchases): Loudspeaker Design Cookbook 8th Edition: Volume 1 by Vance Dickason: https://amzn.to/42pdwk0 Loudspeaker Design Cookbook 7th Edition by Vance Dickason: https://amzn.to/43tYPNI Status and Culture: How Our Desire for Social Rank Creates Taste, Identity, Art, Fashion, and Constant Change by W. David Marx: https://amzn.to/43qZfVa Further Reading: "Off the Top: Genelec 8381A" by Erin's Audio Corner: https://youtu.be/djQx1g2IS_o Voice Coil Magazine: https://audioxpress.com/page/Voice-Coil-Magazine "Dan D'Agostino's Dazzling Unveil of the New Relentless Epic and Epic 800 Monoblocks and Momentum MxV Integrated" by Jason Victor Serinus: https://www.stereophile.com/content/dan-dagostinos-dazzling-unveil-new-relentless-epic-and-epic-800-monoblocks-and-momentum-mxv Campfire Audio Trifecta ‘Astral Plane’: https://campfireaudio.com/shop/trifecta-astral-plane/ "The Rise of the Sped-Up Remix" by Reanna Cruz: https://www.vulture.com/2023/03/sped-up-remix-pinkpantheress-sza.html Your Morning Coffee: https://yourmorning.coffee/home#weekly-podcast "So Help Me God, I’m Going to Eat One of Those Multicolored Detergent Pods" from The Onion: https://www.theonion.com/so-help-me-god-i-m-going-to-eat-one-of-those-multicolo-1819585017 “Mighty Vibes Vol 1: Lo-fi Beats to Doodle To” by Critical Role: https://youtu.be/XVQVXDKKlHQ "Loneliness on social media: LoFi Community + reflections" by Alice Cappelle: https://youtu.be/CaeHnUAYTSM?t=680