“This Is Gonna Be Like That Norah Jones Tune”
Can AI chatbots replace product reviews written by meatsacks? Brent and Dennis debate! We also discuss the whole 432Hz tuning phenomenon and dig into the Dutch & Dutch 8c to discuss whether it really is a revolution in speaker design.
7/12/2023
1:00:57
“An Underserved Demographic of Lunatics”
We’re starting things off light this week with a quick discussion of Apple’s new Adaptive Audio feature, and how it relates to similar tech from other headphone manufacturers. Brent digs into how and why he plans to quantify the processing as objectively as possible.
Then the chains come off, and we dissect/deconstruct/demolish a particularly troubling editorial written by Alta Audio owner Michael Levy about why measurements are flawed. After a bit of technical discussion, we’re joined by our old friend, SoundStage! Founder Doug Shcnieder, who gives us his opinion from a publisher’s perspective about everything wrong with Levy’s anti-scientific screed.
6/28/2023
1:08:08
“Nobody Actually Ate Tide Pods”
Erin’s Audio Corner is back! This week, we dig into a new segment from Erin called “Off the Top,” in which he teaches you how to form a first approximation of a speaker’s performance without ever having heard it. It’s not quite the same as reading the new edition of the Loudspeaker Design Cookbook, but it’s a better speaker education than most audio reviewers have.
We also dig into some insanely expensive monoblock amps that were exhibited at High End 2023 and discuss the factors that contribute to their price and the justification for the same. Should we be treating uber-high-end audio gear as high-performance equipment or luxury goods? Should you believe a rave review of any amplifier?
Lastly, Brent schools Dennis about the rising trend of sped-up music, why it exists, how it’s being used, and who stands to benefit. Dennis also gives Brent a crash course on LoFi Beats and the communities cropping up around the genre.
6/14/2023
1:01:00
“München! It Has Ümlauts on It!”
High End Munich 2023 just wrapped up, and although Brent and Dennis didn’t get to go, they took the opportunity to dig through everyone else’s coverage to find some of the best and most intriguing new products. They also discuss Dr. Sean Olive’s online crusade to get Atmos music mixers to do their jobs, and also peruse a new tech review website that was obviously written by a large language model similar to ChatGPT.
5/31/2023
1:12:04
“Somebody Throws Foghat At You”
Welcome to the inaugural episode of Audio Unleashed, the new, independent podcast by Brent Butterworth and Dennis Burger. This week, Brent and Dennis discuss the utility of high-end audio reviews, opine on the demise of MQA, and ask whether our A.I. overlords are ready to replace us or not, at least in the domain of audio production.
