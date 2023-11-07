The Jeselnik & Rosenthal Vanity Project

Anthony and Gregg are back! After a long time off, Anthony talks about what he did on election night, lets us know how his european tour went and dives deep into the Tom Brady commercial strategy. The near and potential long-term future of JRVP is also discussed before diving into emails and headlines. It’s good to be back. Wildgrain.com/JRVPHims.com/JRVPBetterhelp.com/JRVPDownload the Prize Picks App Code: JRVP
1:48:15
Surprise!
Anthony just couldn’t wait any longer to recap his trip across Australia, Asia and India. So the guys got back on the mics, traveled across the world and read some bizarre headlines same as it ever was. BetterHelp.com/JRVPHims.com/JRVP
1:05:19
But For Me, It Was Tuesday
So this is it… for now. Anthony and Gregg get together in the All Things Comedy studio for one last time before summer vacation. But fear not: Anthony declares we will be back and not going out like suckers. (Oh, and they answer a ton of emails.) ASPCAPetInsurance.com/JRVPLiquiddeath.com/JRVPBetterHelp.com/JRVPDownload the Prize Picks App Code: JRVPHIMS.com/JRVP Listener of the Week Bracket:https://www.eventbracket.com/public/tournament/TournamentBracket.xhtml?bracketKey=11619
1:12:44
Life is Happening Out There
Is it getting emotional in the ATC studios with only a couple episodes left before JRVP takes a break? No, no it is not. Liquiddeath.com/JRVPDrinkAG1.com/JRVPASPCApetinsurance.com/JRVPHims.com/JRVP
58:22
La Mesa De Cafe
Anthony knows you are worried about the announcement he made last week and he is ready to ease your concerns. Or not. We also get to the bottom of the least lucky woman on Earth. Download the Prize Picks App. Code JRVPHelixSleep.com/JRVP
Anthony Jeselnik is a world famous comedian, Gregg Rosenthal is an analyst for NFL Network and they have been best friends for over 20 years. Each week, JRVP features stories from their lives, deep dives into the darkest and craziest news stories from around the world and essential recommendations to their listeners. The hilarious podcast is about friendship, family and Anthony's unquenchable desire to get Gregg in trouble with his employer and his wife.