Aggie Baseball Coach Michael Earley

In the debut episode of At Ease, Texas A&M University President Mark A. Welsh III sits down with new head baseball coach Michael “Mike” Earley to discuss his vision for the program, coaching philosophy and the exciting opportunities ahead for student athletes. That’s only part of the conversation. President Welsh is joined by his Chief of Staff, Dr. Susan Ballabina, who brings an insightful perspective on what’s happening around the university, including efforts to "right size" Texas A&M and recruit key leadership roles – such as the search for a new Commandant to lead the Corps of Cadets. Join us for an engaging discussion that explores the intersection of leadership, athletics and the growing demands of higher education. At Ease with General Mark A. Welsh III, president of Texas A&M University, is produced by KAMU Studios.