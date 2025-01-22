Powered by RND
At Ease

KAMU Studios
Welcome to At Ease, the podcast where straight talk meets real insight, hosted by the 27th president of Texas A&M University, Gen. Mark A. Welsh III. Each mont...
Education

  • Aggie Baseball Coach Michael Earley
    In the debut episode of At Ease, Texas A&M University President Mark A. Welsh III sits down with new head baseball coach Michael “Mike” Earley to discuss his vision for the program, coaching philosophy and the exciting opportunities ahead for student athletes. That’s only part of the conversation. President Welsh is joined by his Chief of Staff, Dr. Susan Ballabina, who brings an insightful perspective on what’s happening around the university, including efforts to "right size" Texas A&M and recruit key leadership roles – such as the search for a new Commandant to lead the Corps of Cadets. Join us for an engaging discussion that explores the intersection of leadership, athletics and the growing demands of higher education. At Ease with General Mark A. Welsh III, president of Texas A&M University, is produced by KAMU Studios.
About At Ease

Welcome to At Ease, the podcast where straight talk meets real insight, hosted by the 27th president of Texas A&M University, Gen. Mark A. Welsh III. Each month, President Welsh — a former Bush School dean and once the highest ranking officer in the U.S. Air Force — is joined by his chief of staff, Dr. Susan Ballabina, and special guests from across the Aggie community. Together, they dive into candid conversations that go beyond the typical script. No formalities here — just an honest, in-depth look at the people, ideas and issues shaping the heart of Aggieland. Tune in for a refreshingly informal and dynamic listen, brought to you by KAMU Studios.
