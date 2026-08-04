Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
4 episodes
- Blueprint Medicines was built to find the next Gleevec-style cancer drug. It ended up pivoting to allergic disease instead, and selling to Sanofi for $9B. This is the platform, the pivot, and who got paid.
Blueprint Medicines set out to be the natural sequel to Gleevec: a company founded by two of the scientists behind that landmark cancer drug, built to order by Third Rock Ventures' "venture creation" model, with a proprietary kinase-inhibitor library designed to drug the 517 other broken molecular switches Gleevec couldn't touch.
A decade later, Sanofi paid roughly $9 billion for the company... just not for a cancer drug. Blueprint's blockbuster asset, avapritinib (AYVAKIT), found its real market almost by accident: indolent systemic mastocytosis, a debilitating, often-undiagnosed mast-cell disease that took patients years to get diagnosed and had no approved treatment.
In this episode, we trace two threads at once: the science of designing truly selective kinase inhibitors, and the venture capital philosophy -- company creation, not just company funding -- that built Blueprint from a whiteboard sketch into a platform biotech. We cover the near-death Series B, the accidental discovery that opened up mastocytosis, the GAVRETO partnership that fell apart against a faster competitor, the Sanofi negotiation (CVRs and all), and the wide gap between what the venture firm and hired executives made versus what the founding scientists -- like Gleevec's co-inventor Nick Lydon -- walked away with. We end covering the efforts of Blueprint diaspora to create a new model of seed investing: Curie Bio.
Featuring interviews with:
Alexis Borisy: Former Blueprint CEO/Chairman; founding chairman, Curie.Bio
Christoph Lengauer: Founding CSO, Blueprint Medicines; Chief Drug Hunter, Curie.Bio
Erica Evans: Former VP Biology, Blueprint Medicines; SVP, Curie.Bio
Tim Guzi: Former Head of Medicinal Chemistry, Blueprint Medicines
Dr. Charles Sawyers, M.D. — Academic co-founder, Blueprint Medicines
Dr. Mariana Castells, M.D., Ph.D — Director, Mastocytosis Center, Brigham and Women's Hospital
CREDITS
Co-hosted by Alex Kesin and Matthew Pech
Written, edited, and produced by Alex Kesin
Music: “Food” by nerowski
* Special thanks to the team at NFX for the use of their recording studio.
* This episode is presented by JLL. Featuring Grant Dettmer on biotech real estate strategy.
Sources
1. Books and case studies
Vasella, Daniel, with Robert Slater. Magic Cancer Bullet: How a Tiny Orange Pill Is Rewriting Medical History. HarperBusiness, New York, 2003. ISBN 9780060010300 · OCLC 50859163.
Hamermesh, Richard G., Kathy Giusti, and Susie L. Ma. "Breakthroughs at Blueprint Medicines." Harvard Business School Case 820-001, June 29, 2020.
Levin, Mark. "Mastering the Value Chain: An Interview with Mark Levin of Millennium Pharmaceuticals." Harvard Business Review, June 2001.
2. SEC filings
Blueprint Medicines (CIK 1597264)
Form S-1, March 23, 2015.
Stockholders Agreement (Ex. 4.5), November 7, 2014.
Investors' Rights Agreement (Ex. 4.4), November 7, 2014.
Schedule 14D-9, June 17, 2025.
Schedule 14D-9 Amendment No. 1, July 10, 2025.
Schedule 14D-9 Amendment No. 3, July 18, 2025.
Form 8-K — Roche immunokinase collaboration press release, March 18, 2016.
Form 8-K — VOYAGER Phase 3 topline, April 28, 2020.
Form 8-K — Roche pralsetinib collaboration press release, July 14, 2020.
Roche Collaboration Agreement (Ex. 10.1 to Q2 2020 10-Q).
Form 8-K — Royalty Pharma + Sixth Street financing, June 30, 2022.
Form 10-K, FY2022.
Form 8-K — Roche termination of Gavreto collaboration, February 23, 2023.
Form 8-K — EGFR program discontinuation, January 8, 2024.
Form 8-K — Gavreto handoff to Rigel, February 22, 2024.
Form 8-K — BLU-222 deprioritization, January 13, 2025.
CORRESP — response to SEC accounting comments, 2021.
DEF 14A, 2018.
DEF 14A, 2019.
DEF 14A, 2021.
DEF 14A, June 18, 2025.
Sanofi
Schedule TO-T (Offer to Purchase), June 17, 2025.
Schedule TO-C — Hudson deal-call transcript, June 3, 2025.
Schedule TO-T/A, July 17, 2025.
Form 6-K, June 2, 2025.
Keytruda: How Merck's Pembrolizumab Became the Best-Selling Cancer Drug of All Time05/14/2026 | 2h 7 mins.Keytruda is Merck's $31 billion a year PD-1 inhibitor and the best-selling cancer drug of all time. In Episode 3 of Approved, Alex Kesin and Matthew Pech trace the development of pembrolizumab , featuring interviews the scientists who drove the program forward : co-inventors Gregory Carven and Michel Streuli, and former Merck oncology CMO Roy Baynes.
Topics include preclinical PD1 / CTLA-4 checkpoint biology that brought industry attention to the target (Jim Allison's CTLA-4 work and Tasuku Honjo's PD-1 discovery); how pembro started as a failed rheumatoid arthritis antibody program at a Dutch subsidiary of a paint company; the two mega-mergers that nearly killed the program; the biomarker enrichment trial design behind KEYNOTE-024 that let Merck break BMS's lead in lung cancer; the 41-patient Johns Hopkins MSI-H trial behind the first tissue-agnostic FDA approval, and the Jimmy Carter melanoma case that brought pembrolizumab to the public conscious. The episode closes on what comes next for Merck: the 2028 patent cliff, the Keytruda QLEX subcutaneous launch, and efforts to find the next blockbuster checkpoint inhibitor, including Summit/Akeso's PD-1 / VEGF bispecific ivonescimab.
This episode is presented by JLL. Featuring Grant Dettmer on biotech real estate strategy.
CHAPTERS
00:00:00 — Introduction: The Best-Selling Cancer Drug of All Time
00:02:15 — Part One — A Century of Failed Cancer Immunotherapy
00:04:17 — T Cells, CD28, and the Two-Signal Model of Immune Activation
00:06:25 — Jim Allison's CTLA-4 Discovery and the Path to Yervoy
00:12:03 — Tasuku Honjo Discovers PD-1: A Better Brake on T Cells
00:14:26 — Lieping Chen and the PD-L1 Tumor Evasion Hypothesis
00:16:26 — Part Two — Organon: The Dutch Paint-Company Subsidiary Behind Keytruda
00:19:48 — How Michel Streuli Caught the Solid-Phase Screening Artifact
00:22:09 — The Accidental Antagonist: From Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug to Cancer Drug
00:26:34 — Sponsor: Grant Detmer (JLL) on Biotech Real Estate Strategy
00:30:01 — Russian Nesting-Doll M&A: Schering-Plough Acquires Organon (2007)
00:31:43 — The $41 Billion Merck–Schering-Plough Mega-Merger of 2009
00:34:58 — Corporate Guerrilla Warfare: Four Scrappy Stunts That Saved Pembrolizumab
00:39:32 — BioNovion's Spite-Company Bid to Buy Pembro Back
00:42:10 — BMS at ASCO 2010: The Data Print That Revived Merck's PD-1 Program
00:45:55 — Part Three — Roger Perlmutter Joins a Bleeding Merck (April 2013)
00:50:48 — "Let Me Manage the Tigers": Ken Frazier Backs the All-In Bet on Pembrolizumab
00:55:22 — Breakthrough Therapy Designation and Eric Rubin's Adaptive Trial Design
00:58:25 — Keytruda's 2014 FDA Approval Erases BMS's Four-Year Lead
01:00:24 — The Lung Cancer Battlefield and the PD-L1 Biomarker Bet
01:02:19 — BMS vs. Merck: All-Comers vs. Biomarker-Enriched Trial Strategy
01:08:18 — KEYNOTE-024 vs. CheckMate-026: The Trial That Decided the Category
01:12:03 — Luis Diaz, MSI-H, and the Failed BMS Trial That Made Keytruda Tissue-Agnostic
01:17:18 — KEYNOTE-189: Perlmutter's Bet on Combining Keytruda with Chemotherapy
01:19:21 — Merck's Clinical Development Playbook: Basket Trials, Backwards March, External Collabs
01:25:29 — Part Four — The IO Graveyard: TIGIT, CD47, IDO1, LAG-3 and Tens of Billions Incinerated
01:30:23 — Why PD-1 Was the Only Checkpoint That Worked (Lieping Chen Revisited)
01:33:32 — Part Five — Inside the Best-Selling Drug of All Time
01:37:03 — "Build a Wall, High and Wide": Merck’s Commercial Strategy for Keytruda
01:43:44 — Part Six — The Patent Cliff and Loss of Exclusivity in Pharma
01:45:35 — Keytruda QLEX (Subcutaneous) and the Lifecycle Management Playbook
01:50:23 — PD-1/VEGF Bispecifics: Ivonescimab, Summit Therapeutics, and the Next Threat
01:55:31 — The Scorecard: Patient, Academic, and Financial Impact
02:01:19 — Who Actually Profited: Merck vs. Organon vs. the Scientists Who Built the Drug
02:05:54 — Epilogue: The Jimmy Carter Drug
Sources
Last updated: May 2026
Essential reading
Shaywitz, David. "The Startling History Behind Merck's New Cancer Blockbuster." Forbes, Jul 26, 2017. The definitive Organon-era origin story.
Loftus, Peter. "Why Merck Is Betting Big on One Cancer Drug." WSJ, Apr 15, 2018. Source for Perlmutter's "whatever other projects you're working on, you can stop now."
Lowe, Derek. "The Keytruda Story." In the Pipeline.
Graeber, Charles. The Breakthrough. Twelve, 2018.
Primary interviews
Greg Carven, Michel Streuli, Roy Baynes — Approved podcast interviews (2026). Quotes attributed to these speakers come from these conversations unless otherwise noted.
Foundational science
Stutman. "Tumor development in athymic-nude mice." Science (1974). The flawed experiment that killed tumor immunology for two decades.
Shankaran et al. "IFNγ and lymphocytes prevent primary tumour development." Nature (2001). Schreiber's cancer immunoediting paper.
Leach, Krummel & Allison. "Antitumor immunity by CTLA-4 blockade." Science (1996). Allison's '100-to-zero' experiment.
Ishida, Agata, Shibahara & Honjo. "Induced expression of PD-1." EMBO J (1992). Honjo discovers PD-1.
Dong, Strome et al. "B7-H1 promotes T-cell apoptosis." Nat Med (2002). Lieping Chen's PD-L1 immune-evasion paper.
Pivotal trials
Topalian et al. "Anti-PD-1 ...
- Listen on Spotify
Listen on Apple Podcasts
Listen on YouTube
TABLE OF CONTENTS
(00:00:00) - Introduction
(00:01:19) - Hayflick Limit
(00:08:30) - Michael West & Founding of Geron
(00:15:16) - Early Science & IP Strategy
(00:27:25) - Cloning the Telomerase Gene
(00:29:30) - Embryonic Stem Cells & Political Context
(00:44:21) - Okarma, West’s Departure & Corporate Turmoil
(01:05:08) - Spinal Cord Injury Trial
(01:30:45) - Pivot to Blood Cancer
(01:43:08) - Clinical & Commercial Drama
(02:01:45) - Legacy & Lessons
CREDITS
Co-hosted by Alex Kesin and Matthew Pech
Written, edited, and produced by Alex Kesin
Music: “Food” by nerowski
* Special thanks to the team at NFX for the use of their recording studio.
SOURCES
Last updated: March 2026
I. BOOKS
Hall, Stephen S. Merchants of Immortality: Chasing the Dream of Human Life Extension. Houghton Mifflin, 2003.
Williams, Tory. Inevitable Collision: The Inspiring Story That Brought Stem Cell Research to Conservative America.Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., 2014.
II. KEY SCIENTIFIC PUBLICATIONS
Hayflick, L. & Moorhead, P.S. “The serial cultivation of human diploid cell strains.” Experimental Cell Research 25 (1961): 585–621.
Kim, N.W. et al. “Specific association of human telomerase activity with immortal cells and cancer.” Science 266, no. 5193 (1994): 2011–2015.
Feng, J. et al. “The RNA component of human telomerase.” Science 269, no. 5228 (1995): 1236–1241.
Nakamura, T.M. et al. “Telomerase catalytic subunit homologs from fission yeast and human.” Science 277, no. 5328 (1997): 955–959.
Meyerson, M. et al. “hEST2, the putative human telomerase catalytic subunit gene, is up-regulated in tumor cells and during immortalization.” Cell 90, no. 4 (1997): 785–795.
Bodnar, A.G. et al. “Extension of life-span by introduction of telomerase into normal human cells.” Science 279, no. 5349 (1998): 349–352.
Thomson, J.A. et al. “Embryonic stem cell lines derived from human blastocysts.” Science 282, no. 5391 (1998): 1145–1147.
Asai, A. et al. “A novel telomerase template antagonist (GRN163) as a potential anticancer agent.” Cancer Research 63, no. 14 (2003): 3931–3939.
Herbert, B-S et al. “Effect of the lipid modification of GRN163.” Nature: Oncogene 24 (2005): 5765–5772.
Baerlochr, G. et al. “A pilot study of the telomerase inhibitor imetelstat for myelofibrosis.” New England Journal of Medicine 373 (2015): 908–919.
Platzbecker, U. et al. “Imetelstat in patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes who have relapsed or are refractory to erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (IMerge).” The Lancet (2024).
Lennox, A.L et al. “Imetelstat, a novel, first-in-class telomerase inhibitor: Mechanism of action, clinical, and translational science.” Clinical and Translational Science 17, no. 11 (2024).
Scott, C. & Magnus, D. “Wrongful Termination: Lessons From the Geron Clinical Trial” Stem Cell Reports 3, no. 5 (2014): 721–723.
III. REGULATORY & CLINICAL
Prescribing Information (Label) U.S. Food and Drug Administration. “RYTELO (imetelstat) for injection: Highlights of Prescribing Information.” NDA 217779. June 2024.
NDA Approval Letter U.S. Food and Drug Administration. “NDA Approval Letter: RYTELO (imetelstat) for injection.” NDA 217779. June 6, 2024.
Multi-Discipline Review & Evaluation U.S. Food and Drug Administration. “NDA Multi-Disciplinary Review and Evaluation: RYTELO (imetelstat).” NDA 217779Orig1s000. 2024.
ODAC Briefing Document U.S. Food and Drug Administration. “FDA Briefing Document: Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee Meeting, NDA 217779, Imetelstat.” March 14, 2024.
REMS/Risk Assessment Review U.S. Food and Drug Administration. “Risk Assessment and Risk Mitigation Review: RYTELO (imetelstat).” NDA 217779Orig1s000. 2024.
Kim, N. et al. “US Food and Drug Administration Approval Summary: Imetelstat for Selected Patients With Low- to Intermediate-1 Risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes With Transfusion-Dependent Anemia.” The Oncologist (2025). PMID: 41135032.
FDA. “FDA Approves Imetelstat for Low- to Intermediate-1-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes with Transfusion-Dependent Anemia.” June 2024.
ICER. “Evidence Report: Treatment for Anemia in Myelodysplastic Syndrome.” August 2024.
ICER. Press Release on Imetelstat Evidence Assessment.
ClinicalTrials.gov. GRNOPC1 Phase I Trial. NCT01217008.
Myelodysplastic Syndrome Epidemiology. PMC4553145.
MDS Risk and AML Progression. Blood (2023).
IV. CORPORATE FILINGS & PRESENTATIONS
- Listen on Spotify
Listen on Apple Podcasts
Listen on YouTube
TABLE OF CONTENTS
(00:00:00) - Introduction
(00:04:40) - $50 of Dried Lizard Venom
(00:29:17) - Fax of Death
(00:43:04) - Sleeping Beauty Awakens
(00:52:07) - Carl Icahn Sends a Letter
(01:09:19) - Endgame
(01:13:40) - Postmortem & Playbook
CREDITS
Co-hosted by Alex Kesin and Matthew Pech
Written, edited, and produced by Alex Kesin
Music: “Food” by nerowski
* Special thanks to the team at NFX for the use of their recording studio.
SOURCES
Last updated: January 2026
I. PRIMARY DOCUMENTS
FDA Regulatory Documents
Symlin (pramlintide acetate) - NDA 21-332
* Approval Letter & Package (March 16, 2005)
* Medical Review
* Statistical Review
* Clinical Pharmacology & Biopharmaceutics Review
* Administrative Documents & Correspondence
Byetta (exenatide) - NDA 21-773
* Approval Letter & Package (April 28, 2005)
* Medical Review
* Statistical Review
* Clinical Pharmacology & Biopharmaceutics Review
* Administrative Documents & Correspondence
Bydureon (exenatide ER) - NDA 22-200
* Approval Letter (January 27, 2012)
* Other Action Letters (Complete Response)
* Summary Review
* REMS
* Administrative Correspondence
SEC Filings & Financial Documents
* Amylin 2005 Results Press Release (Ex-99.1, 8-K)
* Amylin 2007 Results Press Release (Ex-99.1)
* Amylin 2011 Form 10-K (Net Product Sales)
* Carl Icahn SEC Filing (Schedule 13D)
Proxy Fight & Legal Documents
* Carl Icahn Letter to Amylin (April 15, 2009)
* Amylin Response to Icahn (April 20, 2009)
* Police Fund v. Bradbury (Amylin) Trial (May 4, 2009)
* Lilly Litigation Ruling (May 25, 2011)
II. ORAL HISTORY & INTERVIEWS
* Howard Greene Oral History (UCSD Library, October 8, 2008) - Primary source for Hybritech founding, Ted Greene’s background, and early Amylin history
III. NEWS & TRADE PRESS
2000
* “The Rumsfeld Resume” - CBS News (December 28, 2000) - Donald Rumsfeld’s board tenure at Amylin (1991-1996)
* “Roller Coasting” - Forbes (July 24, 2000) - Joe Cook narrative, J&J partnership collapse
2005
* “Investing for a Profit and a Daughter’s Health” - NYT (March 19, 2005) - Allen Andersson investment story, “tablecloth deal”
2006
* “Diabetics see hope (and weight loss) in new drug” - NYT (March 2, 2006) - “Lizzie” nickname, patient testimonials
* “4 Diabetes Drugs Are Seen Raising Hope and Profit” - NYT (June 22, 2006) - Manufacturing shortage, 400,000+ patients
* “Don’t kill off life-saving drugs” - Heritage Foundation (August 15, 2006) - Policy perspective on Byetta’s potential impact
* “Byetta Craze Is First Salvo in Promising New Line of Drugs” - diaTribe - ADA conference chaos, “one man cried”
2007
* Dr. John Eng Profile - Diabetes In Control (September 18, 2007) - Eng’s discovery story, patent struggles, Amylin vs. Lilly negotiations
2008
* Xenome/Amylin Partnership - BioSpace (February 5, 2008) - Venom peptide library partnership
2009
* Eastbourne Capital Sells Stake - San Diego Union-Tribune (October 10, 2009) - End of Eastbourne activist campaign
* Survey: Additional Diabetes Dru...
More Business podcasts
- Coffeez with Joe ShalabyBusiness, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Management
- Bred To Lead | With Dr. Jake Tayler JacobsBusiness, Education, Self-Improvement
- Unblinded with Sean CallagyBusiness, Education, News, Sports, Sports News
- The Ramsey ShowBusiness, Education, Investing, Self-Improvement
- Habits and HustleBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- The Level Up Podcast w/ Paul AlexBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
- The Learning Leader Show With Ryan HawkBusiness, Careers, Management
- The Diary Of A CEO with Steven BartlettBusiness, Education, Society & Culture
- Proven PodcastBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- Young and Profiting with Hala Taha (Entrepreneurship, Sales, Marketing)Business, Entrepreneurship
Trending Business podcasts
- Life Wide Open with CboysTVBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Leisure
- CNBC's "Fast Money"Business, Investing, News
- Mad Money w/ Jim CramerBusiness, Investing, News
- Thoughts on the MarketBusiness, Investing
- The Retirement and IRA ShowBusiness, Investing
- Halftime ReportBusiness, Business News, Investing, News
- Invest Like the Best with Patrick O'ShaughnessyBusiness, Investing, Technology
- HBR IdeaCastBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Management, Marketing
- Masters in BusinessBusiness, Investing
- Money For Couples with Ramit SethiBusiness, Investing, Relationships, Society & Culture
- Schwab Market Update AudioBusiness, Business News, Investing, News
- Financial FeministBusiness, Education, Tutorials
- The Long ViewBusiness, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Investing
- Marketplace All-in-OneBusiness, News
- Money Moves with Jill SchlesingerBusiness, Business News, Education, Investing, News, Self-Improvement
- BiggerPockets Money PodcastBusiness, Education, Investing
- The Game with Alex HormoziBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Tutorials
- Startups DecodedBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Investing, Management
- PersonalBranding.com With Dillon KivoBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Marketing
- Aspire with Emma GredeBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Society & Culture
- James Reed: all about businessBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Management
- My First MillionBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- Making BIG ShiftsBusiness, Entrepreneurship
About Approved
Life sciences, under the hood. Deep dives into the patent filings, regulatory gauntlets, and capital-risks that shape the business of biology.Podcast website
Listen to Approved, Coffeez with Joe Shalaby and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Approved
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.