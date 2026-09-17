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Anything Better?

All Things Comedy
Comedy
Anything Better?
Latest episode

205 episodes

  • Anything Better?

    Wood Panel - Week 2 NFL Picks

    09/17/2026 | 45 mins.
    Bill and Paul make their picks for NFL Week 2, as well as discuss the beauty of old American stores.
    MERCH: https://silkshop-screen-printing-701ba8.printavo.com/merch/anythingbetterpodcastmerch
  • Anything Better?

    Take the Stairs - Week 1 NFL Picks

    09/09/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    Welcome back!! We're here talking about elevator violence, Bruce Springsteen slander and oh yeah, some Week 1 picks.
    MERCH: https://silkshop-screen-printing-701ba8.printavo.com/merch/anythingbetterpodcastmerch
  • Anything Better?

    The Last Bark | Super Bowl

    02/06/2026 | 39 mins.
    The Super Bowl is here! Bill and Paul make their picks and wrap up the season.
    *First Bet Offer $1500* 1. Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app on iOS or Android, or visit betmgm.com. Use the promo code BURR 2. Sign up and deposit at least ten dollars ($10.00) into your BetMGM Sportsbook account. 3. Place your first wager and receive up to $1,500 back in Bonus Bets if the bet loses. 4. If the bet does lose, your Bonus Bets will be available once your initial wager is settled.
    *First Touchdown* Place a pre-game, straight First Touchdown Scorer bet in any NFL game. If your player scores the first touchdown in the game, win your wager as normal. If your player scores the second touchdown in the game, you’ll get your stake back in cash. (Only straight bets apply to Second Chance. Any wager using a bonus bet, bonus or other reward token is ineligible for the campaign.)
    Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US). Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). First Bet Offer for new customers only. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. 21+ only. US promotional offers not available in New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.
  • Anything Better?

    Hair Systems | NFL Championships

    01/23/2026 | 34 mins.
    Only three games left! Bill and Paul go into Championship weekend having gone 3-4 a piece during the divisional games.
    *First Bet Offer $1500* 1. Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app on iOS or Android, or visit betmgm.com. Use the promo code BURR 2. Sign up and deposit at least ten dollars ($10.00) into your BetMGM Sportsbook account. 3. Place your first wager and receive up to $1,500 back in Bonus Bets if the bet loses. 4. If the bet does lose, your Bonus Bets will be available once your initial wager is settled.
    *First Touchdown* Place a pre-game, straight First Touchdown Scorer bet in any NFL game. If your player scores the first touchdown in the game, win your wager as normal. If your player scores the second touchdown in the game, you’ll get your stake back in cash. (Only straight bets apply to Second Chance. Any wager using a bonus bet, bonus or other reward token is ineligible for the campaign.)
    Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US). Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). First Bet Offer for new customers only. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. 21+ only. US promotional offers not available in New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.
  • Anything Better?

    Houston False Flags | Divisional Playoffs

    01/15/2026 | 33 mins.
    Bill and Paul both went 5-1 on Wild Card Weekend. They talk about this week's Divisional Rounds, and more appropriately named teams.
    *First Bet Offer $1500* 1. Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app on iOS or Android, or visit betmgm.com. Use the promo code BURR 2. Sign up and deposit at least ten dollars ($10.00) into your BetMGM Sportsbook account. 3. Place your first wager and receive up to $1,500 back in Bonus Bets if the bet loses. 4. If the bet does lose, your Bonus Bets will be available once your initial wager is settled.
    *First Touchdown* Place a pre-game, straight First Touchdown Scorer bet in any NFL game. If your player scores the first touchdown in the game, win your wager as normal. If your player scores the second touchdown in the game, you’ll get your stake back in cash. (Only straight bets apply to Second Chance. Any wager using a bonus bet, bonus or other reward token is ineligible for the campaign.)
    Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US). Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). First Bet Offer for new customers only. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. 21+ only. US promotional offers not available in New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.
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