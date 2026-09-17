Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
205 episodes
- The Super Bowl is here! Bill and Paul make their picks and wrap up the season.
*First Bet Offer $1500* 1. Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app on iOS or Android, or visit betmgm.com. Use the promo code BURR 2. Sign up and deposit at least ten dollars ($10.00) into your BetMGM Sportsbook account. 3. Place your first wager and receive up to $1,500 back in Bonus Bets if the bet loses. 4. If the bet does lose, your Bonus Bets will be available once your initial wager is settled.
*First Touchdown* Place a pre-game, straight First Touchdown Scorer bet in any NFL game. If your player scores the first touchdown in the game, win your wager as normal. If your player scores the second touchdown in the game, you’ll get your stake back in cash. (Only straight bets apply to Second Chance. Any wager using a bonus bet, bonus or other reward token is ineligible for the campaign.)
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US). Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). First Bet Offer for new customers only. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. 21+ only. US promotional offers not available in New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.
- Only three games left! Bill and Paul go into Championship weekend having gone 3-4 a piece during the divisional games.
*First Bet Offer $1500* 1. Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app on iOS or Android, or visit betmgm.com. Use the promo code BURR 2. Sign up and deposit at least ten dollars ($10.00) into your BetMGM Sportsbook account. 3. Place your first wager and receive up to $1,500 back in Bonus Bets if the bet loses. 4. If the bet does lose, your Bonus Bets will be available once your initial wager is settled.
*First Touchdown* Place a pre-game, straight First Touchdown Scorer bet in any NFL game. If your player scores the first touchdown in the game, win your wager as normal. If your player scores the second touchdown in the game, you’ll get your stake back in cash. (Only straight bets apply to Second Chance. Any wager using a bonus bet, bonus or other reward token is ineligible for the campaign.)
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US). Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). First Bet Offer for new customers only. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. 21+ only. US promotional offers not available in New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.
- Bill and Paul both went 5-1 on Wild Card Weekend. They talk about this week's Divisional Rounds, and more appropriately named teams.
*First Bet Offer $1500* 1. Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app on iOS or Android, or visit betmgm.com. Use the promo code BURR 2. Sign up and deposit at least ten dollars ($10.00) into your BetMGM Sportsbook account. 3. Place your first wager and receive up to $1,500 back in Bonus Bets if the bet loses. 4. If the bet does lose, your Bonus Bets will be available once your initial wager is settled.
*First Touchdown* Place a pre-game, straight First Touchdown Scorer bet in any NFL game. If your player scores the first touchdown in the game, win your wager as normal. If your player scores the second touchdown in the game, you’ll get your stake back in cash. (Only straight bets apply to Second Chance. Any wager using a bonus bet, bonus or other reward token is ineligible for the campaign.)
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US). Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). First Bet Offer for new customers only. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. 21+ only. US promotional offers not available in New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.
More Comedy podcasts
- Good Hang with Amy PoehlerComedy
- The Joe Rogan ExperienceComedy
- Two Hot TakesComedy, Education, Society & Culture
- This Past Weekend w/ Theo VonComedy
- Conan O’Brien Needs A FriendComedy
- Armchair Expert with Dax ShepardComedy, Music, TV & Film
- The Weekly Show with Jon StewartComedy, News, News Commentary
- Matt and Shane's Secret PodcastComedy, Comedy Interviews, Society & Culture
- The ToastComedy, TV & Film
- SmartLessComedy, Education, Society & Culture
Trending Comedy podcasts
- DoughboysArts, Comedy, Food
- The ReadComedy
- Whiskey Ginger with Andrew SantinoComedy
- Dear ChelseaComedy, Education, Self-Improvement
- Who’s the Asshole? with KatyaComedy, Comedy Interviews
- Monday Morning PodcastComedy
- Legion of Skanks PodcastComedy
- The Kirk Minihane ShowComedy
- Wine & CrimeComedy, True Crime
- Bob & SheriComedy, Comedy Interviews, Improv
- Club Random with Bill MaherComedy, Film Interviews, TV & Film
- VIEWS with David Dobrik & Jason NashComedy, Society & Culture
- I Never Liked YouComedy
- SinisterhoodComedy, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Some More NewsComedy, News, Society & Culture
- After Party with Emily JashinskyComedy, News, Society & Culture
- No Such Thing As A FishComedy, History, Improv, Nature, Science
- Trillbilly Worker's PartyComedy
- Not Another D&D PodcastComedy, Comedy Fiction, Fiction, Games, Improv, Leisure
- I Said No Gifts! A comedy interview podcast with Bridger WinegarComedy, Comedy Interviews
- The Rizzuto Show | Daily Comedy PodcastComedy, News, Society & Culture
- Just TrishComedy, Comedy Interviews, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Society & Culture
- The Bald Brothers PodcastComedy, Comedy Interviews, Improv, Stand-Up Comedy
- BertcastArts, Comedy, Performing Arts
- How Did This Get Made?Comedy, Film Reviews, TV & Film
About Anything Better?
Is there anything better?Podcast website
Listen to Anything Better?, Good Hang with Amy Poehler and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Anything Better?
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Anything Better?: Podcasts in Family