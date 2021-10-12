Hosted by self-made multi-millionaire, soulful business guru, and money making queen, Amanda Frances, “And She Rises” is a podcast for the woman who desires the... More
S3 Ep:01 Stop the Lies: 3 Real Truths About Manifestation
So here's the deal. The universe - God - doesn't have conditions upon us for what is required to manifest and to receive what we want to co-create for our lives. We hear Amanda say this all the live long day, every day… ==> There are no ultimate things we must do to receive. There are no boxes to check or levels of achievement we must pass in order to be eligible to receive. We are ‘eligible’ to receive because we are worthy. We are worthy because we just are. It’s our birthright… we are born worthy. There is no holy grail of worthiness. That may sound cliche or just too simple but it’s important that you understand and deeply integrate this truth within your core… regardless of what you might hear from the many people on the interwebs claiming to have the ‘secrets’ to manifestation. But there are also things that we can do to help us to know - to reinforce our belief - that we can receive. The four principles Amanda shares today are: 1) Know you're worthy. 2) Bring meaning behind the thing you desire. 3) Believe it's possible. 4) Gratitude She gives us an in-depth explanation of each principle so you can build your own strong foundation for manifestation. People say such crazy nonsense when it comes to how to spiritually co-create our lives. In today’s episode Amanda Frances breaks down the *truth* of manifestation. What is required? What isn’t? In a world that will give you so much conflicting information, we need a reliable foundation. The five steps will simplify and clarify everything. These withstand the test of all time and all circumstances. Also, it’s time to jump on the MMM waitlist. Something unexpected may be coming: https://amandafrances.com/money-waitlist
5/2/2023
17:02
S2 Ep:04 Making a Million Dollars Mean Nothing
Today's episode is a seven minute clip of a module recently added to Money Mentality Makeover. I have been creating content for MMM for over seven, adding to the course regularly -- making this program unlike any other. From the foundation of healing your relationship with money to quantum attraction and wealth building principles... this program grows with people. As I have learned, grown and elevated my own experience and relationship with my finances, I have added to this program. It is full of information, insights, wisdom, and incredible energy. As always, alumni get all updates + new content for life. (Enroll once, and get all updates automatically.) So, while I was filming this new module, which is on wealth building practices, from the perspective of a self-made multi-millionaire, someone asked... “What does a million dollars feel like?” I love this question. So so so much. Because it speaks to this: If you can know what something feels like, if you can see and imagine it for yourself, if you can live and act as though it is possible for you, and move toward it more and more... You can create it. It also speaks to this, numbers are just numbers. And that amount of money is something we have collectively decided is... a lot and is hard to generate. Or nearly impossible. Or something that just doesn't happen for someone like... us. In today's episode I riff on this: It's a lot of money. And it's also nothing. And it's time we normalize woman like us making and having it. Let's go... You are worthy of the life you desire. You are worthy of the money you desire. You are worthy. Act accordingly. Let me know what you think in the comments below. Watch it on Youtube: https://youtu.be/5pfpu2C_biQ To massive abundance, endless opportunity, more money than you know what to do with. And to creating the life you desire and deserve. I love you!
8/30/2022
7:36
S2 Ep 03: God is Bigger Than the Church
Listen: God is bigger. He is bigger than any religious building. He is bigger than man’s interpretation of him. He is bigger than the person on the stage telling you to think of god in a certain — often fear based — way. I don’t have a problem with the church — I have a problem the leaders of church’s speaking to us in such a way that we don’t get to know God for ourselves. Our own, growing, evolving relationship with God — a relationship of *our own* understanding — must begin to outweigh the dogma and f*ed up doctrine that many churches have tried to fill our heads with. The church is not God. God is not a man on a stage. God is… God.
4/11/2022
4:04
S2 Ep 02: Why I Don’t Do NYE Resolutions
There is nothing wrong with a New Year’s resolution, but in my life they have become unnecessary. In truth, every moment of every day is a good moment to begin again and decide who you want to be + where you want to go + what is and isn’t working for you + what you would like to change. We must remember that ANYTHING is possible and EVERYTHING is available and design our lives all year long. Things can always be re shaped, re organized, recreated and improved as you decide so. Your job: Believe.
1/4/2022
31:49
S2 Ep01: Self-Published! Becoming an Author with Cara Alwill and Amanda Frances.
Cara and Amanda pull back the curtain on the publishing industry and dismantle the biggest lies that stand in the way of so many people writing their dream books. Hear about their journeys of being authors and what it was like to self publish. Self Published is now enrolling! Details + payment options + join us: http://amandafrances.com/self-published
Hosted by self-made multi-millionaire, soulful business guru, and money making queen, Amanda Frances, “And She Rises” is a podcast for the woman who desires the income, impact, intimacy, and influence she was born for. Through practical advice, spiritual solutions and energetic principals, Amanda helps women to achieve their wildest dreams in business, life and love. This is a must listen for the woman who refuses to hold back, shrink down, or play small any longer.