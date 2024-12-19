American Academy of Emergency Medicine

EUS Unmute Your Probe Season 4: Medicolegal POCUS Pitfalls
Dr. Melissa Myers is joined by Dr. Zach Boivin to discuss the medico-legal aspects of POCUS, including handheld machines, billing, and legal responsibility for incidental findings, in the latest Unmute Your Probe episode.
--------
31:05
Social EM: Part I: Bridging Language Gaps: Enhancing Care for Limited English Proficiency Patients in the Emergency Department
Presented by the AAEM Social EM & Population Health Committee, in collaboration with JEDI-AAEM and the Latino Health and Education committee of AAEM
Learn about the barriers that patients who have limited English proficiency (LEP) face in the ER through the latest episode of the AAEM Social EM Grassroot Highlight Series. As an EM physician, it is important to understand the cultural implications, laws, and hospital policies when caring for these patients. Dr. Cisneros and Cecilia join Dr. Vaughn to provide this vital information in an attempt to decrease medical errors and improve patient care satisfaction and outcomes.
--------
21:59
WiEM Women's Wisdom: Jane Wieler, DO FAAEM
Dr. Wieler joins Dr. Calhoun to discuss the happy accident that led her to community practice. You will learn how Dr. Wieler felt comfortable in a single coverage ED right out of residency, what she wishes she would have known, and the impact of forming a strong support system.
--------
16:56
Social EM: Opiate Response Programming out of an Urban Emergency Department in New Orleans
Dr. Bridgette Egan joins Dr. Jordan Vaughn to provide an overview of various opiate harm reduction programming that can be initiated from EDs. Through community partnerships, this has been increasingly impactful for patient care in New Orleans.
--------
16:41
WiEM Women's Wisdom: Gita Pensa, MD FAAEM
Dr. Pensa joins Drs. Estes and Calhoun to discuss her journey in EM, including how she overcame burnout and litigation stress. Learn the impact this isolation cycle plays on daily life in the ED and how she prevailed.
The American Academy of Emergency Medicine's visions is that a physician's primary duty is to the patient. The integrity of this doctor-patient relationship requires that emergency physicians control their own practices free of outside interference.
AAEM aspires to a future in which all patients have access to board certified emergency physicians.
Learn more about AAEM at aaem.org. Contact us at [email protected] or 800-884-2236.