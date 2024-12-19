American Academy of Emergency Medicine

Social EM: Part I: Bridging Language Gaps: Enhancing Care for Limited English Proficiency Patients in the Emergency Department

Presented by the AAEM Social EM & Population Health Committee, in collaboration with JEDI-AAEM and the Latino Health and Education committee of AAEM Learn about the barriers that patients who have limited English proficiency (LEP) face in the ER through the latest episode of the AAEM Social EM Grassroot Highlight Series. As an EM physician, it is important to understand the cultural implications, laws, and hospital policies when caring for these patients. Dr. Cisneros and Cecilia join Dr. Vaughn to provide this vital information in an attempt to decrease medical errors and improve patient care satisfaction and outcomes.