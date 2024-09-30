Built on a foundation of historical relevance and structured by a kind of dream logic, THE PASSAGE is an immersive, psychological, 3D audio experience that invites listeners to explore the collective American psyche from the perspective of its most legendary souls. This is an ongoing audio series penned by a brilliant and diverse pool of writers and performed by an unforgettable cast of character actors. Each week THE PASSAGE takes us on a ride into the land of the dead, traveling with the Ferryman as he collects the recently disembodied and delivers them to the hereafter. Each week we meet another illustrious American spirit and listen as they tell their extraordinary and often terrifying tale in an attempt to influence the Ferryman’s final destination— be it a comfortable place of eternal light, a haunted purgatory of regret, or one of the nine rings of hell. Listen here or on the iHeartRadio app. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
3:38
Bonus Episode
In this post-season bonus, Executive Producer Noel Brown speaks with cast members and creators of Aftershock to get a behind-the-scenes look at crafting the world of the podcast. Featuring Sarah Wayne Callies, Tati Gabrielle, Janel Parrish, and Kelly Hu
1:11:06
Quarantine
Cassie seeks absolution. New arrivals to the island change everything. For more information, find us on the web at www.aftershockpodcast.com To get in touch, email us at [email protected] Instagram: #aftershockpodcast Twitter: #aftershockpodcast
31:04
Viral
Dover copes with a new infection. Cassie begs for a Hail Mary as McKayla considers extreme measures. Lei learns about the origins of the virus. For more information, find us on the web at www.aftershockpodcast.com To get in touch, email us at [email protected] Instagram: #aftershockpodcast Twitter: #aftershockpodcast
30:43
Pa'ina
Auntie and Julian try to reconcile the factions on the island. Emerich takes an unexpected trip. For more information, find us on the web at www.aftershockpodcast.com To get in touch, email us at [email protected] Instagram: #aftershockpodcast Twitter: #aftershockpodcast
Aftershock is a fast-paced thriller about a massive earthquake that destroys the West Coast, causing a mysterious island to rise up from the Pacific - with Sarah Wayne Callies (The Walking Dead), David Harbour (Stranger Things), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead), and Tati Gabrielle (The 100).