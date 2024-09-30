Introducing: The Passage

Built on a foundation of historical relevance and structured by a kind of dream logic, THE PASSAGE is an immersive, psychological, 3D audio experience that invites listeners to explore the collective American psyche from the perspective of its most legendary souls. This is an ongoing audio series penned by a brilliant and diverse pool of writers and performed by an unforgettable cast of character actors. Each week THE PASSAGE takes us on a ride into the land of the dead, traveling with the Ferryman as he collects the recently disembodied and delivers them to the hereafter. Each week we meet another illustrious American spirit and listen as they tell their extraordinary and often terrifying tale in an attempt to influence the Ferryman's final destination— be it a comfortable place of eternal light, a haunted purgatory of regret, or one of the nine rings of hell. Listen here or on the iHeartRadio app.