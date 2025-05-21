Fair Housing for All

April is Fair Housing Month, and Shannon and Patrick take us inside NAR’s 360 degree approach to the topic. Fair Housing isn’t just a feel-good phrase—it’s the law. And NAR’s members are an army of Fair Housing advocates leading on this issue in every zip code in America. In this episode, you will get the scoop on new NAR data on the racial homeownership gap, the exciting launch of Fairhaven 2.0, on how NAR advocates for Fair Housing every day, from our communities to the halls of Congress. The REALTOR® code of ethics sets NAR apart, and this primer on Fair Housing will bring you up to speed and make you proud to be a member of NAR.