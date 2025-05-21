This month on the Advocacy Scoop podcast, we’re celebrating one year of delivering real estate policy insights straight from the source. In this special anniversary episode of the NAR podcast, hosts Shannon and Patrick reveal the results of an exclusive new poll commissioned by NAR, focused on key tax reform issues impacting REALTORS®. From the SALT deduction to the mortgage interest deduction (MID), they break down what the data shows and how NAR’s advocacy efforts are using these insights to drive change on Capitol Hill. Plus, get a preview of the upcoming REALTOR® Legislative Meetings in Washington, D.C., where thousands of members will advocate for the profession through bold, effective policy action.
--------
23:46
Fair Housing for All
April is Fair Housing Month, and Shannon and Patrick take us inside NAR’s 360 degree approach to the topic. Fair Housing isn’t just a feel-good phrase—it’s the law. And NAR’s members are an army of Fair Housing advocates leading on this issue in every zip code in America. In this episode, you will get the scoop on new NAR data on the racial homeownership gap, the exciting launch of Fairhaven 2.0, on how NAR advocates for Fair Housing every day, from our communities to the halls of Congress. The REALTOR® code of ethics sets NAR apart, and this primer on Fair Housing will bring you up to speed and make you proud to be a member of NAR.
--------
25:34
Live! from President’s Circle in Orlando
Live from the stage in Orlando, Shannon and Patrick explore the “Magic Kingdom” of advocacy, including the latest on tax reform, the new appointments at HUD, FHFA, Labor, and the CFPB - and what the advocacy team is doing to build relationships with the new members of Congress and the Administration in this new, fast-paced policy making world.
--------
23:13
Live from Advocacy Week! Introducing the 119th Congress
The 119th Congress is officially in session. With 72 new legislators, NAR’s advocacy team is on the case. In this episode, taped live during NAR’s inaugural Advocacy Week conference, Shannon and Patrick discuss why change is the norm in Washington - and why that makes the REALTOR party model all the more important. Regardless of partisan control, REALTOR party relationships ensure NAR has a voice in Congress.
--------
26:42
A Taxing Conversation
New year, new season, and new policy priorities for NAR’s advocacy team. Shannon and Patrick delve into the complicated world of tax reform and how Congress and the administration plan to tackle the expiring Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA). From Opportunity Zone incentives, to the SALT deduction, to protecting 1031 like-kind exchange, they discuss what’s on the table this year and what’s most important for REALTORS(R) and the fight for affordability, availability, and accessibility.
The Advocacy Scoop is the only podcast that takes you inside the advocacy work of the National Association of REALTORS®. The Advocacy Scoop is dedicated to peeling back the curtain on the advocacy operation of the world's largest trade association. The real estate sector makes up nearly 20% of the entire U.S. economy, and NAR's advocacy work is critical for housing affordability and protecting private property rights. Listeners will walk away with a better understanding of how NAR’s advocacy operation works, its many successes, and how the advocacy team is faring on some of NAR’s biggest legislative fights. Shannon and Patrick will also share insights on the 2024 Election, as well as stories you won’t hear anywhere else.