Available Episodes

5 of 10
  • #5 52 Festival de Sitges (parte 2)
      Este es el segundo episodio dedicado a repasar e
    11/12/2019
    1:36:14
  • #4 52 Festival de Sitges (parte 1)
      Volvemos por tercer año consecutivo al festival
    10/14/2019
    1:04:45
  • #3 67 Festival de San Sebastián
    En este episodio me dedico a repasar cómo ha sido
    10/2/2019
    1:45:01
  • #2 Riff-Raff (Ken Loach, 1991)
    Este mes traemos a Zinematk al director británico
    9/20/2019
    2:16:04
  • #now012 Roma
    Este es el episodio Now número 12, donde nos junta
    12/22/2018
    1:17:26

About Zinematk

Station website

