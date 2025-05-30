From New Orleans To Milwaukee, there's plenty of shame to go around. What do the New Orleans jail escape and a Wisconsin judge have in common? You might be surprised.
Unlocking Success: Gordon Graham's "Ten F's" for a Winning Life
Our guest today is a legendary law enforcement leader and innovator. Gordon Graham is a 33 year veteran of one of America's largest police agencies. During his time in uniform, he obtained his law degree and became known throughout the law enforcement community as a leader in risk management and development of training systems. He may be best known as a cofounder of Lexipol, a company designed to standardize policy, procedure and training in public safety operations. On today's episode, he'll share his "Ten F"s" guide to a successful, productive and meaningful life.
Who Cares What The Law Says?
Who Cares What The Law Says? Two double murders may be paroled because a judge feels good about how they've behaved since the commission of the crime. A Wisconsin judge interferes with the law instead of ruling on it.The New York State Attorney General "mistakenly" documents her primary residence as Virginia instead of her home in New York. When we discuss the rule of law, we usually focus on police officers enforcing local, state and federal laws. But what about those officials who prosecute and make rulings on those various laws? I'll break down three examples of such officials who, at the least, believe they can 'massage" the rules to fit their personal beliefs, and at worst, defy the law outright.
From Sheriff to Governor: Sheriff Chad Bianco's Vision for a Safer and Prosperous California
Sheriff Bianco's Bold Blueprint for California: Addressing Crime, Homelessness, and Education.Riverside County, California Sheriff Chad Bianco has been a massive force for positive change within his agency. After three decades of public service in law enforcement, he now has his sights set on bringing that same type of change to the State of California. Sheriff Bianco has announced his candidacy for California Governor. The Sheriff and I discuss his background, principles, and vision for California as its potential next governor. Take a listen and please share this episode with anyone interested in real reform of the disaster known as California state government.Support Sheriff Chad Bianco here - https://biancoforgovernor.com/Support and donate at www.yourleoproject.org/
Governor Josh Shapiro's Massive Security Breach - How Did This Happen?
The massive security breach surrounding the firebombing of Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro"s residence should be a warning to law enforcement agencies throughout the country that systems, training and procedures must be followed. What went wrong at the governor's mansion on April 13th? Marcelo Arrue, a seasoned law enforcement officer, with years of specialized training and experience in personal and site security joins us to offer his insight.
Retired California Highway Patrol Chief Mark Garrett is launching the “Your Leo Nation Podcast” to shine positive light on the law enforcement community and dispel media-driven narratives about this noble profession.