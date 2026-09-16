Win Today: Your Roadmap to Wholeness

You set out to have more faith, not to practice witchcraft, so nothing about your prayer life ever felt like sorcery. You were quoting Scripture the whole time. You learned to declare the promise, stand on the Word, and pray until the breakthrough came. But somewhere in there your prayers quietly stopped being surrender and became leverage; you found the verse that guaranteed the outcome you already wanted and began aiming it at your finances, your marriage, your body, less like a child asking a Father and more like a technician working a system, and you never stopped to ask what He might want to change in you before He changed anything around you. My guest today is Christa Black Singh.

Christa Black Singh spent years at the center of Christian worship, writing songs the church still sings and touring the world's biggest stages, before a search for healing pulled her one degree at a time into manifestation, astrology, tarot, energy work, and finally ayahuasca and plant-medicine ceremonies in Costa Rica, where she lost nearly everything before Jesus brought her home. She came back able to name what most of us cannot see: that the New Age and the prayer meeting are often running the same operating system. In this conversation, we take the cover off all of it: manifestation, Christian witchcraft, the divine feminine, New Thought and the law of attraction, and the self-help gospel that has climbed into too many pulpits under the name of a life-coach Jesus who asks nothing of you and changes nothing in you.

Here is what makes it dangerous. It works. The counterfeit really does deliver the house, the outcome, the feeling, and it sends the invoice later, because a power that gives you what you want has become the source you now answer to. The question this conversation forces is not whether the New Age is real. It is whether you have been trying to run your own life as god and calling it Christianity. Wholeness never comes through control; it comes through surrender, through the fear of the Lord, through daily repentance and a hunger for Jesus Himself rather than what He can get you. So before you decide this one is about someone else, look honestly at your own prayers and ask which of them have been trying to bend God's arm instead of bowing your knee.

Guest Bio

Christa Black Singh is a songwriter and worship musician who spent years at the center of the Christian music world, writing for artists and movements the church still sings and touring for more than a decade with Michael W. Smith, before a long search for healing led her out of the faith and into the New Age through manifestation, energy work, and plant-medicine ceremonies that cost her nearly everything. She has since returned to Jesus and now speaks openly about the deception she once taught, helping others recognize the counterfeit and close the doors it opened. She hosts the Head to Heart podcast and teaches on spiritual discernment, deliverance, and healing.

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Episode Links

Show Notes

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