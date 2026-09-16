Win Today: Your Roadmap to Wholeness
356 episodes
The Real Reason You're Stuck Is Hiding in Plain Sight. Elevation Worship's LJ Mitchell on Why Hidden Reps Lead to Longevity and Character, and Why It's Time to Confront the Thing You Can't See09/16/2026 | 1h 23 mins.LJ Mitchell has spent a decade as the music director of Elevation Worship, and he joins me for a conversation that begins with performed faith and refuses to stay on the surface. Because the reason we broadcast the walk is the same reason we cannot put down the role: we have confused what we do with who we are, and we are frightened of who we would be without the applause. We talk about releasing what you're known for, the hidden work of formation that no one claps for, and the wilderness that excavates the false scaffolding out of you. LJ is not saying this from a safe distance; he is telling you what it cost him to loosen his grip while he was still holding the thing.
Episode Links
Show Notes
Buy my book "Healing What You Can't Erase" here!
Invite me to speak at your church or event.
Connect with me @WINTODAYChris on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.
How Healing Becomes an Idol. Toni Collier on Why We're More Obsessed With Healing Than Becoming Holy.09/09/2026 | 58 mins.Toni Collier joins me for a conversation that started with one sentence she posted online, watched go viral, and could not fully explain: some of us have become more obsessed with healing than becoming holy. We sit with what that exposes. Toni is the founder of Broken Crayons Still Color and the author of Don't Try This Alone, and she is not speaking from a safe distance; she is still in the work, still in counseling after more than a decade, still learning that healing is not a magic wand but the capacity to hold what you needed to heal. Together we trace the difference between healing and holiness, why making your own healing the idol will isolate you from the very people who could help you, and how the therapy words we have baptized (toxic, boundaries, protecting my peace) can quietly cost us the moral compass that is our God.
Here is the harder part. Your healing was never meant to end with you. In Luke 15, the younger son moves from "give me" to "make me," and that shift is the whole of sanctification. You are not made well so you can feel better. You are made well so you can be conformed to the image of Christ and love His people well. Transformation does not happen in a day; it happens daily. So the question this conversation puts in front of you is not whether you are getting better. It is whether you are becoming holy, and whether you are willing to let your healing cost you something on behalf of someone else.
Guest Bio
Toni Collier is the founder of Broken Crayons Still Color, a global ministry that helps women move through brokenness toward healing and hope, and the host of the Still Coloring podcast. She is the author of Don't Try This Alone, Brave Enough to Be Broken, and the children's book Broken Crayons Still Color, and she writes from inside her own story of heartbreak and rebuilding rather than from a safe distance. On this episode, she brings hard-won clarity to the difference between getting healed and becoming holy.
Show Partner(s)
SafeSleeve designs a phone case that blocks up to 99% of harmful EMF radiation—so I'm not carrying that kind of exposure next to my body all day. It's sleek, durable, and most importantly, lab-tested by third parties. The results aren't hidden—they're published right on their site. And that matters because many so-called EMF blockers on the market either don't work or can't prove they do. We protect our hearts and minds—why wouldn't we protect our bodies too? Head to safesleevecases.com and use the code WINTODAY10 for 10% off your order.
Episode Links
Show Notes
Buy my book "Healing What You Can't Erase" here!
Invite me to speak at your church or event.
Connect with me @WINTODAYChris on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.
Why Did We Trade Hard Truth for a TED Talk? Jacob Coyne on the Commercialization of Christianity and the Wilderness Where God Actually Builds You.09/02/2026 | 1h 20 mins.Jacob Coyne joins me this week with the credibility of someone who has lived on both sides of that gap. He built a platform of more than a million followers and a suicide prevention movement that has reached a generation, and then received a warning that reordered his life: you cannot build a house on a rocket ship. We talk about the commercialization of Christianity and the strange market for spiritual performance, about how discernment is formed in slow and hidden places rather than loud ones, and about the sobering warning Jesus gives in Matthew 7—that a person can do impressive things in His name and still hear, "I never knew you." This is not a conversation about someone else's hypocrisy. It is about yours and mine.
Guest Bio
Jacob Coyne is a preacher, content creator, and the founder of Stay Here, a faith-based suicide prevention movement that has trained and equipped a generation, reaching people through a social media following of more than 1.4 million. He is the author of the new book The Secret Life of Christians: How to Live Authentically, Especially When No One Is Watching, which grew out of his own reckoning with platform, performance, and the cost of building a name. He lives with his wife, Mariah, and their daughters in East Tennessee, where much of this conversation about the hidden life was hard-won.
Show Partner
SafeSleeve designs a phone case that blocks up to 99% of harmful EMF radiation—so I'm not carrying that kind of exposure next to my body all day. It's sleek, durable, and most importantly, lab-tested by third parties. The results aren't hidden—they're published right on their site. And that matters because many so-called EMF blockers on the market either don't work or can't prove they do. We protect our hearts and minds—why wouldn't we protect our bodies too? Head to safesleevecases.com and use the code WINTODAY10 for 10% off your order.
Episode Links
Show Notes
Buy my book "Healing What You Can't Erase" here!
Invite me to speak at your church or event.
Connect with me @WINTODAYChris on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.
"Self-Help Culture Is The Truest Form of Satanism." Christa Black Singh on Manifestation, the New Age Counterfeit in the Church, Psychedelics, and The Trap of Christianity Light.08/26/2026 | 2h 24 mins.You set out to have more faith, not to practice witchcraft, so nothing about your prayer life ever felt like sorcery. You were quoting Scripture the whole time. You learned to declare the promise, stand on the Word, and pray until the breakthrough came. But somewhere in there your prayers quietly stopped being surrender and became leverage; you found the verse that guaranteed the outcome you already wanted and began aiming it at your finances, your marriage, your body, less like a child asking a Father and more like a technician working a system, and you never stopped to ask what He might want to change in you before He changed anything around you. My guest today is Christa Black Singh.
Christa Black Singh spent years at the center of Christian worship, writing songs the church still sings and touring the world's biggest stages, before a search for healing pulled her one degree at a time into manifestation, astrology, tarot, energy work, and finally ayahuasca and plant-medicine ceremonies in Costa Rica, where she lost nearly everything before Jesus brought her home. She came back able to name what most of us cannot see: that the New Age and the prayer meeting are often running the same operating system. In this conversation, we take the cover off all of it: manifestation, Christian witchcraft, the divine feminine, New Thought and the law of attraction, and the self-help gospel that has climbed into too many pulpits under the name of a life-coach Jesus who asks nothing of you and changes nothing in you.
Here is what makes it dangerous. It works. The counterfeit really does deliver the house, the outcome, the feeling, and it sends the invoice later, because a power that gives you what you want has become the source you now answer to. The question this conversation forces is not whether the New Age is real. It is whether you have been trying to run your own life as god and calling it Christianity. Wholeness never comes through control; it comes through surrender, through the fear of the Lord, through daily repentance and a hunger for Jesus Himself rather than what He can get you. So before you decide this one is about someone else, look honestly at your own prayers and ask which of them have been trying to bend God's arm instead of bowing your knee.
Guest Bio
Christa Black Singh is a songwriter and worship musician who spent years at the center of the Christian music world, writing for artists and movements the church still sings and touring for more than a decade with Michael W. Smith, before a long search for healing led her out of the faith and into the New Age through manifestation, energy work, and plant-medicine ceremonies that cost her nearly everything. She has since returned to Jesus and now speaks openly about the deception she once taught, helping others recognize the counterfeit and close the doors it opened. She hosts the Head to Heart podcast and teaches on spiritual discernment, deliverance, and healing.
Show Partner
SafeSleeve designs a phone case that blocks up to 99% of harmful EMF radiation—so I'm not carrying that kind of exposure next to my body all day. It's sleek, durable, and most importantly, lab-tested by third parties. The results aren't hidden—they're published right on their site. And that matters because many so-called EMF blockers on the market either don't work or can't prove they do. We protect our hearts and minds—why wouldn't we protect our bodies too? Head to safesleevecases.com and use the code WINTODAY10 for 10% off your order.
Episode Links
Show Notes
Buy my book "Healing What You Can't Erase" here!
Invite me to speak at your church or event.
Connect with me @WINTODAYChris on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.
You Made a god Out of Safety and Control. Dr. Alison Cook on Secure Attachment to God, the Certainty We Worship, and the Security Your Soul Was Built For.08/19/2026 | 1h 20 mins.You would never call it worship. You'd call it being responsible. But look at what you organize your life around, what you reach for the second the ground shifts, the thing you cannot fall asleep without having settled. You have built an altar to certainty, and you bow at it every time fear whispers that if you could just get control of this, you'd finally be safe. It isn't faith. It's control wearing faith's clothing, and underneath it is a version of you who learned a long time ago that holding everything together was the only way not to get hurt.
Dr. Alison Cook joins me for a conversation that goes straight underneath that pattern. A therapist, host of The Best of You podcast, and author of the new book The Secure Soul, Alison has spent two decades helping people tell the difference between security and certainty, and see why the two were never the same thing. We talk about what it means to be held by a God whose first gift is not a map but His presence, about the control we mistake for faith and the caretaking we mistake for love, and about the wilderness seasons that strip away every scaffolding we built to feel safe so that something truer can finally hold us.
If you are the strong one, the capable one, quietly white-knuckling a life that looks impressive from the outside and feels hollow underneath, this conversation will not hand you a better way to manage it. It will ask you to take your hands off the thing you have been worshiping. To let yourself be seen before you have earned it, loved before you have fixed it, held before you have figured any of it out. The security you are aching for is real. It was never on the other side of control; it is found in the presence of the One who has never once asked you to carry it alone, whose yoke is easy and whose burden is light.
Guest Bio
Dr. Alison Cook is a therapist and the host of the top-ranked The Best of You podcast, where she helps people heal past wounds, develop a strong sense of self, and experience a God who is for them. She earned her BA at Dartmouth College, her MA at Denver Seminary, and her PhD at the University of Denver, where she specialized in integrating psychology and theology. Certified in Internal Family Systems, she is the author of The Best of You, coauthor of Boundaries for Your Soul, and the author of the new book The Secure Soul: Finding Inner Strength and Connection When Trust Doesn't Come Easy.
Show Partner(s)
SafeSleeve designs a phone case that blocks up to 99% of harmful EMF radiation—so I'm not carrying that kind of exposure next to my body all day. It's sleek, durable, and most importantly, lab-tested by third parties. The results aren't hidden—they're published right on their site. And that matters because many so-called EMF blockers on the market either don't work or can't prove they do. We protect our hearts and minds—why wouldn't we protect our bodies too? Head to safesleevecases.com and use the code WINTODAY10 for 10% off your order.
Episode Links
Show Notes
Buy my book "Healing What You Can't Erase" here!
Invite me to speak at your church or event.
Connect with me @WINTODAYChris on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.
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