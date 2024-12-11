#013 Jesus Cleansing the Temple—Why and When? - Jimmy Akin

All four Gospels record the fact that Jesus cleared the temple in Jerusalem of buyers and sellers. Why did he do this? What’s more, when did he do this? Matthew, Mark, and Luke record him doing it at the end of his ministry, but John records him doing it at the beginning. In this episode, Jimmy Akin takes you through the biblical clues needed to understand this mysterious event!…