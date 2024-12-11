#013 Jesus Cleansing the Temple—Why and When? - Jimmy Akin
All four Gospels record the fact that Jesus cleared the temple in Jerusalem of buyers and sellers. Why did he do this? What’s more, when did he do this? Matthew, Mark, and Luke record him doing it at the end of his ministry, but John records him doing it at the beginning. In this episode, Jimmy Akin takes you through the biblical clues needed to understand this mysterious event!…
#012 Is Everything Predestined? - Jimmy Akin
Jimmy explores the controversial topic of predestination, examining Calvinist claims that God predestines all events, while challenging the biblical evidence often cited to support these views.…
#011 Arguments from Silence - Jimmy Akin
In this episode, Jimmy reveals why arguments from silence are so problematic and why the arguments used to support claims from skeptics just don’t work.…
#010 James White’s Gish Gallop (Debater’s Tactic) - Jimmy Akin
Jimmy looks at an unethical debater’s tactic known as the Gish Gallop, and how Protestant debater James White regularly uses it when he confronts other viewpoints.…
#009 Do We Leave Time When We Die? - Jimmy Akin
Do our souls leave time when we die and go to be with God in heaven? And—if we are outside of time—are we already saints in heaven, right now? Prepare for some surprises!…
