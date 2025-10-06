Powered by RND
The Forgotten Jesus Podcast
The Forgotten Jesus Podcast
The Forgotten Jesus Podcast

Long Hollow Church
  • S7E12 Mercy For The Merciful - Matthew 5:7
    Continuing to look at the Beatitudes, we examine mercy, from Matthew 5:7 https://longhollow.com/theforgottenjesuspodcastshownotes
    46:02
  • S7E11 Hunger and Thirst For Righteousness - Matthew 5:6
    Continuing to look at the Beatitudes, we examine hunger and thirsting for righteousness, from Matthew 5:6
    45:02
  • S7E10 Strength Under Control - Matthew 5:5
    Continuing to look at the Beatitudes, we examine humility, from Matthew 5:5 https://longhollow.com/theforgottenjesuspodcastshownotes
    49:57
  • S7E9 Death & Mourning - Matthew 5:4
    Continuing to look at the Beatitudes, we examine those who mourn, from Matthew 5:4 https://longhollow.com/theforgottenjesuspodcastshownotes
    39:27
  • S7E8 The Poor In Spirit - Matthew 5:3
    Today we begin to examine the Beatitudes, beginning with the Poor In Spirit. https://longhollow.com/theforgottenjesuspodcastshownotes
About The Forgotten Jesus Podcast

Join Pastor Robby Gallaty with his wife Kandi and Adam French as he discusses the fascinating Hebraic culture, customs, and nuances many Christians have never experienced or learned about.
