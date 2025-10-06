Open app
Podcasts
Religion & Spirituality
The Forgotten Jesus Podcast
The Forgotten Jesus Podcast
Long Hollow Church
Religion & Spirituality
Christianity
Latest episode
Available Episodes
5 of 133
S7E12 Mercy For The Merciful - Matthew 5:7
Continuing to look at the Beatitudes, we examine mercy, from Matthew 5:7 https://longhollow.com/theforgottenjesuspodcastshownotes
--------
46:02
--------
46:02
S7E11 Hunger and Thirst For Righteousness - Matthew 5:6
Continuing to look at the Beatitudes, we examine hunger and thirsting for righteousness, from Matthew 5:6
--------
45:02
--------
45:02
S7E10 Strength Under Control - Matthew 5:5
Continuing to look at the Beatitudes, we examine humility, from Matthew 5:5 https://longhollow.com/theforgottenjesuspodcastshownotes
--------
49:57
--------
49:57
S7E9 Death & Mourning - Matthew 5:4
Continuing to look at the Beatitudes, we examine those who mourn, from Matthew 5:4 https://longhollow.com/theforgottenjesuspodcastshownotes
--------
39:27
--------
39:27
S7E8 The Poor In Spirit - Matthew 5:3
Today we begin to examine the Beatitudes, beginning with the Poor In Spirit. https://longhollow.com/theforgottenjesuspodcastshownotes
--------
39:37
--------
39:37
About The Forgotten Jesus Podcast
Join Pastor Robby Gallaty with his wife Kandi and Adam French as he discusses the fascinating Hebraic culture, customs, and nuances many Christians have never experienced or learned about.
Podcast website
Religion & Spirituality
Christianity
