The Church of Living Dangerously Podcast

🚨 From Pulpit to Cartel to Hollywood: The Church of Living Dangerously with John Lee Bishop

John Lee Bishop built one of the fastest-growing megachurches in America. Then his life took a turn no one saw coming — from the pulpit to running drugs for the cartel, from the spotlight to federal prison. And now, his unbelievable story of sin, survival, and grace is being made into a Hollywood movie starring Christian Bale.In this raw and unfiltered trailer, Bishop shares the cartel deals, prison riots, and shattered dreams — but more than that, the relentless grace that met him in the darkest places. This isn't safe. This is The Church of Living Dangerously.