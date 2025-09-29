The Church of Living Dangerously Podcast

⚡ Episode One: Divine Interruptions and a Bloody Nose
Welcome to the first episode of The Church of Living Dangerously. John Lee Bishop opens his story not with the cartel or prison years, but with where it all began: growing up in Vancouver, Washington, never once setting foot in church, and living life as a self-confessed rule breaker. He shares how a teenage love with Michelle, now his wife, grounded him, and how years later a simple sparring match turned into a near-death experience that exposed the truth about his faith.In this raw beginning, Bishop introduces the idea of “divine interruptions” — moments that seem chaotic, painful, or even humiliating, but turn out to be the very places where God shows up. From blood-soaked nights in the ER to the haunting question, “Do you really know Jesus?”, this episode challenges listeners to move past empty words and into a real encounter with God. It is gritty, honest, and unapologetically direct — setting the stage for the dangerous road ahead.👉 Get his book here: The Church of Living Dangerously
26:08
🚨 From Pulpit to Cartel to Hollywood: The Church of Living Dangerously with John Lee Bishop
John Lee Bishop built one of the fastest-growing megachurches in America. Then his life took a turn no one saw coming — from the pulpit to running drugs for the cartel, from the spotlight to federal prison. And now, his unbelievable story of sin, survival, and grace is being made into a Hollywood movie starring Christian Bale.In this raw and unfiltered trailer, Bishop shares the cartel deals, prison riots, and shattered dreams — but more than that, the relentless grace that met him in the darkest places. This isn’t safe. This is The Church of Living Dangerously.Are you lost? Think you’ve been forgotten by God? Feel like you’re on the outs, burned out, or ready to quit? Or maybe you just want to hear a jaw-dropping true story you won’t believe. This is the place for you. Subscribe now to The Church of Living Dangerously and hear, straight from John Lee Bishop, the unfiltered account of a wild life that’s not over yet.Check out his book here: https://www.johnleebishop.com/the-church-of-living-dangerously/
From the pulpit to prison, John Lee Bishop’s story is almost too wild to believe. In The Church of Living Dangerously Podcast, he takes you from A to Z — the rise of a megachurch in a K-Mart, the stunts that drew crowds, the secret struggles that led to a drug Cartel, and the fall that ended in federal prison. Raw, unfiltered, and redemptive, this is a true story of faith, failure, and finding grace in the darkest places.