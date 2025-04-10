The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints General Conference Podcast

Powered by RND
KSL Newsradio
General Conference session podcasts from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, plus related programming from KSL NewsRadio in Salt Lake City.
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity

  • The Sunday Afternoon Session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - April 6, 2025
    The Saturday Morning Session of the 195th Annual General Conference of  The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, April 6, 2025. Speakers for this session were selected from the General Authorities and General Officers of the Church.   This broadcast has been furnished as a public service by Bonneville Distribution.  Elder Ulisses Soares: ‘Reverence for Sacred Things’ Elder Michael B. Strong: ‘Charity — A Sign of True Discipleship’ Elder Scott D. Whiting: ‘Beware the Second Temptation’ Elder Christopher H. Kim: ‘Harden Not Your Heart’ Elder Patrick Kearon: ‘Receive His Gift’ Elder Benjamin M.Z. Tai: ‘The Love of God’ President Russell M. Nelson: ‘Confidence in the Presence of God’
    1:55:03
  • The Sunday Morning Session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - April 6, 2025
    The Saturday Morning Session of the 195th Annual General Conference of  The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, April 6, 2025. Speakers for this session were selected from the General Authorities and General Officers of the Church.   This broadcast has been furnished as a public service by Bonneville Distribution.  Elder David A. Bednar: ‘The Times of Restitution of All Things’ Elder Steven D. Shumway: ‘Participate To Prepare for Christ’s Return’ Sister Tamara W. Runia: ‘Your Repentance Doesn’t Burden Jesus Christ; It Brightens His Joy’ Bishop Gérald Caussé: ‘Compensating Blessings’ Elder Gerrit W. Gong: ‘Eternity’s Great Gifts: Jesus Christ’s Atonement, Resurrection, Restoration’ Elder John A. McCune: ‘Joy Through Covenant Discipleship’ President Dallin H. Oaks: ‘Divine Helps for Mortality’
    1:59:25
  • The Saturday Evening Session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - April 5, 2025
    The Saturday Morning Session of the 195th Annual General Conference of  The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, April 5, 2025. Speakers for this session were selected from the General Authorities and General Officers of the Church.   This broadcast has been furnished as a public service by Bonneville Distribution.  Elder Gary E. Stevenson: ‘And We Talk of Christ’ Sister Amy A. Wright: ‘Thou Art the Christ’ Elder James R. Rasband: ‘The Plan of Mercy’ Elder Sergio R. Vargas: ‘Our Heavenly Guidance System’ Elder D. Todd Christofferson: ‘Worship’
    1:29:38
  • The Saturday Afternoon Session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - April 5, 2025
    The Saturday Morning Session of the 195th Annual General Conference of  The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, April 5, 2025. Speakers for this session were selected from the General Authorities and General Officers of the Church.   This broadcast has been furnished as a public service by Bonneville Distribution.  Elder Neil L. Andersen: ‘Cherishing Life’ President Steven J. Lund: ‘Divine Authority, Sublime Young Men’ Elder S. Mark Palmer: ‘Return Unto Me … That I May Heal You’ Elder Sandino Román: ‘Faith: A Bond of Trust and Loyalty’ Elder Dale G. Renlund: ‘Personal Preparation To Meet the Savior’ Elder Hans T. Boom: ‘True to the Faith That Our Parents Have Cherished’ Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf: ‘By This All Will Know That You Are My Disciples’
    1:58:39
  • The Saturday Morning Session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - April 5, 2025
    The Saturday Morning Session of the 195th Annual General Conference of  The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, April 5, 2025. Speakers for this session were selected from the General Authorities and General Officers of the Church.   This broadcast has been furnished as a public service by Bonneville Distribution.  President Jeffrey R. Holland: ‘As a Little Child’ President Camille N. Johnson: ‘Spiritually Whole in Him’ Elder Ronald A. Rasband: ‘Right Before Our Eyes’ Elder Quentin L. Cook: ‘The Atonement of Jesus Christ Provides the Ultimate Rescue’ Elder Ricardo P. Giménez: ‘My Love for the Savior Is My “Why”’ President Henry B. Eyring: ‘Draw Near Unto Me’
    2:01:01

About The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints General Conference Podcast

General Conference session podcasts from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, plus related programming from KSL NewsRadio in Salt Lake City.
Podcast website

