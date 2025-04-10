The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints General Conference Podcast

The Sunday Afternoon Session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - April 6, 2025
The Saturday Morning Session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, April 6, 2025. Speakers for this session were selected from the General Authorities and General Officers of the Church.
Elder Ulisses Soares: ‘Reverence for Sacred Things’
Elder Michael B. Strong: ‘Charity — A Sign of True Discipleship’
Elder Scott D. Whiting: ‘Beware the Second Temptation’
Elder Christopher H. Kim: ‘Harden Not Your Heart’
Elder Patrick Kearon: ‘Receive His Gift’
Elder Benjamin M.Z. Tai: ‘The Love of God’
President Russell M. Nelson: ‘Confidence in the Presence of God’
--------
1:55:03
The Sunday Morning Session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - April 6, 2025
Elder David A. Bednar: ‘The Times of Restitution of All Things’
Elder Steven D. Shumway: ‘Participate To Prepare for Christ’s Return’
Sister Tamara W. Runia: ‘Your Repentance Doesn’t Burden Jesus Christ; It Brightens His Joy’
Bishop Gérald Caussé: ‘Compensating Blessings’
Elder Gerrit W. Gong: ‘Eternity’s Great Gifts: Jesus Christ’s Atonement, Resurrection, Restoration’
Elder John A. McCune: ‘Joy Through Covenant Discipleship’
President Dallin H. Oaks: ‘Divine Helps for Mortality’
--------
1:59:25
The Saturday Evening Session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - April 5, 2025
Elder Gary E. Stevenson: ‘And We Talk of Christ’
Sister Amy A. Wright: ‘Thou Art the Christ’
Elder James R. Rasband: ‘The Plan of Mercy’
Elder Sergio R. Vargas: ‘Our Heavenly Guidance System’
Elder D. Todd Christofferson: ‘Worship’
--------
1:29:38
The Saturday Afternoon Session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - April 5, 2025
Elder Neil L. Andersen: ‘Cherishing Life’
President Steven J. Lund: ‘Divine Authority, Sublime Young Men’
Elder S. Mark Palmer: ‘Return Unto Me … That I May Heal You’
Elder Sandino Román: ‘Faith: A Bond of Trust and Loyalty’
Elder Dale G. Renlund: ‘Personal Preparation To Meet the Savior’
Elder Hans T. Boom: ‘True to the Faith That Our Parents Have Cherished’
Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf: ‘By This All Will Know That You Are My Disciples’
--------
1:58:39
The Saturday Morning Session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - April 5, 2025
President Jeffrey R. Holland: ‘As a Little Child’
President Camille N. Johnson: ‘Spiritually Whole in Him’
Elder Ronald A. Rasband: ‘Right Before Our Eyes’
Elder Quentin L. Cook: ‘The Atonement of Jesus Christ Provides the Ultimate Rescue’
Elder Ricardo P. Giménez: ‘My Love for the Savior Is My “Why”’
President Henry B. Eyring: ‘Draw Near Unto Me’