Southland Christian Church
Religion & Spirituality
    Off Script | John 3:16

    03/11/2026 | 32 mins.
    Ever wondered if your struggle to believe is actually a symptom of how much God loves you? This week, we explore why the most famous verse in the Bible is often the most misunderstood.
    In this episode of Off Script, Neil and Scott are joined by special guest Rusty George for a deep dive into the "Mount Everest" of Scripture: John 3:16. Rusty shares his journey from teaching at Southland to pastoring California, offering a unique perspective on the tension between belief and behavior. They discuss the cultural weight of being a "believer," why we often try to earn what has already been given, and how the love of God is the fuel for change, not the reward for it.
    The Challenge
    Don't lose momentum! Keep going with the Reset Challenge! Commit to changing your algorithm. Replace your usual political or cultural podcasts with faithful Bible teaching from trusted sources, spend time reading the Book of John, and set a scripture wallpaper on your phone to remind you whose voice matters most. 
    Hosts: Neil, Scott, and special guest Rusty George.
    What We Discuss
    Rusty's "homecoming" to Southland
    The shift from pastoring in Kentucky to the unique spiritual landscape of California.
    Why John 3:16 is considered the "Mount Everest" of the Bible and why it's so hard to preach.
    The nuance of the word "believe", moving from mental agreement to "believing into" Jesus.
    How our cultural obsession with "being a good person" can actually get in the way of the Gospel.
    Addressing the fear that "Grace" will lead to a license to sin (and why the opposite is true).
    The distinction between God's love as a "reward" versus God's love as the "source."
    How the light of Jesus exposes our mess not to shame us, but to heal us.
    Resources Mentioned
    The Cross of Christ by John Stott
    The Great Divorce by C.S. Lewis
    About Southland Christian Church
    Southland is one church meeting in multiple locations across central Kentucky. We believe Jesus came for the lost and the broken, which means there's a place for everyone here. Around here, that means we worship defiantly, speak truth unashamedly, and extend grace generously.
  • Southland Christian Church

    Grace | John 3:16

    03/08/2026 | 30 mins.
    Weekend Scripture: John 3: 1-17
    The number one reason we struggle with God's love for us is that we overlook it.
    This week, Rusty George led us through John 3 as we finished our series on Grace. No matter what you have done or how far you have run from God, verse 16 tells us that "whoever" believes in Jesus will have eternal life. Whoever means just that, whoever. No qualifications, no precursors. Just grace and an open door.
  • Southland Christian Church

    Off Script | John 1:1-18

    03/04/2026 | 35 mins.
    Is it possible that our greatest barrier to understanding Jesus is actually our own "religious" expectations? This week, we explore why Jesus is the only one who can truly introduce us to the Father.
    In this episode of Off Script, Neil and Scott dive into the profound prologue of the Gospel of John. Scott explains the "why" behind choosing this heavy theological text and discusses the concept of Jesus as the Logos. They tackle the tension between law and grace, the difference between "getting" the Bible and actually knowing God, and why seeing Jesus is the only way we can truly understand the character of a Father we've never seen.
    The Reset Challenge
    Commit to changing your algorithm. Replace your usual political or cultural podcasts with faithful Bible teaching from trusted sources, spend time reading the Book of John, and set a scripture wallpaper on your phone to remind you whose voice matters most. 
    Hosts: Neil Gregory and Scott Nickell
    What We Discuss
    The intentionality behind preaching the prologue of John and its "Mount Everest" theological status.
    Understanding the Logos
    Why "Grace upon Grace" isn't just a catchy phrase, but a description of God's literal, overflowing kindness.
    The tension between the Law given through Moses and the Grace and Truth that came through Jesus.
    The danger of knowing the "Book" (The Bible) without actually knowing the "Word" (Jesus).
    How Jesus "tabernacled" or pitched His tent among us to move into our neighborhood.
    The power of the "One More" mission as Southland celebrates baptisms across multiple campuses.
  • Southland Christian Church

    Grace | John 1:1-18

    03/01/2026 | 31 mins.
    Weekend Scripture: John 1:14, 16-17
    The most disorienting thing you will find on your journey with Jesus is grace.
    This week, Scott took us back to John 1 as we started exploring the concept of God's grace. We are sinners in desperate need of a Savior. Sinners in need of grace. But here's the good news: No matter how far we've run, God's grace is sufficient.
  • Southland Christian Church

    Off Script | The Good Shepherd

    02/25/2026 | 34 mins.
    Whose voice are you actually listening to, and is it possible your phone's algorithm has become your primary spiritual guide? 
    This week on Off Script, Neil and Scott dive into why the noise of the world is making us angry and how to intentionally tune back into the frequency of the Good Shepherd. The heart of the conversation, however, is a challenge to "reshape your algorithm." Scott discusses the limits of human capacity for information and the danger of "doomscrolling," offering a practical four-week plan to replace outrage-driven media with faithful Bible preaching and scripture. 
    The Challenge
    For the next four weeks, commit to changing your algorithm. Replace your usual political or cultural podcasts with faithful Bible teaching from trusted sources, spend time reading the Book of John, and set a scripture wallpaper on your phone to remind you whose voice matters most. 
    Hosts: Neil Gregory and Scott Nickell
    What We Discuss
    The story behind the cease and desist from a nun that forced a name change 
    Southland's theological stance on women teaching from the stage 
    The distinction between "ongoing authoritative teaching" and individual snapshots of teaching 
    Why the "Good Shepherd" metaphor was so counter-cultural in Jesus's day 
    The biological and emotional limits of human capacity for knowing people and news 
    How social media creates a "vast illusion" of connection 
    The "Reshape Your Algorithm" challenge for the next four weeks 
    Identifying "toxic" cultural commentators and the trap of outrage-driven media 
    The importance of reading the Bible in context rather than "point-and-flip" methods 
    Why it is vital to stay in community while processing God's Word 
