Ever wondered if your struggle to believe is actually a symptom of how much God loves you? This week, we explore why the most famous verse in the Bible is often the most misunderstood.

In this episode of Off Script, Neil and Scott are joined by special guest Rusty George for a deep dive into the "Mount Everest" of Scripture: John 3:16. Rusty shares his journey from teaching at Southland to pastoring California, offering a unique perspective on the tension between belief and behavior. They discuss the cultural weight of being a "believer," why we often try to earn what has already been given, and how the love of God is the fuel for change, not the reward for it.

The Challenge

Don't lose momentum! Keep going with the Reset Challenge! Commit to changing your algorithm. Replace your usual political or cultural podcasts with faithful Bible teaching from trusted sources, spend time reading the Book of John, and set a scripture wallpaper on your phone to remind you whose voice matters most.

Hosts: Neil, Scott, and special guest Rusty George.

What We Discuss

Rusty's "homecoming" to Southland

The shift from pastoring in Kentucky to the unique spiritual landscape of California.

Why John 3:16 is considered the "Mount Everest" of the Bible and why it's so hard to preach.

The nuance of the word "believe", moving from mental agreement to "believing into" Jesus.

How our cultural obsession with "being a good person" can actually get in the way of the Gospel.

Addressing the fear that "Grace" will lead to a license to sin (and why the opposite is true).

The distinction between God's love as a "reward" versus God's love as the "source."

How the light of Jesus exposes our mess not to shame us, but to heal us.

Resources Mentioned

The Cross of Christ by John Stott

The Great Divorce by C.S. Lewis

About Southland Christian Church

Southland is one church meeting in multiple locations across central Kentucky. We believe Jesus came for the lost and the broken, which means there's a place for everyone here. Around here, that means we worship defiantly, speak truth unashamedly, and extend grace generously.

To support this ministry and help us continue to reach across Central Kentucky and all around the world, visit: https://southland.church/give