PodcastsTrue CrimeWho Killed Roxanne?
Listen to Who Killed Roxanne? in the App
Who Killed Roxanne?

Charles Dowdy
In 1982 the body of a Covington teenager, Roxanne Sharp, was found near the fairgrounds. She had been raped and murdered. Her crime was never solved. This podca...
True Crime

  • Who Killed Roxanne: Who Was Roxanne Sharp?
    In February of 1982, Roxanne Sharp's body was found near the Covington Fairgrounds in Louisiana's St Tammany Parish. The crime was never solved. This podcast is an attempt to bring attention back around to this crime and hopefully develop leads before it is too late. Find out more at whokilledroxanne.com. 
    34:24

About Who Killed Roxanne?

In 1982 the body of a Covington teenager, Roxanne Sharp, was found near the fairgrounds. She had been raped and murdered. Her crime was never solved. This podcast is an effort to generate new leads for the cold case, and hopefully finally bring justice in her case.
