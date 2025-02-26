In February of 1982, Roxanne Sharp's body was found near the Covington Fairgrounds in Louisiana's St Tammany Parish. The crime was never solved. This podcast is an attempt to bring attention back around to this crime and hopefully develop leads before it is too late. Find out more at whokilledroxanne.com.
