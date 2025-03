15. 7 Reasons I Gave Up Sins/ Slapped, Humbled, and Embarassed

Asalamualaikum 🫶🏼Welcome back to the podcast! Episode 15, "7 Reasons I Gave Up Sin", is all about how sometimes you need to get slapped, humbled, and embarrassed into doing better. Shaytaan likes to convince us that we are doing "okay" and abuses the idea that its okay to struggle to the point where we stop looking inward!! Tune in Wherever You're At for the 7 wake up calls I had on my journey back to Allah that helped me refocus on my sins and stay mindful of Allah! Leave us your thoughts in the comments section! Thank you QUDSIYAH for sponsoring todays video, cick the link to explore their website and get 10% off your order with code 'MIHED'https://qudsiyah.co/collections/bamboo-jersey-khimarsJoin us in the PATREON for the bonus segment and more content! 🫂👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩www.patreon.com/podcastwyaRemember to keep our brothers and sisters in around the world in your duas. May Allah protect them and allow us to be of help to them. 🤲🩵GAZA DONATION LINKS:https://gaza.hdfund.org/?form=FUNQKCZ...https://www.gofundme.com/f/operationo...SOCIALSMAIL: [email protected] : ​⁠ https://www.instagram.com/mihedasma?igsh=aXFrOHc3eTVnZmdq&utm_source=qrTIKTOK: ​⁠ https://www.tiktok.com/@mihedasma?_t=8pBBHrXEVf0&_r=1GAZA DONATION LINKS:https://gaza.hdfund.orghttps://www.gofundme.com/f/operationolivebranchPODCAST LINKS https://open.spotify.com/show/0BA33Ir96eE4IePBcw3D65?si=uryOjkncTy66VucCs4Z1xQ