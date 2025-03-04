14. Reflect & Reset / I Miss Feeling Pretty
Asalamualaikum 🫶🏼This episode gets deep, vulnerable, off topic, depressing, and hopefully motivating so tune in Wherever You're At while we discuss attachments to the dunya, the chokehold 'beauty' has on girls, reflecting and setting new intentions, and so much more. Remember to keep our brothers and sisters in around the world in your duas. May Allah protect them and allow us to be of help to them. 🤲
