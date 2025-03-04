Powered by RND
Wherever You’re At.

Mihed
as-salamu alaikum and welcome to the realest podcast out there. 'Wherever You're At' is a podcast where you can tune in WHEREVER YOU'RE AT mentally, spiritually, and even geographically.
EducationSelf-Improvement

Available Episodes

  • 18. healing your relationship with Allah
    ramadan mubarak, welcome back to another episode of Wherever You're At!to kick off the ramadan episodes i wanted to talk about it healing your relationship with Allah. this ramadan i pray that we all work on our relationship with Allah swa, what we know about Him, how often we talk and meet with Him, and how often we remember him in our days. join the patreon for more episodes! www.patreon.com/podcastwya
    --------  
    34:44
  • 17. life lessons from 2024
    asalamualaikum everyone & welcome back to the podcast!! the first episode of the year is officially here الحمد الله in this episode of ‘Wherever You’re At’ i’ll be sharing my most impactful + eye opening lessons from 2024; the most formative year of my life. let me know your thoughts and stay tuned for more episodes this year!! ❤️❤️
    --------  
    37:54
  • 16. People Pleaser REHAB
    Salam to all my fellow people pleasers, You probably clicked on this video in hopes that I can fix you.. I can’t, but what I CAN do is hopefully make you feel safe, SEEN, and heard in your people pleasing journey. As muslims we value kindness highly, but we must also take care of ourselves in order to be able to give to others. That means setting boundaries, self reflection, and resetting people’s expectations of you. We are in this TOGETHER, Wherever You’re At 🩵.Join us in the PATREON for the bonus segment and more content! 🫂👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩www.patreon.com/podcastwyaRemember to keep our brothers and sisters in around the world in your duas. May Allah protect them and allow us to be of help to them. 🤲🩵GAZA DONATION LINKS:https://gaza.hdfund.orghttps://www.gofundme.com/f/operationolivebranchSOCIALSMAIL: [email protected]: ⁠ https://www.instagram.com/mihedasma?igsh=aXFrOHc3eTVnZmdq&utm_source=qrTIKTOK: ⁠ https://www.tiktok.com/@mihedasma?_t=8pBBHrXEVf0&_r=1YOUTUBEhttps://youtube.com/@mihedasma?si=Lcc81NQttCJku1bK
    --------  
    1:01:08
  • 15. 7 Reasons I Gave Up Sins/ Slapped, Humbled, and Embarassed
    Asalamualaikum 🫶🏼Welcome back to the podcast! Episode 15, "7 Reasons I Gave Up Sin", is all about how sometimes you need to get slapped, humbled, and embarrassed into doing better. Shaytaan likes to convince us that we are doing "okay" and abuses the idea that its okay to struggle to the point where we stop looking inward!! Tune in Wherever You're At for the 7 wake up calls I had on my journey back to Allah that helped me refocus on my sins and stay mindful of Allah! Leave us your thoughts in the comments section! Thank you QUDSIYAH for sponsoring todays video, cick the link to explore their website and get 10% off your order with code 'MIHED'https://qudsiyah.co/collections/bamboo-jersey-khimarsJoin us in the PATREON for the bonus segment and more content! 🫂👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩www.patreon.com/podcastwyaRemember to keep our brothers and sisters in around the world in your duas. May Allah protect them and allow us to be of help to them. 🤲🩵GAZA DONATION LINKS:https://gaza.hdfund.org/?form=FUNQKCZ...https://www.gofundme.com/f/operationo...SOCIALSMAIL: [email protected]: ​⁠  https://www.instagram.com/mihedasma?igsh=aXFrOHc3eTVnZmdq&utm_source=qrTIKTOK: ​⁠ https://www.tiktok.com/@mihedasma?_t=8pBBHrXEVf0&_r=1GAZA DONATION LINKS:https://gaza.hdfund.orghttps://www.gofundme.com/f/operationolivebranchPODCAST LINKS https://open.spotify.com/show/0BA33Ir96eE4IePBcw3D65?si=uryOjkncTy66VucCs4Z1xQ
    --------  
    40:25
  • 14. Reflect & Reset / I Miss Feeling Pretty
    Asalamualaikum 🫶🏼This episode gets deep, vulnerable, off topic, depressing, and hopefully motivating so tune in Wherever You're At while we discuss attachments to the dunya, the chokehold ‘beauty’ has on girls, reflecting and setting new intentions, and so much more. Leave us your thoughts in the comments section! We made it to youtube! as much as I love listening to podcasts I like watching them even more, so if you're like me im happy to announce I will be filming my podcasts from here on out! Thank you FAJRNOOR for sponsoring todays video, click the link to get 10% off your first purchase! https://fajrnoor.com/Join us in the PATREON for more the advice segment and more content!www.patreon.com/podcastwyaRemember to keep our brothers and sisters in around the world in your duas. May Allah protect them and allow us to be of help to them. 🤲🩵GAZA DONATION LINKS:https://gaza.hdfund.org/?form=FUNQKCZ...https://www.gofundme.com/f/operationo...SOCIALSMail: [email protected]: @mihedasmahttps://www.instagram.com/mihedasmaTiktok: @mihedasmahttps://www.tiktok.com/@mihedasma
    --------  
    59:12

About Wherever You’re At.

as-salamu alaikum and welcome to the realest podcast out there. ‘Wherever You're At' is a podcast where you can tune in WHEREVER YOU’RE AT mentally, spiritually, and even geographically. This podcast will always be a safe space where we embrace struggle and self-improvement through deen. Islam is our life manual so learning to navigate the world through it instead of against it is crucial. This is a community where muslim women feel seen, heard, and understood in a world that makes us feel so alone. MEMBERS ONLY PODCAST: patreon.com/podcastwya for more updates! IG & TT @mxhedd
