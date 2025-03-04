asalamualaikum everyone & welcome back to the podcast!! the first episode of the year is officially here الحمد الله in this episode of ‘Wherever You’re At’ i’ll be sharing my most impactful + eye opening lessons from 2024; the most formative year of my life. let me know your thoughts and stay tuned for more episodes this year!! ❤️❤️

ramadan mubarak, welcome back to another episode of Wherever You're At!to kick off the ramadan episodes i wanted to talk about it healing your relationship with Allah. this ramadan i pray that we all work on our relationship with Allah swa, what we know about Him, how often we talk and meet with Him, and how often we remember him in our days. join the patreon for more episodes! www.patreon.com/podcastwya

About Wherever You’re At.

as-salamu alaikum and welcome to the realest podcast out there. ‘Wherever You're At' is a podcast where you can tune in WHEREVER YOU’RE AT mentally, spiritually, and even geographically. This podcast will always be a safe space where we embrace struggle and self-improvement through deen. Islam is our life manual so learning to navigate the world through it instead of against it is crucial. This is a community where muslim women feel seen, heard, and understood in a world that makes us feel so alone. MEMBERS ONLY PODCAST: patreon.com/podcastwya for more updates! IG & TT @mxhedd