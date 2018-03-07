Wells Said with Sheriff Rick Wells. Episode #1: Answering the Call

Sheriff Rick Wells talks about responding to calls for service and the different ways deputies in Manatee County, Florida, work to reduce crime while dealing with the challenges of a growing population. His in-studio guest is Captain Brad Johnson, the commander of Manatee County's largest and fastest-growing patrol district. Click now for a candid, well-said discussion about the daily operations of law enforcement.