Government
Wells Said with Sheriff Rick Wells
Government
  • Wells Said with Sheriff Rick Wells. Episode #1: Answering the Call
    Sheriff Rick Wells talks about responding to calls for service and the different ways deputies in Manatee County, Florida, work to reduce crime while dealing with the challenges of a growing population. His in-studio guest is Captain Brad Johnson, the commander of Manatee County's largest and fastest-growing patrol district. Click now for a candid, well-said discussion about the daily operations of law enforcement.
About Wells Said with Sheriff Rick Wells

In the new podcast Wells Said, Sheriff Rick Wells talks with members of his team about the work they do and the challenges they face every day. 🎧 Honest conversations. 💬 Real stories. ❤️ From the heart of our community.
