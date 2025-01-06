Powered by RND
Wellness While Walking

Podcast Wellness While Walking
Carolyn Cohen
Inspiring, interesting, and funny news and stories about health and life are delivered to you by Health Coach Carolyn in this walking podcast. Your 30-minute mo...
NewsHealth & WellnessFitness

Available Episodes

5 of 271
  • 262. The Anatomy of a New Year’s Resolution (or Other Big Goal) That Will Work For You + Happy 5th Birthday, Wellness While Walking and What’s Ahead This Year!
    Lose weight? Eat better? Move more? If taking care of your health is on the list for this year, let's finetune those resolutions to ensure they actually come to be! We'll consult the science and then will run through an example for a revised resolution that has staying power! And then a brief look ahead for the podcast on its 5th birthday! LET'S TALK THE WALK! ***NEW*** Facebook Group for Our Community! Join here for support, motivation and fun! Wellness While Walking Facebook page Wellness While Walking on Instagram Wellness While Walking on Threads Wellness While Walking on Twitter Wellness While Walking website for show notes and other information [email protected]     RESOURCES AND SOURCES (some links may be affiliate links) Atomic Habits, James Clear Just 8% of People Achieve Their New Year's Resolutions. Here's How They Do It., forbes.com A Large-Scale Experiment on New Year's Resolutions: Approach-Oriented goals are More Successful Than Avoidance-Oriented Goals, nih.gov   HOW TO RATE AND REVIEW WELLNESS WHILE WALKING How to Leave a Review on Apple Podcasts on Your iOS Device 1.   Open Apple Podcast App (purple app icon that says Podcasts). 2.   Go to the icons at the bottom of the screen and choose "search" 3.   Search for "Wellness While Walking" 4.   Click on the SHOW, not the episode. 5.   Scroll all the way down to "Ratings and Reviews" section 6.   Click on "Write a Review" (if you don't see that option, click on "See All" first) 7.   Then you will be able to rate the show on a five-star scale (5 is highest rating) and write a review! 8.   Thank you! I so appreciate this!   How to Leave a Review on Apple Podcasts on a Computer  1.   Visit Wellness While Walking page on Apple Podcasts in your web browser (search for Apple Podcasts or click here)  https://www.apple.com/apple-podcasts/ 2.   Click on "Listen on Apple Podcasts" or "Open the App" 3.   This will open Apple Podcasts and put in search bar at top left "Wellness While Walking" 4.   This should bring you to the show, not a particular episode – click on the show's artwork 5.   Scroll down until you see "Rating and Reviews" 6.   Click on "See All" all the way to the right, near the Ratings and Review Section and its bar chart 7.   To leave a written review, please click on "Write a Review" 8.   You'll be able to leave a review, along with a title for it, plus you'll be able to rate the show on the 5-star scale (with 5 being the highest rating) 9.   Thank you so very much!! OTHER APPS WHERE RATINGS OR REVIEWS ARE POSSIBLE Spotify Goodpods Overcast (if you star certain episodes, or every one, that will help others find the show)  Castbox Podcast Addict Podchaser Podbean   HOW TO SHARE WELLNESS WHILE WALKING Tell a friend or family member about Wellness While Walking, maybe while you're walking together or lamenting not feeling 100% Follow up with a quick text with more info, as noted below! (My favorite is pod.link/walking because it works with all the apps!) Screenshot a favorite episode playing on your phone and share to social media or to a friend via text or email! Wellness While Walking on Apple – click the up arrow to share with a friend via text or email, or share to social media Wellness While Walking on Spotify -- click the up arrow to share with a friend via text or email, or share to social media Use this universal link for any podcast app: pod.link/walking – give it to friends or share on social media Tell your pal about the Wellness While Walking website Thanks for listening and now for sharing! : )       DISCLAIMER Neither I nor many of my podcast guests are doctors or healthcare professionals of any kind, and nothing on this podcast or associated content should be considered medical advice. The information provided by Wellness While Walking Podcast and associated material, by Whole Life Workshop and by Bermuda Road Wellness LLC is for informational and entertainment purposes only. It is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment, and before undertaking a new health care regimen, including walking.     Thanks for listening to Wellness While Walking, a walking podcast and a "best podcast for walking!"
    --------  
    27:36
  • 261. Counting Steps, What You Need to Know About Muscle Pairs + Mindset Reminders with Laura and Alyce
    To track steps or not to track steps, that is the question!! We'll talk tracking steps and other healthy behavior metrics, as well as avoiding surgery and keeping our muscle pair cooperating! We talk all these changes against a backdrop of a mindset shift for the best life! LET'S TALK THE WALK! ***NEW*** Facebook Group for Our Community! Join here for support, motivation and fun! Wellness While Walking Facebook page Wellness While Walking on Instagram Wellness While Walking on Twitter Wellness While Walking website for show notes and other information [email protected] RESOURCES AND SOURCES (some links may be affiliate links) Alyce Adams, The Kegel Queen Website Laura Coleman Waite, Just Muscles Website Instagram YakTrax for walking in slippery conditions Tim Ferriss Four Hour Body Slow Carb Plan --See Rule #5! Dorm Sushi - My Favorite Avocado Mayo Costco/Kirkland Frozen Grass Fed Beef Patties My Favorite Cabbage/Slaw Mix An Example Egg Roll in a Bowl Recipe (though I never follow any recipe for it directly) Ep. 70 My Blood Sugar Monitoring Experiment: My First Week with a CGM
    --------  
    33:19
  • 260: Health Experts and Their 20 Minute Dinners, with Alyce Adams, RN and Laura Coleman Waite
    Sometimes it's more dinner "assembly" than cooking, and that's all good! From "Dorm Sushi" to quick Burgers+Veggies to Egg Roll in a Bowl, we've got dinner covered! We'll talk about some possible stars of our dishes which can help fight aging in their tiny but mighty strength! Some fun, tasty and healthy tips and tricks ahead! LET'S TALK THE WALK! ***NEW*** Facebook Group for Our Community! Join here for support, motivation and fun! Wellness While Walking Facebook page Wellness While Walking on Instagram Wellness While Walking on Twitter Wellness While Walking website for show notes and other information [email protected] RESOURCES AND SOURCES (some links may be affiliate links) Alyce Adams, The Kegel Queen Website Laura Coleman Waite, Just Muscles Website Instagram YakTrax for walking in slippery conditions Tim Ferriss Four Hour Body Slow Carb Plan --See Rule #5! Dorm Sushi - My Favorite Avocado Mayo Costco/Kirkland Frozen Grass Fed Beef Patties My Favorite Cabbage/Slaw Mix An Example Egg Roll in a Bowl Recipe (though I never follow any recipe for it directly)
    --------  
    40:12
  • 259. From Cheat Days to Walking "Cleats": Health Experts Offer Their Own Healthy LIfestyle Advice with Alyce Adams, RN and Laura Coleman Waite
    What do health practitioners do to take care of their own health? Let's find out today – a lot of great motivational info with a side of fun! LET'S TALK THE WALK! ***NEW*** Facebook Group for Our Community! Join here for support, motivation and fun! Wellness While Walking Facebook page Wellness While Walking on Instagram Wellness While Walking on Twitter Wellness While Walking website for show notes and other information [email protected] RESOURCES AND SOURCES (some links may be affiliate links) Alyce Adams, The Kegel Queen Website Laura Coleman Waite, Just Muscles Website Instagram YakTrax for walking in slippery conditions Tim Ferriss Four Hour Body Slow Carb Plan --See Rule #5!
    --------  
    35:57
  • 258. Doing December Differently: Your Holiday Health Survival Guide (Works for Any of Life’s Busy Seasons!)
    We can design the end of our year to be different! No more collapsing into January! Instead, we can enjoy December, stick to our intentions for the season, and then roll into the new year with equal parts energy and equanimity! We're thinking small to win big!   LET'S TALK THE WALK! ***NEW*** Facebook Group for Our Community! Join here for support, motivation and fun! Wellness While Walking Facebook page Wellness While Walking on Instagram Wellness While Walking on Twitter Wellness While Walking website for show notes and other information [email protected]     RESOURCES AND SOURCES (some links may be affiliate links) How 1% Performance Goals Led to Olympic Gold, hbr.org @danaisdetermined on Instagram  
    --------  
    25:33

About Wellness While Walking

Inspiring, interesting, and funny news and stories about health and life are delivered to you by Health Coach Carolyn in this walking podcast. Your 30-minute movement venture will now be a a more social occasion! After 30 minutes, you will feel energized and renewed, having moved, learned, and laughed!
