260: Health Experts and Their 20 Minute Dinners, with Alyce Adams, RN and Laura Coleman Waite
Sometimes it’s more dinner “assembly” than cooking, and that’s all good! From “Dorm Sushi” to quick Burgers+Veggies to Egg Roll in a Bowl, we’ve got dinner covered! We’ll talk about some possible stars of our dishes which can help fight aging in their tiny but mighty strength! Some fun, tasty and healthy tips and tricks ahead! LET’S TALK THE WALK! ***NEW*** Facebook Group for Our Community! Join here for support, motivation and fun! Wellness While Walking Facebook page Wellness While Walking on Instagram Wellness While Walking on Twitter Wellness While Walking website for show notes and other information [email protected]
RESOURCES AND SOURCES (some links may be affiliate links) Alyce Adams, The Kegel Queen Website Laura Coleman Waite, Just Muscles Website Instagram YakTrax for walking in slippery conditions Tim Ferriss Four Hour Body Slow Carb Plan --See Rule #5! Dorm Sushi - My Favorite Avocado Mayo Costco/Kirkland Frozen Grass Fed Beef Patties My Favorite Cabbage/Slaw Mix An Example Egg Roll in a Bowl Recipe (though I never follow any recipe for it directly)